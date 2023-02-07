ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
AUSTIN, TX
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
bitnewsbot.com

The State of Crypto at the Start of the New Year

Cryptocurrency has come a long way since its inception over a decade ago. From the early days of Bitcoin, the crypto and blockchain space has grown and evolved, and it has become an increasingly important part of the global financial landscape. As we start the new year, it’s a good...
makeuseof.com

What Is Huobi and How Does Its Crypto Exchange Work?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Founded in China and based in the Seychelles, Huobi has grown to become one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges based on trade volume. Initially marketed to Chinese investors, the company has grown to cater to over 130 countries.
CoinDesk

Crypto Custody Tech Firm Metaco Taps IBM Execs to Revamp Institutional Push

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Metaco, a provider of crypto custody technology, has hired former-IBM digital asset specialist Peter DeMeo and made several other key appointments as the company shrugs off tough market conditions and prepares to drive the next phase ofbig-business crypto adoption.
AUSTIN, TX
bitcoinist.com

Bullish: Shiba Inu Becomes Largest Token Holding Among Top Ethereum Whales

Shiba Inu has gained ground tremendously over the past week as its price continues to see double-digit gains. With this newfound momentum has come renewed interest from investors and Ethereum whales are notably taking advantage of SHIB’s growth during this time. Ethereum Whales Boost Shiba Inu To Top Holding.
coinjournal.net

SEC could scrap crypto staking, Coinbase CEO reveals

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted saying The SEC could ban crypto staking. Armstrong however said that crypto staking is an essential innovation in crypto. The revelation was met with criticism from Charles Hoskinson who said Ethereum staking is problematic. The co-founder and CEO of Coinbase Brian Armstrong earlier today tweeted...
CoinDesk

Ethereum Testnet Processes First ETH Staking Withdrawals

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. An Ethererum test network (testnet) successfully simulated withdrawals of staked ether (ETH) for the first time, bringing the second-biggest blockchain yet another step closer to its historic transition to a fully featuredproof-of-stake network. The upgrade was triggered at epoch 1350 at 15:00 UTC and finalized at 15:13 UTC. (10:13 a.m. ET).
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Special Report: UK’s Unsettled Crypto Regulatory Landscape

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On “Carpe Consensus,” hosts Ben Schiller, Danny Nelson and Cam Thompson dive into the latest crypto news. Plus: a special audio feature with CoinDesk reporter Camomile Shumba. [2:11] Inside the Desk: Venture...
AUSTIN, TX
marketscreener.com

Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%

(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
kalkinemedia.com

How to choose the right cryptocurrency exchange for your trading bot

Being the "wide-open," fast-paced, and never sleeping sector that the cryptocurrency industry is, many traders are turning to automated trading bots for extra help keeping up. A crypto auto trading bot can be a tremendous tool that helps traders improve their performance. However, a few fundamental "must haves" exist for a crypto auto trading bot to operate efficiently.
decrypt.co

Chiliz Launches Native Blockchain in Shift Away From 'Just Being a Token': CEO

Marking its fifth anniversary, sports-focused crypto startup Chiliz has officially unveiled its own layer-1 EVM-compatible blockchain. Chiliz, the crypto startup behind fan token platform Socios, today launched its new layer-1 blockchain, shifting away from the current chain running on Ethereum. The launch of Chiliz Chain 2.0 comes as the project...
techaiapp.com

Ethereum Plans ‘Shapella’ Transition on Zhejiang Testnet — Dev Insists ‘Withdrawals are Coming’ – Technology Bitcoin News

Ethereum core developers plan to activate the “Shapella” transition through the Zhejiang public testnet on Feb. 7, 2023, according to Tim Beiko of the Ethereum Foundation. If successful, Beiko said the Sepolia testnet could follow two days later, followed by the Goerli testnet. He noted that the testnet has a faucet, block explorer, and staking launchpad support and urged validators to obtain 33 ether from the faucet and “be ready for Shapella Tuesday.”
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy