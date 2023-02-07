Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"A Celebration of Black Excellence: Nia and Jay's Stories of Passion and Purpose".Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Grammy winner wore dress from Grand Rapids designer
A Grammy-winning lead singer found a gem collaborating with a Grand Rapids fashion designer who took her dress design to a whole new level.
Former Grand Rapids Radio Personality Aris Hampers has Passed Away
His voice was heard on the Grand Rapids radio airwaves for decades. His deep, iconic voice was silenced by throat cancer about four years ago. Aris Hampers passed away early Sunday morning, February 5th, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. He was 73. Aris' Music Career. Aris' love of...
Battle Creek Now Has 20+ Dispensaries with Opening of Pure Roots
It's no secret that SW Michigan is rich in dispensaries. In fact, at one point, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo were in the top three cities with the most recreational marijuana dispensaries in the entire state of Michigan:. And that was written in 2021. I'm positive that number has only grown...
“Man Beats Wife to Death with Wooden Leg” – the Haunting of Michigan Bell: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Man takes off wooden leg and beats wife to death. Film at eleven. That was part of the story as to why the old Michigan Bell Telephone Company building in downtown Grand Rapids is haunted…but what’s the truth? What’s the fiction?. The most circulated version says the...
Did You Know Paul I. Phillips Is Father of Grand Rapids Black History?
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Ted Rasberry, a player and team owner in the Negro Baseball Leagues. Today's Black History...
Two More West Michigan Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Shutting Down
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced even more stores that are closing for good - and two are in West Michigan. Which West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing?. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they'd be closing 150 stores nationwide amid ongoing financial struggles. We shared...
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season
Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
WOOD
Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'
Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city’s West Side. (Feb. 8, 2023) Sister on killed man: He was ‘pillar of our family’. Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images...
wcsx.com
Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing
Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
Puppy from the Humane Society of West Michigan could be your next fur-ever friend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking to add a new member to your family, the Humane Society of West Michigan might have what you're looking for. Meet Elroy, a four-month-old Terrier-Pit Bull mix. Elroy is very adaptable at this point but he will need training because he is...
A Sad Look Inside Battle Creek’s Declining Lakeview Square Mall
Malls in Michigan are just not what they use to be. Take a look at a scene that is all too common nowadays when it comes to malls. In the past, malls were a great place to go to hang out with friends, get all of your shopping done for the holidays, and get some entertainment. Now, walking through a mall in most places has an almost eerie and empty feeling.
Restaurant in Rockford where murder victim worked to hold fundraiser
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A restaurant in Rockford is holding a fundraiser to support the family of an employee who was killed in December. Mya Kelly, 23, worked at the Corner Bar in Rockford during the pandemic, and her father, nicknamed "Toe Joe", is a longtime employee. Kelly was...
Fox17
Grand Rapids priest announces retirement amid ongoing health challenges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids priest announced his upcoming retirement on Tuesday. In a letter to his congregation at St. Anthony of Padua, Rev. Mark Przybysz announced he plans to retire July 1. We’re told his duties as priest have become challenging following a recent string of...
City of Muskegon getting help from Michigan State students for Pine Street revamp
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon is working on a plan to help improve a business district, already experiencing success. To do that, they're looking for some outside help from a unique perspective. "Over the past few years, we've really seen a lot of businesses go into Pine...
I think I’ve Changed My Mind About the Kalamazoo Bike Lanes
Downtown Kalamazoo is pretty unique. There's a lot of character, a lot of curiosities, and some VERY interesting places to go. Not to mention, the food, bar, and brewery scene is one of the best I've ever lived in as far as being located DIRECLTY in downtown is concerned. So, forgive me if I get defensive about some of the proposed changes the City has been proposing as of late.
Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side could soon get dog park
Dog lovers living south of Fulton Street and east of Division Avenue, including those in the heavily populated 3rd Ward, have to travel elsewhere in the city for their dog’s playtime.
Liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo gets approval
KALAMAZOO, MI -- City commissioners have thrown their support behind a license for an liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo. On Monday, Feb. 6, commissioners approved a resolution in support of a license for an off-premises tasting room license for Decatur Tastings LLC, which is owned by Kevin Christensen. Decateur...
GRPD seeks help finding person of interest in October killing
Grand Rapids police have released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city's West Side.
WWMTCw
Wyoming man hit by two different vehicles, dies at the scene
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Around 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentwood Police Department responded to a crash where a pedestrian was hit near East Beltline Avenue NE. The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Wyoming was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A sedan driven by a 41-year-old man from Grand...
muskegonchannel.com
IndiGrow of Muskegon Presents an Educational Opportunity About Marijuana on Feb 10th
With that, we were offered for the first time to visit a local Micro Business where they grow the plants in house. Render the products into flower or extracts and work to help people know the product a little more than going into a different place and just buying in bulk. There are a million opinions on the approach to the discussion, there are also a million ways other products have been slanted over the years to make them seem less harmful. Eyes wide open we took the invite to at least crack the surface on the conversation about marijuana and maybe turn the way we speak to the people of Muskegon about this topic. For years, Muskegon has been told "this is bad, don't do this, that's all you need to know." Well....let's try a new way.
