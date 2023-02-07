Read full article on original website
Related
Kardea Brown’s Top 6 Tips for the Perfect Pot of Gullah Red Rice
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Making a decent pot of rice on the stovetop is more nuanced than you might think. Sure, there’s your typical pot of fluffy, long-grain rice, but depending on your tastes, culture, and experiences, your definition of the perfect pot of rice will likely vary.
Kardea Brown’s Benne Wafers Recipe
Upon first glance, Benne Wafers might look like your average golden-brown cookie, but they contain a special ingredient. Benne Wafers get their name from what many people call sesame seeds. In the Sea Islands, however, sesame seeds are known as benne seeds. These seeds were cultivated in the Sea Islands by enslaved people and have become a valuable part of Gullah cuisine. These cookies from Brown are filled with flavor not only because benne seeds themselves have a lot of taste, but when they’re toasted they also become even more delicious.
mvmagazine.com
Homemade Spice Paste for Beef or Bean Taco Filling, Rice Bowls & Quesadillas
Here's the secret to quick, flavorful taco fillings. Making a quick ground beef or bean taco filling that incorporates dried spices always presents one problem to me. The spices need to be “bloomed” or cooked in some way to transform their sometimes unpleasant “raw” flavor into something more fragrant. Just dumping the spices in with the cooked beef or beans won’t taste the same. (And ground beef has to be drained of fat after cooking, so it’s no use adding the spices to the pan with the raw beef). In Indian cuisines, spices are bloomed in hot oil; other cuisines make spice pastes for flavoring curries or stews. So I’ve taken to making an easy homemade spice paste from chili spices, garlic, oil, and tomato paste. It doesn’t take long to make in a small (8-inch) skillet and can be stored in the fridge for a few days.
Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month
Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
Stop Throwing Away Produce Nets and Use Them for This Amazing Hack Instead
Never thought to use them like this!
The Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients You Should Add To Your Soup To Slim Down This Winter
Soup season is in full swing–which is great for those of us looking for great recipes that can also help us reach our New Year’s weight loss goals, because soups offer practically endless opportunities to pack in nutritious, filling, low-calorie ingredients. In fact, there are tons of delicious soup ingredients that offer up incredible anti-inflammatory properties, which is a major key to a healthy diet. Chronic inflammation in the body can lead to issues like insulin and leptin resistance, which can hold you back significantly on your weight loss journey. But by adding the right foods to your plate (or, in this case, your bowl) you’ll be well on your way to less inflammation–not to mention a slimmer waistline.
Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream
In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...
The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft
The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.
Fish pie with a rosti topping recipe by Rosie Sykes
Fish pie is a firm family favourite – this one cuts out a lot of the work, such as making a white sauce and mashed potato. leek 1, finely sliced, using as much of the green part as possible. hot milk 300ml. cream cheese with herbs and garlic 100g.
30 Minute Chicken with Homemade Alfredo Sauce Recipe
Chicken Alfredo is a classic dish that just about everyone loves. Well, everyone loves a good version, at least. So often, you get a version that can be heavy and gloppy, and, well, less than appetizing. We’re showing you how to make Alfredo sauce from scratch. Oh yeah.
Korean BBQ Sauce for Ribs
Korean BBQ Sauce really will make your pork spare ribs over the top flavorful, tender and scrumptious even on chicken or beef it's so versatile. These fork-tender boneless pork country-style spare ribs or bone-in ribs are slow-cooked in the oven and then finished under the broiler for a crispy char that will give them that wow factor to any rib lover out there after the first bite.
macaronikid.com
4 SUPER Game Day Appetizers
4 oz of crumbled bleu cheese + extra to garnish/ sprinkle on top. Place all the ingredients into the slow cooker and cook on high for 2 hours or on low for 4 hours. Stir and serve with bread, tortilla chips, celery sticks, carrot sticks etc. Top with extra crumbled...
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Lucy’s Mardi Gras Pasta
Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add sausage and cook for 5 minutes until it begins to brown. Add onion and yellow and green bell pepper. Continue to cook over medium high heat for 5-8 more minutes. Add shrimp and 1/2 tsp. of creole seasoning. Cook for 8 minutes, until shrimp are cooked through. Transfer sausage, vegetables and shrimp to a bowl.
Man demands homemade macaroni and cheese from scratch then won't eat it because he prefers mac and cheese from a box
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I remember when my boyfriend asked me to prepare him some of my homemade macaroni and cheese. He had been talking about how much he enjoyed it for a few days prior and I was happy to make some for him as a special treat.
Easy Honey Garlic Chicken
My Easy Honey Garlic Chicken Recipe takes less than fifteen minutes to make and is addictively delicious!. Made with simple ingredients, this sticky sweet, savory sauce is so good you'll want to use it for all your chicken dishes.
Cinnamon Rolls
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Cinnamon Rolls.
Recipe: Beef Stew
Beef stew is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cooking time is about 40-50 minutes. Servings: 2-4. Prep. Time: 10-15 minutes. Cook Time: 30-35 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 40-50 minutes.
12tomatoes.com
Homemade General Tso’s Shrimp and Broccoli Stir Fry
A classic take-out comfort dish made right in the comfort of your own kitchen!. General Tso’s Shrimp is an enduringly popular American Chinese menu dish. It’s a great tasting go-to for its subtly sweet flavor, that’s often accompanied by the slight kick of chili. There aren’t many takeout Chinese restaurants that leave out General Tso’s in some variation, whether it’s in chicken, shrimp, or beef. With that being said, if you learn to cook it at home, it’s almost certain that you’ll stop making this enjoyable meal a part of your regular Chinese takeout order.
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson eats 5,500 calories a day to stay at 330 pounds. His staple meal is the 'monster mash,' inspired by sumo wrestlers.
The 6-foot-6, 330-pound star player will appear against the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday.
These Oreo Cheesecake Tacos Are a Sweet Spin on Taco Tuesday
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For many Americans, Tuesday is a highlight of their weeks for one reason: tacos. “Taco Tuesday” has been part of the cultural ethos for a while, but my latest recipe find has given the dish an unexpected twist. Instead of the savory flavors I’ve grown to associate with tacos, this recipe provides a sweet alternative — Oreo Cheesecake Tacos. America’s favorite cookie transformed into a delicious dessert taco. (Watch out, Choco Taco!)
The Kitchn
56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1