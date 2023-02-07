ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023

We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
Benzinga

Alphabet, Capri Holdings, Paycom Software And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 75 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Capri Holdings Limited CPRI dropped 24% to $50.41 after reporting downbeat quarterly results. Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN dropped 18.1% to $4.0850 after the company reported...
Motley Fool

Why Enphase Energy's Stock Popped Then Dropped Today

Enphase reported record quarterly revenue in the fourth quarter. Impressive increases in profit margin aren't likely to continue in the near future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

Capri Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Below Street View; Cuts Q4, FY23 Outlook

Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 6% year-on-year to $1.51 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion. Versace revenue decreased 0.8% Y/Y to $249 million, Jimmy Choo revenue fell 5.6% to $168 million, and Michael Kors revenue contracted 7.2% to $1.095 billion. Gross profit was...
Motley Fool

2 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Amazon Stock in 2023

It is getting harder and harder to stay bullish on Amazon after weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Most of the company's challenges are transitory and don't destroy the long-term thesis. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Amazon benefits from a strong market presence in e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital advertising. MercadoLibre operates the largest online commerce and payments ecosystem in Latin America. Shares of Amazon and MercadoLibre are trading at a discount to their historical valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
New York Post

Fox beats Q2 estimates as World Cup powers earnings

Fox Corp. expanded its share buyback plan by $3 billion on Wednesday and surpassed second-quarter revenue estimates as the FIFA World Cup and the midterm election boosted the Rupert Murdoch-controlled company’s advertising business. Its shares rose 5% after the company’s first results report since Murdoch last month scrapped a plan to reunite Fox and News Corp on grounds that the merger was not in the best interest of shareholders. News Corp is parent of The Post. Fox’s ad revenue rose nearly 4% to $2.5 billion, beating expectations of $2.39 billion, in what was a tough quarter for ad-reliant companies as businesses worried about high inflation and rising...
NBC Chicago

Stock Futures Trade Higher as Investors Evaluate Latest Batch of Earnings

Stock futures rose Thursday morning as investors took in more big corporate earnings reports. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 204 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 futures added 0.67%, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.89%. Several companies reported their quarterly results after the bell, including Disney, MGM,...
CNBC

Affirm cuts 19% of workforce; shares tank on earnings miss

Affirm announced its cutting 19% of its workforce. Shares fell as it reported second quarter earnings that fell below analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The layoffs are effective Wednesday, Founder and CEO Max Levchin said. announced it's cutting 19% of its workforce Wednesday. The news came...
Benzinga

Why SiNtx Technologies Stock Is Trading 45% Lower

SINtx Technologies Inc SINT shares are trading lower by 44.89% to $3.40 Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of a $12 million public offering. The company says pricing of its public offering of 2,150,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of its common stock, or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of its common stock will each be sold at $5.60.

