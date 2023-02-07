With that, we were offered for the first time to visit a local Micro Business where they grow the plants in house. Render the products into flower or extracts and work to help people know the product a little more than going into a different place and just buying in bulk. There are a million opinions on the approach to the discussion, there are also a million ways other products have been slanted over the years to make them seem less harmful. Eyes wide open we took the invite to at least crack the surface on the conversation about marijuana and maybe turn the way we speak to the people of Muskegon about this topic. For years, Muskegon has been told "this is bad, don't do this, that's all you need to know." Well....let's try a new way.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO