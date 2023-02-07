Read full article on original website
Related
breezynews.com
Roof work begins at Attala County Library
The roof at the Attala County Library is getting a much-needed replacement, with work by Dixie Roofing in Winona to begin in February. Library staff will work with the construction team to remain open to the public as much as possible during the process, which could last several months. However,...
kicks96news.com
Suspicious People, Hay in the Road, Alarms and Disturbances in Leake
1:10 a.m. – Carthage Police checked an alarm at the Cash Saver on Allenwood Drive. 5:36 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Hwy 16 near Edinburg for a disabled 18-wheeler blocking the road. 6:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked an accident with no reported injuries on Hwy...
breezynews.com
Prowlers, Alarms and Disturbances in Attala
12:05 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on 5th Avenue. 4:53 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about an alarm at El Rodeo on Veterans Memorial Drive. 6:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a business alarm at the Regions Bank on Veteran Memorial Drive.
breezynews.com
Trespassers, Reckless Drivers and an Accident with Injuries in Attala
12:33 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to come to Arrowhead Drive to remove a trespasser from a resident’s property. 1:43 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about unknown vehicles on a resident’s property on Peachtree Street. 2:13 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a domestic...
breezynews.com
Kosy Considers New Dog Ordinance
After several incidents involving dangerous animals, the City of Kosciusko is working on a new dog ordinance. Mayor Tim Kyle says, in order to keep the community safe, the updated regulations are necessary. The new ordinance incorporates parts of the previous ordinance along with some recent changes to regulate dogs like pit bulls which, Kyle says, are the subject of frequent complaints. The mayor says there are a lot of streets in Kosciusko where it’s not safe to walk because of vicious dogs.
wtva.com
Juveniles face slew of charges in Oktibbeha County
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested six juveniles and a seventh is still at large in connection to auto burglaries in Oktibbeha County. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Capt. Brett Watson said the auto burglaries were reported on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Links Apartments. Law enforcement tried to pull over...
breezynews.com
DUIs, Drunks, and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake
CHARLES H BOOKER, 55, of West Point, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Improper Equipment, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000. JERRY L BRASWELL, 71, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, KPD. Bond $0, $0. DESMOND D DAVIS,41, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Open Container, Resisting Arrest,...
Man accused of running over woman in Leake County
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Leake County man was charged with attempted murder after an incident that happened in January 2023. Breezy News reported the incident happened on Ealy Road on Friday, January 27. Authorities said a caller reported that a woman was thrown out of the vehicle. According to investigators, the woman said […]
Madison County Journal
Burglar kicks in back door in Eastbrooke
MADISON — Jewelry was reported missing in a residential burglary in the Eastbrooke subdivision on Friday night, the authorities said. “There was one residential burglary in the Eastbrooke subdivision,” Madison Police Cap. Kevin Newman said. “It is currently under investigation.”. According to Newman, the residents came home...
wtva.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Officers responded to a crash on Garrard Road, between North Jackson Street and North Montgomery Street, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian, Lawrence Cook, 54, of Starkville, died at the scene. The driver...
Man charged for Yazoo County apartment shooting
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man turned himself in to authorities in connection to a shooting that left another man injured in Yazoo County. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened last Thursday at the Shady Lane Apartment Complex. Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the sheriff’s office said a shoot-out between two men left […]
WLBT
Canton cemetery vandalized, leaving some memorials with bullet holes
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) -“Every veteran in the United States of America needs to see how they’re being defaced by their brothers that fell in arms. They need to see this,” said George Hodges. A sacred area that’s supposed to be a place for rest and peace has...
WTOK-TV
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have involved Red Water Elementary School and Choctaw Central Middle School and High School; the potential threats led to lockdowns. In a Facebook post, the administration said both incidents “were addressed immediately and all...
wtva.com
Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House
(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
breezynews.com
Audio: Career-Tech Center instructors visit The BreckFast Show
Throughout the month of February, instructors from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center will be guests on The BreckFast Show to celebrate National Career and Technical Education Month. This week: Amy Price and Tessa Horn discuss the CTC Health Science and Ed Prep programs.
deltanews.tv
Till relative sues Leflore Sheriff
GREENVILLE - A cousin of Emmett Till has filed a lawsuit against Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks for not serving a 1955 arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant Donham in connection with Till's death. "What about Carolyn Bryant at this age?...." asked Priscilla Sterling of the Emmett Till Justice for Families...
wcbi.com
One man is dead after a vehicle hits him in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville police are investigating a fatal Saturday night car collision involving a pedestrian on Garrad Road. 54-year-old Lawrence Cook of Starkville died on the scene. The vehicle remained on the scene and everyone in the car cooperated with law enforcement about the accident. The accident remains under...
kicks96news.com
Disturbances, a Fight and a Theft in Leake
2:11 a.m. – Carthage Police were called about a prowler at a residence at Pine Hill Drive. 5:26 a.m. – Leake deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance on Dr. Brantley Road. 9:22 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to a business on Franklin Street for an issue...
breezynews.com
Aggravated Assault and other recent arrests
On 2-5-2023, Christopher McLellan, a 30 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Aggravated Assault on West North Street by Officer Braxton Goza. On 2-5-2023, Robby Hutchison, a 37 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disobeying a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest on West North Street by Captain James Ward.
Comments / 0