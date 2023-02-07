Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County’s tourism director unveiled a new logo Tuesday. Olivia Baxter says the design was created by F8 Marketing. The new logo is a four-pointed star dissecting a square into quadrants of different colors. Baxter says the square reflects Clay County’s shape, and the colors have significance too: Barn red in the upper left-hand corner, sky blue in the lower left, grass green in the upper right, and harvest gold in the lower right.

CLAY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO