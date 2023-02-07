ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. police officer shot during traffic stop, 3 in custody: reports

A Philadelphia police officer is being hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being shot twice on Wednesday during a traffic stop, according to reports from The Philadelphia Inquirer, 6ABC and NBC10. The incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. along the 200 block of North 60th Street. The 32-year-old officer, who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
2 dogs shot, one fatally, in central Pa., state police say

Two dogs were shot in the front yard of their Lancaster County home earlier this month, Pennsylvania State Police said. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. Feb. 1 on the first block of Pinnacle Road West in Martic Township. State police said the dogs’ owner heard multiple gunshots and called the police after discovering her dogs were shot.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting

Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Police Investigate Attempted Break-in Near Quakertown

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday that they are investigating an attempted break-in at a business in Milford Township, near Quakertown. In a news release, officials from the barracks said the attempted burglary was discovered at 2115 Allentown Road, which is a multi-tenant commercial building in Milford Square. Police...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
