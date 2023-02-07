Read full article on original website
AccuWeather
Weather pattern outlook through February
A major surge of Arctic air is expected to expand southward through Canada into the United States late this week and through the weekend, then it will expand east and west through the first week of February. Based on what I am seeing now, I think the first 12 days...
NECN
Several Storms, Including Chance of Snow, on the Horizon This Week
We're eyeing several storms for the upcoming week, and despite mild temperatures, one chance for snow is appearing early next weekend. For Monday, we’ll see more clouds than sun, with a slight chance of an early shower for the Cape and Islands. Highs are in the upper 40’s, running 10 degrees above average. Skies clear Monday night as some cooler air works in. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday
Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
The US’ 2023 Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Be A Snowy Spring Before Brutal Heat Comes
As we move further into the winter season full of snow storms and frigid temperatures, it's time to look ahead toward weather predictions for the United States in 2023. The Farmers' Almanac's prediction reveals these chilly and snowy conditions will stretch all the way into April for most of the country, which they are calling "unseasonably cold."
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
First Alert Weather: Passing showers possible
Forecast: There will be a few showers around today, but mainly N&W in the morning/midday with just a stray shower this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s. A few leftover showers pass through this evening with temperatures rising into the overnight hours.As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny, breezy and milder with a handful of records in jeopardy. The forecast high for Central Park is 58 and the record high is 61.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs only in the 40s. Sunday should stay dry for the most part with increasing clouds and a chance of rain late in the day. Then a coastal system brushes our area late Sunday into Monday morning with precipitation mainly in the form of rain. This will need to be monitored over the next few days to see if it tracks more inland or offshore.
First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to plunge
Forecast: Rain/snow showers push S&E after the AM commute and exit early this afternoon. It will be a much colder day with highs only in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with a few flurries and snow showers around overnight. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect clearing skies with highs only in the 30s again.Looking Ahead: Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills by Saturday morning.
NEXT Weather: Warm with a nice breeze, cold front this weekend
MIAMI - A warm breeze continues Wednesday with mainly dry conditions.Breezy at times with wind speeds of about 10 to 15 mph coming right off the ocean pushing numerous clouds through the area but little in the way of rain. Temperatures after starting the middle 70s will be able to climb to or just above 80 degrees in the afternoon. The breeze is creating beach and boat hazards for the rest of the week.The breeze turns to the southeast later this week bringing in more clouds and warmer temperatures. A few showers are possible by the end of the week as temperatures climb to the middle 80s.A cold front approaches the area by Saturday. Ahead of it expect a warm and humid start showers increasing Saturday morning. Once the front pushes through the area the skies will clear Saturday night as temperatures fall quickly. Sunday morning will see lows in the 50s with a chilly breeze, highs will be in the middle 70s.With a lighter breeze and clear skies comes the typical post-cold front morning chill followed by pleasant afternoon sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be climbing back to near 80 degrees by the middle of the week.
First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday. Winds will increase out of the northwest and gusts will be over 30 miles per hour in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. An *ALERT DAY* has been issued for Friday and Saturday, mainly from Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. High temperatures will recover to the low 30s and the winds will not be a factor by then. Warmer weather will return on Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above-average temperatures with highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. There will be sunny skies on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s with lows in the 40s.
27 First News
Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain
A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
KIMT
Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.
Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
wtaj.com
Rain moves out tonight, a bit of sunshine returns Wednesday
Tonight showers will wrap up and overnight we’ll sit mostly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will only fall into the mid and upper 30s with winds out of the west at 5-15 mph. Wednesday will be another in between days where a brief high pressure brings a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will sit in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next front, temperatures sit in the mid 30s.
Seasonally cold, snow showers tonight, light rain Sunday
Another cold front and weak low pressure will result in increasing clouds, followed by showers that will end with a snowing at night.
natureworldnews.com
Mild Weather, Warmup Expected in Northeast This February After Worst Wind Chill Unleashes
The Northeastern United States can expect a sudden warmup and mild weather next week after a blast of colder weather that brought freezing temperatures and challenging weather conditions. The rapid but intense wave of polar vortex and arctic brought unleashed significant cold in the Northeast. In the South, CNN reported...
UK weather: -3C freeze as wintry showers and ‘dangerous’ winds descend
Wintry showers are set to tear through parts of the UK this week as “dangerous” winds send temperatures plunging below freezing.Lows of between -2C and -3C are expected overnight in rural areas across the north of England, as well as in some major urban centres.The Met Office told The Independent that some of the coldest temperatures in the coming days would likely descend on Newcastle, Manchester and Leeds, while temperatures further north in Glasgow and Edinburgh are expected to sit above freezing.North and northwestern Scotland will be the epicentre for much of the UK’s more dramatic weather this week,...
wtaj.com
Some showers will arrive later this afternoon
This morning temperatures will be in the 20s with a variable cloudy sky. It will be a frosty start. Today will be rather cloudy with showers moving in later in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots may make it into the lower 50s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight we will at first have a few lingering showers, and then there will be a rather cloudy sky.
CBC News
More snow forecast for P.E.I. in updated special weather statement
Prince Edward Island could see the full mix of winter precipitation on Friday, with Environment Canada's latest special weather statement predicting 10 centimetres of snow before things start to warm up. "It's not a major system, but it's a messy system," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin. "The problem with Friday...
wtaj.com
There will be a few snow showers this afternoon with a strong wind
Today will be a blustery day. Winds will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. This will usher in arctic air. High temperatures will be in the teens and lower 20s. With the wind, it will feel more like we are below zero or in the single digits. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with some flurries and snow showers. Use caution, at times it will be slick.
