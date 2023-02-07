ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.3 WKFR

The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season

Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'

Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city’s West Side. (Feb. 8, 2023) Sister on killed man: He was ‘pillar of our family’. Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing

Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

A Sad Look Inside Battle Creek’s Declining Lakeview Square Mall

Malls in Michigan are just not what they use to be. Take a look at a scene that is all too common nowadays when it comes to malls. In the past, malls were a great place to go to hang out with friends, get all of your shopping done for the holidays, and get some entertainment. Now, walking through a mall in most places has an almost eerie and empty feeling.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

I think I’ve Changed My Mind About the Kalamazoo Bike Lanes

Downtown Kalamazoo is pretty unique. There's a lot of character, a lot of curiosities, and some VERY interesting places to go. Not to mention, the food, bar, and brewery scene is one of the best I've ever lived in as far as being located DIRECLTY in downtown is concerned. So, forgive me if I get defensive about some of the proposed changes the City has been proposing as of late.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo gets approval

KALAMAZOO, MI -- City commissioners have thrown their support behind a license for an liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo. On Monday, Feb. 6, commissioners approved a resolution in support of a license for an off-premises tasting room license for Decatur Tastings LLC, which is owned by Kevin Christensen. Decateur...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Wyoming man hit by two different vehicles, dies at the scene

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Around 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentwood Police Department responded to a crash where a pedestrian was hit near East Beltline Avenue NE. The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Wyoming was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A sedan driven by a 41-year-old man from Grand...
WYOMING, MI
muskegonchannel.com

IndiGrow of Muskegon Presents an Educational Opportunity About Marijuana on Feb 10th

With that, we were offered for the first time to visit a local Micro Business where they grow the plants in house. Render the products into flower or extracts and work to help people know the product a little more than going into a different place and just buying in bulk. There are a million opinions on the approach to the discussion, there are also a million ways other products have been slanted over the years to make them seem less harmful. Eyes wide open we took the invite to at least crack the surface on the conversation about marijuana and maybe turn the way we speak to the people of Muskegon about this topic. For years, Muskegon has been told "this is bad, don't do this, that's all you need to know." Well....let's try a new way.
MUSKEGON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy