Van Nistelrooy slams Gakpo for ignoring advice on Liverpool transfer as he reveals Man Utd was his ‘dream move’
RUUD VAN NISTELROOY has slammed Cody Gakpo for ignoring his advice about joining Liverpool. That’s by revealing the striker wanted a “dream move” to Manchester United instead, according to the Telegraph. Gakpo, 23, was strongly linked with an Old Trafford transfer and came close to a deal...
Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
‘It’s not a fine!’ – Erik ten Hag apologises for turning up late to Man Utd press conference
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag apologised to reporters after he arrived late for a press conference. The Dutchman has made a particular point about discipline and being late already this season - dropping Marcus Rashford after he missed a team meeting due to oversleeping. Rashford started on the bench...
BBC
Transfer news: United to make room for Kane
Manchester United will look to sell French forward Anthony Martial, 27, England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30, in the summer to make room for a new striker in Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, 29, or Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen. (Manchester Evening News), external.
Chelsea plot stunning Jose Mourinho return: report
Chelsea want Jose Mourinho back for a third term in charge, according to reports
Man Utd wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho dines out with family and agent as he closes in on quadruple-your-money deal
MANCHESTER UNITED star Alejandro Garnacho joined his agent for a bite to eat as they close in on his new QUADRUPLE-your-money contract. The 18-year-old Argentine has burst into the first-team this season under Erik ten Hag, scoring two goals and producing two assists. Reports emerged last month that United were...
Jadon Sancho earns Man Utd a point as managerless Leeds let two-goal lead slip
Substitute Jadon Sancho secured Manchester United a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Leeds to deny their managerless rivals a famous first league win at Old Trafford in 42 years.The relegation-threatened Whites sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday and caretaker replacement Michael Skubala was on course to mastermind an unforgettable victory two days later.Wilfried Gnonto fired the visitors ahead after 55 seconds and Raphael Varane turned into his own goal early in the second half as Leeds dreamt of a first league win at Old Trafford since February 1981.Points shared after an electric second half#MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/Wvm0K0FhJe— Premier League (@premierleague) February 8, 2023But Erik...
Man Utd ‘ready to launch £107m Victor Osimhen transfer bid with Napoli striker seen as Harry Kane alternative’
MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly ready to launch a £107million bid for Victor Osimhen. That’s as they look for striker alternatives to Harry Kane this summer. Erik ten Hag is keen on boosting his attacking options once he has money to spend. And the Mail claims Osimhen has emerged...
Yardbarker
Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League
Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Man Utd fans sing Man City’s cheeky chant against Leeds to taunt rivals as they face RELEGATION from Premier League
MANCHESTER UNITED fans aimed a cheeky chant at rivals Manchester City amid the threat of relegation. During their 2-2 draw against Leeds, the Red Devils faithful could be heard singing: "City's going down with a billion in the bank." It comes after City were charged by the Premier League with...
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher makes Premier League top four predictions as he reveals Man Utd ‘worry’
JAMIE CARRAGHER has made his top four predictions, while admitting his Manchester United "worry". The race for Champions League qualification is set to hot up in the coming weeks, with Arsenal, Manchester City, Man United and Newcastle currently occupying the spots. Just one point separates fourth-placed Toon from Tottenham -...
Erik ten Hag on Man Utd's 'unacceptable' first half performance vs Leeds
Erik ten Hag discusses Manchester United's 'unacceptable' first half performance in the 2-2 draw with Leeds on Wednesday.
Football transfer rumours: Man Utd & Liverpool fight for Kolo Muani; Man City's Bellingham worry
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world.
Jadon Sancho rescues draw as managerless Leeds end Manchester United’s home run
If it is a one-game reign, then what a game. Michael Skubala may return to the shadows, to the world of Under-21 management, but only after a heady taste of the limelight. Under the unknown, Leeds ended Manchester United’s run of 13 successive home victories. For an hour, they were on course for a first league victory at Old Trafford in Skubala’s lifetime. But, with and without Jesse Marsch, Leeds have a tendency to lose leads and Manchester United have the resolve to mount a response. Leeds were marching on together without Marsch, contributing to a classic, playing with a...
Report: Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea & Newcastle Have All Shown Interest In Ajax Midfielder
Edson Alvarez was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League last summer.
How Maya Le Tissier is an example for prospective Man Utd signings
Maya Le Tissier has immediately become a regular starter at Man Utd this season, despite other new signings struggling for game time.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: EPL Charges, City Pannick, Lionesses, and More...
Manchester City Women are sending seven players to represent England in the Arnold Clark Cup. The Men are getting ready to face off against Aston Villa... and the Premier League. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you caught up. Man City fight with Premier League will cause...
Kieran Trippier previews Marcus Rashford showdown in EFL Cup final
Kieran Trippier believes attack will be the best form of defence when attempting to keep Marcus Rashford quiet in their EFL Cup final clash later this month.
Yardbarker
Man Utd add January trio to Europe League squad list
Manchester United have added their three January signings to the Europa League squad list. Departed stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Axel Tuanzebe and Martin Dubravka were all dropped from the Red Devils' 25-man list. They have made way for January arrivals Marcel Sabitzer, Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland. Donny van de Beek,...
Arsenal vs Brentford - Premier League: Stats, top goalscorers and assists
Arsenal will try to quickly get back on track when they face Brentford in the Premier League. Here are all the key stats.
90min
