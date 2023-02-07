Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
Benzinga
Alphabet, Capri Holdings, Paycom Software And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 75 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Capri Holdings Limited CPRI dropped 24% to $50.41 after reporting downbeat quarterly results. Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN dropped 18.1% to $4.0850 after the company reported...
Motley Fool
Why Enphase Energy's Stock Popped Then Dropped Today
Enphase reported record quarterly revenue in the fourth quarter. Impressive increases in profit margin aren't likely to continue in the near future.
Benzinga
Canopy Growth Stock Drops On Q3 2023 Net Revenue Decline Of 28% YoY, Transitioning To Asset-Light Model
Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED released its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, revealing net revenue of CA$101 million ($75.4 million), a 28% decrease compared to Q3 FY2022. Q3 2023 Financial Highlights. Gross margin was (2%) as compared to 7% in Q3 FY2022. Net Loss in...
Capri Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Below Street View; Cuts Q4, FY23 Outlook
Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 6% year-on-year to $1.51 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion. Versace revenue decreased 0.8% Y/Y to $249 million, Jimmy Choo revenue fell 5.6% to $168 million, and Michael Kors revenue contracted 7.2% to $1.095 billion. Gross profit was...
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions
These stocks could boost your portfolio in bear markets and bull markets.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, CEO pledges better execution
Ford Motor Co.'s fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier as shortages of computer chips and other parts slowed factories and cut vehicle sales.
These 3 No-Brainer Stocks Are Leading the Market This Quarter. Can You Still Buy?
Spotify, Tesla, and Amazon are leading the indices higher in the first quarter of 2023.
Motley Fool
2 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Amazon Stock in 2023
It is getting harder and harder to stay bullish on Amazon after weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Most of the company's challenges are transitory and don't destroy the long-term thesis.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Amazon benefits from a strong market presence in e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital advertising. MercadoLibre operates the largest online commerce and payments ecosystem in Latin America. Shares of Amazon and MercadoLibre are trading at a discount to their historical valuations.
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Tech stocks are hot again, and these two companies should continue to pay off long-term.
BofA trims CEO Moynihan's pay to $30 million as Wall Street curbs compensation
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) reduced compensation for Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan by roughly 6% to $30 million for 2022, the lender said in a filing on Friday.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
Fox beats Q2 estimates as World Cup powers earnings
Fox Corp. expanded its share buyback plan by $3 billion on Wednesday and surpassed second-quarter revenue estimates as the FIFA World Cup and the midterm election boosted the Rupert Murdoch-controlled company’s advertising business. Its shares rose 5% after the company’s first results report since Murdoch last month scrapped a plan to reunite Fox and News Corp on grounds that the merger was not in the best interest of shareholders. News Corp is parent of The Post. Fox’s ad revenue rose nearly 4% to $2.5 billion, beating expectations of $2.39 billion, in what was a tough quarter for ad-reliant companies as businesses worried about high inflation and rising...
Stock Futures Trade Higher as Investors Evaluate Latest Batch of Earnings
Stock futures rose Thursday morning as investors took in more big corporate earnings reports. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 204 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 futures added 0.67%, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.89%. Several companies reported their quarterly results after the bell, including Disney, MGM,...
AbbVie Posts an Earnings Beat but Forecast Misses as Competition Intensifies
AbbVie says international sales of Humira in the fourth quarter fell 26.5% from a year earlier.
CNBC
Affirm cuts 19% of workforce; shares tank on earnings miss
Affirm announced its cutting 19% of its workforce. Shares fell as it reported second quarter earnings that fell below analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The layoffs are effective Wednesday, Founder and CEO Max Levchin said. announced it's cutting 19% of its workforce Wednesday. The news came...
Why SiNtx Technologies Stock Is Trading 45% Lower
SINtx Technologies Inc SINT shares are trading lower by 44.89% to $3.40 Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of a $12 million public offering. The company says pricing of its public offering of 2,150,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of its common stock, or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of its common stock will each be sold at $5.60.
