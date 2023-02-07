NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the 73rd Precinct in New York City are investigating a violent attack and robbery of a 74-year-old man in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn. According to police, on February 1, at around 7 pm, the 74-year-old victim was walking eastbound on Sutter Avenue when two males and a female approached him from behind and punched him in the face with closed fists knocking him down to the ground. The man suffered blunt-force trauma injuries to the head and was treated for a laceration to his lip. In the end, the three suspects went through The post 74-year-old beaten and robbed for $15 in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO