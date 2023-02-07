ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Baton Rouge Business Report

Opinion| Memo to voters: Beware of the real Jeff Landry

I FEEL A BIT like Paul Revere sounding the alarm to any Louisiana voter who will listen: Beware of Jeff Landry. Don’t simply judge by his facade. Take a close look behind the curtain. Much of the recent conversation about the governor’s race has centered around who else might...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Governor Edwards signs insurance incentive fund

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During an insurance crisis in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards called for a special session in late January, which has now been signed. Gov. Edwards announced the signing of the insurance special session bills into law Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana's most notorious bridge is being replaced: Will tolls help pay?

Louisiana's most notorious bridge, which the past two presidents have held up as a symbol of America's aging infrastructure, is finally on the cusp of being replaced to open what has become a chokepoint on Interstate 10 at Lake Charles. President Joe Biden's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Louisiana Gov....
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Attorney general, legislators call for restricting minors’ access to library materials

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has called for legislation to restrict what children and teens can check out from public libraries. He released a report Tuesday on what he considers sexually explicit materials available to minors at libraries.  Landry is also a candidate for governor who has been endorsed by the Republican Party of Louisiana.  […] The post Attorney general, legislators call for restricting minors’ access to library materials appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Our Views: After incentive fund, fortified roofs next step

State lawmakers took an important first step toward addressing Louisiana’s long-term insurance crisis in the special session that ended Feb. 3. They reconstituted the state’s insurance incentive program, first created after Hurricane Katrina, by injecting $45 million into a special fund designed to entice insurers to write more property and casualty policies in our state.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

First Democrat Announces Run for Louisiana Governor

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Of&nbsp;the&nbsp;names that have been tossed around for a possible run at Louisiana Governor from the Democrat side of the aisle, this name wasn't expected. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson - who has roots in Lafayette, Louisiana Democratic Party Chairperson Katie Bernhardt, State Representative Helena Moreno out of New Orleans, and activist Gary Chambers&nbsp;are just four names that have been thrown out there by political pundits as possible candidates who could join a race for the Governor's Mansion that features&nbsp;at least five Republicans and an independent. The presumed front...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow

It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Sheriff Tony Mancuso announces retirement

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Sheriff Mancuso announces retirement after 20 years as sheriff. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns

68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 68, of Meraux, Louisiana was sentenced on February 7, 2023, after pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
MERAUX, LA
WWL

New "tranq" drug on the rise in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — There's a new health warning. A drug that is used frequently in horses and cattle, is being mixed with already dangerous street drugs. And with this one, the overdose reversal drug doesn't work. There's yet another drug on the streets concerning doctors and officials. Xylazine, also...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

City lambasted on social media over misspelled sign, has it covered up

AMITE, La. - The city of Amite is the hometown to football star DeVonta Smith and Governor John Bel Edwards, according to a new welcome sign posted near the I-55 exit. The new landmark proudly claimed the notable figures, but now the sign itself is covered in a tarp of shame, all because of a single misspelled word: 'govenor'.
AMITE CITY, LA

