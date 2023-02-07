Read full article on original website
Pa. man shot, killed while standing on his front porch: report
A Philadelphia man was shot and killed while standing on his front porch, according to a story from 6ABC. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 5300 block of Sylvester Street, in the Frankford section of the city. Police told the news outlet that the 32-year-old victim...
20-year-old shot, killed on Pa. city corner: report
A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to a story from 6ABC. The incident occurred at the corner of 56th Steet and Larchwood Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Police told the news outlet the victim, who has not yet been identified, had been shot multiple times....
PennLive.com
Pa. police officer shot during traffic stop, 3 in custody: reports
A Philadelphia police officer is being hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being shot twice on Wednesday during a traffic stop, according to reports from The Philadelphia Inquirer, 6ABC and NBC10. The incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. along the 200 block of North 60th Street. The 32-year-old officer, who...
Suspect charged with attempted murder after police officer shot in West Philadelphia
Action News has learned the officer was wearing a body cam, and it shows the suspect shot him with a gun from inside his hoodie.
2 dogs shot, one fatally, in central Pa., state police say
Two dogs were shot in the front yard of their Lancaster County home earlier this month, Pennsylvania State Police said. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. Feb. 1 on the first block of Pinnacle Road West in Martic Township. State police said the dogs’ owner heard multiple gunshots and called the police after discovering her dogs were shot.
20-year-old man shot and killed in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section
Deadly Shooting: Investigators found the 20-year-old victim shot multiple times.
Police find shooting victim in Hunting Park, believe he was dropped off
Philadelphia police found a shooting victim on Old York Road near the Roosevelt Boulevard. They believe he was dropped off at that location.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Shot fired as Philadelphia corner store robbed by armed man
PHILADELPHIA - Surveillance footage captured the moment an armed suspect robbed a corner store at gunpoint in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section. Police say the man pulled out a gun and demanded money from a grocery store on the 6500 block of Wister Street over the weekend. Video showed the...
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting
Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
fox29.com
Suspects sought after teens shot walking down Olney street in broad daylight, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two teenagers were walking in a Philadelphia neighborhood when they were struck by gunfire in broad daylight last month. The shots rang out on the 5800 block of Lawrence Street in Olney during the afternoon of January 29. Police say a 17-year-old male victim and 18-year-old female victim...
Business associate arrested in death of missing Pa. mom: report
Jennifer Brown, 43, of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by friend and business associate Blair Watts on Jan. 3. As of Thursday morning, he’s been taken into custody in connection to her death, police confirmed. According to serval reports including CBS Philadelphia, Brown was found dead in a shallow...
fox29.com
Police: 13-year-old shot inside South Philadelphia home
Police say a 13-year-old was injured after being shot inside a family home in South Philadelphia. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the latest.
Shooting victim found in Route 412 crash dies by suicide, coroner rules
Editor’s note: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors can be reduced. If you are in crisis, call the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 or visiting 988lifeline.org. A man found shot in a crashed car on Route 412 has died and the Lehigh County coroner ruled he died...
fox29.com
Video: $20,000 reward offered for suspect with 'distinctive limp' in deadly Frankford shooting
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection to a shooting that claimed one man's life last month. The deadly shooting unfolded in an alleyway on the 1600 block of Foulkrod Street on January 17. Video shows a suspect firing several shots from a...
fox29.com
Police: Man fires over 20 shots from vehicle in North Philadelphia daytime shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police say no one was injured when someone fired over nearly two dozen shots from inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of Spring Garden Avenue just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Daily Local News
West Chester police officer saves life of shooting victim along High Street
WEST CHESTER—The lightning-fast actions of a West Chester police officer saved the life of an early morning gunshot victim, who would have otherwise died along High Street, near the historic courthouse steps. Within a minute of hearing a single gunshot, Officer Aaron Davis had loaded the unnamed victim into...
Point Breeze neighbors lean on each other while mourning 17-year-old killed by gunfire
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Rachel Turner has a message for the shooters who killed her 17-year-old son Isaiah Odom last week. “Put the guns away,” she said while standing...
3 in custody in connection with shooting of Philadelphia police officer
According to First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford, two officers approached the vehicle and at some point, the passenger of the vehicle and one of the officers got into a struggle.
Girl, 14, Dies By Suicide Days After Filmed Attack At Ocean County High School
Adriana Olivia Kuch was always a happy child, her father Michael Kuch says."She was a wild child," he told Daily Voice on Thursday, Feb. 9. "She wanted to have fun."On Feb. 3, Kuch and his wife found their 14-year-old daughter dead by suicide in their Bayville home — two days after she was the vict…
sauconsource.com
Police Investigate Attempted Break-in Near Quakertown
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday that they are investigating an attempted break-in at a business in Milford Township, near Quakertown. In a news release, officials from the barracks said the attempted burglary was discovered at 2115 Allentown Road, which is a multi-tenant commercial building in Milford Square. Police...
