NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell recall leaders agree to make petition signatures public at campaign's end
Organizers behind the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell agreed on Wednesday to turn over copies of the signed petitions they've collected to The Times-Picayune at the close of their campaign later this month. Eileen Carter, a representative of the NOLAToya recall effort, said in a stipulated agreement ending the...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Opinion| Memo to voters: Beware of the real Jeff Landry
I FEEL A BIT like Paul Revere sounding the alarm to any Louisiana voter who will listen: Beware of Jeff Landry. Don’t simply judge by his facade. Take a close look behind the curtain. Much of the recent conversation about the governor’s race has centered around who else might...
brproud.com
Governor Edwards signs insurance incentive fund
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During an insurance crisis in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards called for a special session in late January, which has now been signed. Gov. Edwards announced the signing of the insurance special session bills into law Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana's most notorious bridge is being replaced: Will tolls help pay?
Louisiana's most notorious bridge, which the past two presidents have held up as a symbol of America's aging infrastructure, is finally on the cusp of being replaced to open what has become a chokepoint on Interstate 10 at Lake Charles. President Joe Biden's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Louisiana Gov....
NOLA.com
Meet Queen Virginia: Louisianans celebrate Washington Mardi Gras at glittering Carnival ball
About 3,000 guests attended the 75th annual Washington Mardi Gras Saturday Night Ball on Jan. 28 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. The theme of the ball was "Louisiana: The Steel Magnolia." Reigning as the queen of the ball was Virginia Grace Mills, daughter of Catherine and Carter Mills...
KPLC TV
Mayor Nic Hunter appointed to State of Louisiana Task Force on Early Voting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter has been appointed by the Louisiana Municipal Association (LMA) to serve in one of its two seats on the Louisiana Task Force on Early Voting. The purpose of the Task Force on Early Voting, created by Senate Resolution 152 of...
Attorney general, legislators call for restricting minors’ access to library materials
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has called for legislation to restrict what children and teens can check out from public libraries. He released a report Tuesday on what he considers sexually explicit materials available to minors at libraries. Landry is also a candidate for governor who has been endorsed by the Republican Party of Louisiana. […] The post Attorney general, legislators call for restricting minors’ access to library materials appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: After incentive fund, fortified roofs next step
State lawmakers took an important first step toward addressing Louisiana’s long-term insurance crisis in the special session that ended Feb. 3. They reconstituted the state’s insurance incentive program, first created after Hurricane Katrina, by injecting $45 million into a special fund designed to entice insurers to write more property and casualty policies in our state.
First Democrat Announces Run for Louisiana Governor
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Of the names that have been tossed around for a possible run at Louisiana Governor from the Democrat side of the aisle, this name wasn't expected. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson - who has roots in Lafayette, Louisiana Democratic Party Chairperson Katie Bernhardt, State Representative Helena Moreno out of New Orleans, and activist Gary Chambers are just four names that have been thrown out there by political pundits as possible candidates who could join a race for the Governor's Mansion that features at least five Republicans and an independent. The presumed front...
NOLA.com
Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow
It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
What Month and What Time are Tornadoes Most Likely in Louisiana?
Louisiana experienced strong storms and possible tornadoes yesterday, but what month and at what time of day are these devastating storms most likely to occur?
NOLA.com
Candidate for Covington City Council election bows out after residency challenge
Candidate Jerry Coner will withdraw from the Covington City Council's at-large race after his residency was challenged, he said in court in Tuesday. Coner's withdrawal from the race would mean that incumbent At-large City Council members Rick Smith and Larry Rolling are re-elected to second terms in office without opposition.
Only Louisiana Restaurant With 'Rougarou' Theme
Only Louisiana Restaurant With 'Rougarou' Theme
The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities In Louisiana
Louisiana has a lot to offer people wanting to move to the Bayou State. Our food, culture, hunting/fishing, and people are second to none. To see more of the fastest-growing cities in Louisiana, click here. Top Ten Louisiana Cities To Retire In.
KPLC TV
Sheriff Tony Mancuso announces retirement
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Sheriff Mancuso announces retirement after 20 years as sheriff. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
New Orleans newspaper sues to see who has signed Mayor Cantrell recall petition
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans newspaper is suing an organizer of the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell, demanding to be shown the names of those who have signed the petition. The lawsuit was filed last Thursday (Feb. 2) on behalf of Matt Sledge, a reporter with Capital...
68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns
68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 68, of Meraux, Louisiana was sentenced on February 7, 2023, after pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
New "tranq" drug on the rise in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — There's a new health warning. A drug that is used frequently in horses and cattle, is being mixed with already dangerous street drugs. And with this one, the overdose reversal drug doesn't work. There's yet another drug on the streets concerning doctors and officials. Xylazine, also...
wbrz.com
City lambasted on social media over misspelled sign, has it covered up
AMITE, La. - The city of Amite is the hometown to football star DeVonta Smith and Governor John Bel Edwards, according to a new welcome sign posted near the I-55 exit. The new landmark proudly claimed the notable figures, but now the sign itself is covered in a tarp of shame, all because of a single misspelled word: 'govenor'.
NOLA.com
Commercial fishers rail against Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion plan at hearing
Opponents of the state's controversial plans to construct two large sediment diversions to rebuild coastal land used a Wednesday night public hearing to rail against the upcoming projects, warning of harm to commercial fishing in the area. Representatives of commercial oyster growers, fishers and a variety of community groups objected...
