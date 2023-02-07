After several incidents involving dangerous animals, the City of Kosciusko is working on a new dog ordinance. Mayor Tim Kyle says, in order to keep the community safe, the updated regulations are necessary. The new ordinance incorporates parts of the previous ordinance along with some recent changes to regulate dogs like pit bulls which, Kyle says, are the subject of frequent complaints. The mayor says there are a lot of streets in Kosciusko where it’s not safe to walk because of vicious dogs.

KOSCIUSKO, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO