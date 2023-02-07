ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

247Sports

Key quotes from Juwan Howard's press conference after Michigan beat Nebraska

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Six players scored in double figures for the Michigan men’s basketball team as it beat Nebraska, 93-72, on Wednesday night at the Crisler Center. Jett Howard led the Wolverines with 22 points on 6-for-14 from deep, while Hunter Dickinson added 16 points and 10 boards despite finishing the first half with two points on a single shot attempt. Kobe Bufkin continued to impress with 13, while Dug McDaniel had an efficient 14 points on 5-for-7 from the floor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s rare 4-star OT signee is ‘workhorse’ addition

EAST LANSING – At 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, Stanton Ramil has ideal size for a young offensive tackle. The 2023 prospect from Thompson High School in Alabama who signed with Michigan State in December is also one of the top recruits in the nation. Ramil gives the Spartans a rare four-star addition at the position but he isn’t basking in the hype.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Top five OL recruits for Michigan in 2024 class

Year after year, the Michigan Wolverines consistently produce some of the best offensive lines in the nation. And under his aegis, Sheronne Moore has elevated that standard even further, having coached the Michigan offensive line to back-to-back Joe Moore Awards — the first program ever to accomplish this feat.
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

12 Celebrities With Ties to Lansing, Michigan

Lansing is the home to many things. It's the State Capital. Michigan State is located about 2 miles east of downtown Lansing and we bleed green and white. Lansing is also the home to many celebrities that we've grown to know and love. Some celebrities were born and raised here,...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

$16M investment to build Blue Arc all-electric commercial vehicles in Charlotte

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Shyft Group announced on Tuesday plans to continue investing in and expanding the company’s facilities in Charlotte. The company will invest approximately $16 million for expansion and improvements in facilities and new equipment related to the production of electric vehicles (EV). The production of commercial electric vehicles for its Blue Arc™ EV Solutions brand, launched last year.
CHARLOTTE, MI
WILX-TV

Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
MASON, MI
Morning Sun

3 local dairy farms earn national honors

Three mid-Michigan dairy farms have received National Dairy Quality Awards from the National Mastitis Council. They were among 16 dairy farms in Michigan that earned honors during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. Receiving Gold Awards were Gross Farms, owned by Steve, Phil and Kevin Gross...
BLANCHARD, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan workers get criminal records cleared at Expungement Job Fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 people showed up to the Lansing American Job Center to get their criminal records expunged Monday. The entire expungement process can be overwhelming. There’s a lot that goes into removing a criminal conviction. The Capital Area Michigan Works! Expungement Fair aims to make that process easier for some. Those with older convictions have better odds.
LANSING, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Under Democratic rule, Lansing is headed back in time

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Lansing police seeks missing 47-year-old man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 47-year-old man. According to authorities, Gregory Stanback stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue coat with work boots. Further details were not revealed. Anyone who has seen...
LANSING, MI

