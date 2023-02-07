Read full article on original website
Lorraine Stulen, 85, of Spencer
Graveside Services for 85-year-old Lorraine Stulen of Spencer will be Friday, February 10th at 2 PM at the Dickens Cemetery in Dickens. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Orville Tewes, 92, Paullina
A private family service will be held for 92 year old Orville Tewes of Paullina. Burial will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Hartley. Warner Funeral Home in Sutherland will be in charge of arrangments.
Lawrence Eckhoff, 92, of Ocheyedan
Services for 92-year-old Lawrence Eckhoff of Ocheyedan will be Saturday, February 11th at 10 AM at Jurrens Funeral Home – Andringa Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Jurrens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Connie Helgeson, 72, of Emmetsburg
Services for 72-year-old Connie Helgeson of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, February 11th at 1pm at Bethany Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg in charge of arrangements.
G. Wallis “Wally” Reed, 82, Spirit Lake
A visitation and celebration of life for 82 year old G. Wallis “Wally” Reed of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, February 11th from 2:30pm to 5:30pm at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. A private family burial will take place at the Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fairmont, MN.
Grand Avenue Fire Undetermined Cause
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The state Fire Marshall’s office has completed its investigation into Spencer’s most recent downtown fire. Inspector Andrew Griere has sorted through the mess and determined the blaze did indeed start in an upstairs apartment where it was first spotted, but says it’s impossible to determine what started it.
Live-Saving Awards Presented in Jackson County
Jackson, MN (KICD) — A Minnesota State Trooper, a tow truck operator, and a County Deputy have been given life-saving awards for actions they took at the scene of a traffic accident on the interstate near Jackson in December. Sheriff Shawn Haken tells us Trooper Thomas Saunders and tow...
Allan Heebner, 63, of Estherville
Services for 63-year-old Allan Heebner of Estherville will be Thursday, February 9th at 1:30pm at the Henry-Olson Funeral Chapel in Estherville. Visitation will be from 11:30am – 1:30pm prior to the service.
Arnolds Park City Council 2/8
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — The Arnolds Park City council has slightly altered it’s license for itinerant merchants. City Administrator Linda Nase says the bulk of them do business during the tourist season. The itinerant merchant ordinance will also prohibit flashing lights, the amount of noise, and prohibit...
Spencer City Council 2/7
Spencer, IA (KICD) — After a month of consideration, the Spencer city council has voted to enter into a one year contract with the business recruitment firm called “The Retail Coach.” The contract is for 20 thousand dollars with another 5 thousand dollars for expenses. Councilman Bill Orrison pointed out to the public that Spencer Municipal Utilities has agreed to pay half of each bill.
Albert City Man Sentenced to Prison
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — An Albert City man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison for third or subsequent possession of a controlled substance. 35 year old Nicholas Skog entered a guilty plea to methamphetamine possession in September. He appeared before Judge Charles Borth in Buena Vista County district court Monday to receive his sentence.
Estherville City Council 2/6
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The city of Estherville isn’t quite ready to allow their economic development director to ride off into the sunset. City Administrator Penny Clayton says they’ll keep Lyle Hevern on as a consultant to finish a potentially big project. The city council approved the...
New Clay County Tourism Logo Unveiled
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County’s tourism director unveiled a new logo Tuesday. Olivia Baxter says the design was created by F8 Marketing. The new logo is a four-pointed star dissecting a square into quadrants of different colors. Baxter says the square reflects Clay County’s shape, and the colors have significance too: Barn red in the upper left-hand corner, sky blue in the lower left, grass green in the upper right, and harvest gold in the lower right.
Ex-Spencer Teacher Accepts Suspension and Public Reprimand
Ex-Spencer Teacher Accepts Suspension and Public Reprimand. Des Moines, IA (KICD) — A former Spencer school employee has accepted a three-year suspension of her teaching license and a public reprimand from the Iowa Board of Education Examiners. Katie Kardell taught high school vocal music and resigned from the district...
Clay County Teen Drug Charges 2/7
Peterson, IA (KICD) — Two teenagers have been charged with drug possession. A Clay County deputy checked out a suspicious vehicle at the corner of 2nd Street and Main in Peterson just after twelve Friday morning. The 18 year old driver – Autumn Donis of Peterson – turned over...
Spencer and GTRA With Place Winners at Girls Wrestling State Championships
Coralville, Ia (KICD) – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union hosted the Wrestling State Championships February 1st and 2nd in Coralville. 12 KICD area athletes competed and 3 came away with finishes on the podium. GTRA’s Trista Guinn placed 6th in the 110-pound Bracket. Guinn said she had...
Tigers Girls and Boys Each Fall to Unity Christian
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers Girls and Boys Basketball Teams traveled to Orange City Monday night to take on Unity Christian. The Spencer Girls struggled to find open shots against a very active Unity Christian Defense. The Tigers were outscored 20-9 in the 1st quarter and never were able to close that gap. Unity Christian’s Gracie Schoonhoven scored 27 points in the Knights 64-52 win while Jerra Merchant lead the Tigers with 17.
