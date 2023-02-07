Why Bed Bath & Beyond Fell Almost 30%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Gainers
- Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH shares climbed 34.05% to $34.8 in pre-market trading, with CVS Health CVS being close to agreeing on a deal to acquire the company.
- Baidu, Inc. BIDU shares rose 15.31% to $164.7 in pre-market trading, after the Chinese search engine giant announced plans to launch its own AI-driven chat services, after the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN rose 15.13% to $4.64 in pre-market trading, amid a rise in AI-based stocks.
- Dada Nexus Limited DADA shares rose 11.28% to $13.71 in pre-market trading, as China continues to reopen after the 2022 lockdowns.
- Cano Health, Inc. CANO rose 8.86% to $1.72 in pre-market trading, after CVS Health expressed an interest in expanding its primary care segment.
- Velo3D, Inc. VLD shares rose 6.93% to $3.24 in pre-market trading.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA shares rose 5.55% to $5.7 in pre-market trading, after the company reported its fourth-quarter results.
- Zhihu Inc. ZH rose 4.92% to $1.49 in pre-market trading.
- C3.Ai, Inc. AI rose 3.33% to $28.47 in pre-market trading.
- BP Plc BP shares rose 2.81% to $35.82 in pre-market trading.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM rose 2.52% to $17.44 in pre-market trading.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI rose 2.52% to $23.92 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY shares fell 27.65% to $4.24 in pre-market trading, after the company announced plans to raise around $1 billion through an equity offering to avoid bankruptcy.
- Chegg, Inc. CHGG shares fell 24.73% to $15.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported 2022 earnings and Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani reduced the price target to $17 from $24.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI shares dropped 9.13% to $26.1 in pre-market trading, after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings.
- Blink Charging Co. BLNK lost 8.01% to $12.75 in pre-market trading, after the company announced a price of $12.00 per share for its underwritten registered public offering of 8,333,333 shares of its common stock.
- Rambus, Inc. RMBS declined 6.64% to $40.26 in pre-market trading, after the company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year results.
- Omeros Corporation OMER lost 6.23% to $4.67 in pre-market trading, after skyrocketing on Monday.
- CureVac N.V. CVAC declined 4.83% to $10.07 in pre- market trading. The company has announced to sell $200 million worth of its common shares in an underwritten public offering.
- American Water Works Company, Inc. AWK declined 4.12% to $149.98 in pre-market, after outperforming the market on Monday.
- GameStop Corporation GME shares fell 2.73% to $23.21 in pre-market trading, after announcing the closure of Pembroke Pines.
- Oatly Group AB OTLY shares fell 2.47% to $2.37 in pre-market trading.
- Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG shares fell 2.23% to $35.17 in pre-market trading, after the company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.
- Pinterest, Inc. PINS declined 1.94% to $27.35 in pre-market trading, after the company announced a revenue miss for the fourth quarter.
