Binance exec suggests an audit of the world's largest crypto exchange is still a ways off amid calls for greater transparency after FTX disaster
Binance may be a ways off from a full financial audit amid calls for transparency after the fallout of rival crypto exchange FTX, according to the company's Asia-Pacific head Leon Foong. The digital asset exchange, which accounted for 60% of trading volumes last year, wants to hire an auditor to...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu and Cardano Witnessing Massive Spike in $100,000+ Whale Transactions, Says Crypto Analytics Firm
The popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) are seeing major spikes in large whale transactions, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Both altcoins, as well as the controversial crypto asset HEX, are witnessing a surge in transactions worth more than $100,000. According to...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
bitnewsbot.com
The State of Crypto at the Start of the New Year
Cryptocurrency has come a long way since its inception over a decade ago. From the early days of Bitcoin, the crypto and blockchain space has grown and evolved, and it has become an increasingly important part of the global financial landscape. As we start the new year, it’s a good...
CoinDesk Parent DCG Sells Prized Crypto Funds At Steep Discount To Raise Capital
Crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is selling stakes in some of its investment funds at a steep discount to raise capital, as it tries to pay back creditors of its bankrupt lending unit Genesis, Financial Times reported, citing U.S. securities filings. The sale of the shares in several of...
makeuseof.com
What Is Huobi and How Does Its Crypto Exchange Work?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Founded in China and based in the Seychelles, Huobi has grown to become one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges based on trade volume. Initially marketed to Chinese investors, the company has grown to cater to over 130 countries.
CoinDesk
Crypto Custody Tech Firm Metaco Taps IBM Execs to Revamp Institutional Push
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Metaco, a provider of crypto custody technology, has hired former-IBM digital asset specialist Peter DeMeo and made several other key appointments as the company shrugs off tough market conditions and prepares to drive the next phase ofbig-business crypto adoption.
Binance will ban international US dollar withdrawals and deposits starting February 8
The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, said on Monday that it would stop accepting deposits and withdrawals in US dollars. The business gave no explanation for the move. The company’s subsidiary Binance US, which is subject to regulation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the Treasury Department,...
bitcoinist.com
Bullish: Shiba Inu Becomes Largest Token Holding Among Top Ethereum Whales
Shiba Inu has gained ground tremendously over the past week as its price continues to see double-digit gains. With this newfound momentum has come renewed interest from investors and Ethereum whales are notably taking advantage of SHIB’s growth during this time. Ethereum Whales Boost Shiba Inu To Top Holding.
coinjournal.net
SEC could scrap crypto staking, Coinbase CEO reveals
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted saying The SEC could ban crypto staking. Armstrong however said that crypto staking is an essential innovation in crypto. The revelation was met with criticism from Charles Hoskinson who said Ethereum staking is problematic. The co-founder and CEO of Coinbase Brian Armstrong earlier today tweeted...
FTX's old rival Binance is enjoying a growth in dominance now that Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange has collapsed
Binance hosted 55% of all crypto spot trading last month, according to data seen by the Financial Times. It's extended its dominance over other crypto exchanges to achieve its largest-ever market share. Binance has added to its customer base since rival exchange FTX collapsed in November 2022. Crypto exchange Binance...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Testnet Processes First ETH Staking Withdrawals
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. An Ethererum test network (testnet) successfully simulated withdrawals of staked ether (ETH) for the first time, bringing the second-biggest blockchain yet another step closer to its historic transition to a fully featuredproof-of-stake network. The upgrade was triggered at epoch 1350 at 15:00 UTC and finalized at 15:13 UTC. (10:13 a.m. ET).
CoinDesk
Argentina's National Securities Commission to Set Requirements and Rules for Crypto Companies
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Argentina’s National Securities Commission (CNV) will establish and regulate requirements to be followed by crypto companies in that country, the agency told CoinDesk on Tuesday. The jurisdiction of the CNV over virtual asset...
CoinDesk
Special Report: UK’s Unsettled Crypto Regulatory Landscape
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On “Carpe Consensus,” hosts Ben Schiller, Danny Nelson and Cam Thompson dive into the latest crypto news. Plus: a special audio feature with CoinDesk reporter Camomile Shumba. [2:11] Inside the Desk: Venture...
marketscreener.com
Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%
(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
kalkinemedia.com
How to choose the right cryptocurrency exchange for your trading bot
Being the "wide-open," fast-paced, and never sleeping sector that the cryptocurrency industry is, many traders are turning to automated trading bots for extra help keeping up. A crypto auto trading bot can be a tremendous tool that helps traders improve their performance. However, a few fundamental "must haves" exist for a crypto auto trading bot to operate efficiently.
decrypt.co
Chiliz Launches Native Blockchain in Shift Away From 'Just Being a Token': CEO
Marking its fifth anniversary, sports-focused crypto startup Chiliz has officially unveiled its own layer-1 EVM-compatible blockchain. Chiliz, the crypto startup behind fan token platform Socios, today launched its new layer-1 blockchain, shifting away from the current chain running on Ethereum. The launch of Chiliz Chain 2.0 comes as the project...
techaiapp.com
Ethereum Plans ‘Shapella’ Transition on Zhejiang Testnet — Dev Insists ‘Withdrawals are Coming’ – Technology Bitcoin News
Ethereum core developers plan to activate the “Shapella” transition through the Zhejiang public testnet on Feb. 7, 2023, according to Tim Beiko of the Ethereum Foundation. If successful, Beiko said the Sepolia testnet could follow two days later, followed by the Goerli testnet. He noted that the testnet has a faucet, block explorer, and staking launchpad support and urged validators to obtain 33 ether from the faucet and “be ready for Shapella Tuesday.”
