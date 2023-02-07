Read full article on original website
74-year-old beaten and robbed for $15 in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the 73rd Precinct in New York City are investigating a violent attack and robbery of a 74-year-old man in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn. According to police, on February 1, at around 7 pm, the 74-year-old victim was walking eastbound on Sutter Avenue when two males and a female approached him from behind and punched him in the face with closed fists knocking him down to the ground. The man suffered blunt-force trauma injuries to the head and was treated for a laceration to his lip. In the end, the three suspects went through The post 74-year-old beaten and robbed for $15 in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 65, beaten on Queens MTA bus, woman sought by NYPD
Police on Thursday released of a woman sought in a December assault aboard an MTA bus in Queens, authorities said.
fox5ny.com
Victims drugged, robbed during string of incidents at Manhattan gay bars
NEW YORK - City officials are sounding the alarm about a string of incidents at gay bars in Hell's Kitchen and Chelsea where victims have reportedly been drugged and robbed, including at least two that were fatal. Bar owners, as well as planners, are stressing safety while out, as news...
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn woman tried to kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake to steal her identity
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn woman who tried to kill her doppelganger by serving her poison-laced cheesecake in an attempt to steal her identity has been convicted of attempted murder. Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, was convicted by a jury of attempted murder and other charges for poisoning a Queens woman who resembled her with sedative-laced cheesecake and then stealing her identification and other property in August of 2016. According to court records, on August 28, 2016, Nasyrova visited the Forest Hills home of the then-35-year-old victim who looked a lot like her with a cheesecake. “At that time, the victim The post Brooklyn woman tried to kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake to steal her identity appeared first on Shore News Network.
Car stolen in the Bronx with baby inside
NEW YORK - The NYPD issued an alert on Thursday afternoon after a car was stolen in the Bronx with a newborn inside. It happened just before 5 p.m. A purple Honda HRV with NY Plate KLX7595 was stolen with the baby inside. It was last seen near E. 230...
Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
Man repeatedly stabbed after fight with an acquaintance in Chelsea: NYPD
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was repeatedly stabbed after getting into a fight with an acquaintance in Manhattan early Thursday morning, police said. The suspect attacked the victim near Delancey and Norfolk streets in Chelsea just after 3 a.m., police said. The man was stabbed in the torso three times and taken to the […]
60-year-old suspect arrested in Upper West Side murder
NEW YORK, NY – A 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder for a stabbing death that took place Wednesday night on New York City’s Upper West Side. Police said that at around 7:15 pm, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a stabbing and assault. When police arrived at 316 West 97 Street, they discovered an unidentified adult male, unconscious and unresponsive, with a stab wound to the torso, within the stairwell area of the building. The victim was treated by EMS and taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. While conducting their The post 60-year-old suspect arrested in Upper West Side murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
NYC teen reported missing found dead with burns and gunshot wound
NEW YORK - The body of a 19-year-old who was reported missing from Brooklyn was found near freight train tracks in Midwood. Deandre Matthews was found with significant burn wounds throughout his body and a single gunshot wound to the head. They say he also showed signs of smoke inhalation.
Queens subway rider is headbutted in spat with seed-shell-spitting woman
The NYPD released surveillance images Wednesday of the two suspects they’re searching for in the Jan. 15 assault near the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station in Jackson Heights.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
East Harlem shooting: Man slain in public housing complex
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives are investigating an East Harlem shooting at a public housing complex on Tuesday morning that left a 37-year-old man dead. Police said the homicide happened at about 2:38 a.m. on Oct....
Randy Jones charged with murder in fatal shooting of off-duty NYPD cop Adeed Fayaz
The Harlem man accused of fatally shooting off-duty NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz was charged with murder on Tuesday hours after the cop was declared dead at the hospital, authorities said. Randy “Popper” Jones, 38, allegedly shot the 26-year-old father of two in the head during a botched robbery in East New York on Saturday night after Fayaz and his brother-in-law arranged to purchase a Honda Pilot on Facebook Marketplace, police and sources said. The pair had $24,000 in cash on them at the time. Jones lured the pair down a dark alley and allegedly opened fire “almost immediately,” striking Fayaz once...
NYPD: Raid at Staten Island home nets loaded gun, drugs and 3 suspects
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police raided a home in West Brighton late at night and confiscated a loaded gun and narcotics that were stashed in a bedroom, authorities allege. Cops swarmed an apartment on the 200 block of Taylor Street on Feb. 2 around 11:55 p.m. Officers arrested residents Denise McDonald, 60, Ellsworth Bishop, 62, and Glenn Scott, 41, according to the criminal complaint and police.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Armed men storm 7-Eleven store in Manhattan, fire shots take $700: NYPD
Police are looking for these two men wanted in connection to an armed robbery that took place in Manhattan on Jan. 31 (NYPD) Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Two men robbed a 7-Eleven store at gunpoint in...
pix11.com
Two men pose as ConEd employees, break into and rob Brooklyn home: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, authorities said. The crooks knocked on the door of the apartment near 196 Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville just before 2:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. When a woman opened the door, the impersonators forced their way in and one suspect was armed with a gun, police said. The assailants stole a television and other items before running away, police said.
Migrant, 26, attempts suicide at NYC's new shelter
A migrant attempted to commit suicide in a new city shelter in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
