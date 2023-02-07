Read full article on original website
Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr
Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
Real Madrid Overpower Al Ahly To Reach Record-Breaking Fifth FIFA Club World Cup Final
The European champions beat Egypt's Al Ahly 4-1 in Wednesday's semi-final to set up a showdown with Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia.
Report Provides Insight Into Ramos’ Relationship With Messi, Neymar and Mbappe
Sergio Ramos has been enjoying a bounce-back season in his second year with Paris Saint-Germain, and he has also emerged as a leader off the field. RMC Sport provided insight into Ramos’ second campaign with the reigning Ligue 1 champions. The veteran defender reportedly “gets along as well” with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. On the other hand, his relationship with Lionel Messi is “fluid.”
Ancelotti: Attacks on Vinícius a problem of Spanish soccer
MADRID (AP) — The hate attacks against Vinícius Júnior are a problem of Spanish soccer and must be dealt with, his Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. Vinícius, the Brazilian forward who is Black, has been subjected to hate attacks since he arrived in Spain in 2018. The most recent were on Sunday at a Spanish league game in Mallorca. Last month, his effigy hung off a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid.
Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul Gonzalez turns down Premier League approach
Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez has opted to continue his coaching development with the B team at Valdebebas, despite an offer from the Premier League. Leeds United are on the hunt for a new manager after dismissing Jesse Marsch on Monday, having seen a significant fall off in results. Spanish...
Ronaldinho’s son Joao Mendes, 17, signs for Barcelona as he follows in legendary dad’s footsteps
THE son of Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has followed in his father's footsteps and signed for the club. Joao de Assis Moreira, known as Joao Mendes, has joined the Catalan giants after being on trial since January. The 17-year-old was previously at Brazilian side Cruzerio before his contract was terminated. He...
Ronaldinho's child, Joao Mendes, joins Barcelona's academy as he looks to emulate his iconic dad
Joao de Assis Moreira, known as Joao Mendes, has become the latest young talent to join the La Masia academy that has produced the likes of Lionel Messi and current boss Xavi.
Lionel Messi Wears No.10 Jersey For PSG As Neymar Reverts To No.11 In Coupe de France
Lionel Messi wore the no.10 jersey in a competitive game for only the second time in his Paris Saint-Germain career on Wednesday night. Messi had been Barcelona's no.10 for more than a decade when he left the Camp Nou to join PSG in August 2021. But he had to settle...
Al-Hilal Beat 10-Man Flamengo In Five-Goal Thriller To Reach FIFA Club World Cup Final
Al-Hilal became the first team from Saudi Arabia to reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, after beating South American champions Flamengo.
Martin Odegaard reveals reason for 'weird connection' with Arsenal since childhood
Martin Odegaard explains his 'weird connection' with Arsenal in an exclusive and expansive interview with The Players' Tribune.
Watch: Al Ahly score to set up tense finish against Real Madrid
Real Madrid looked well on course to book their place in Saturday’s Club World Cup final, but Al Ahly have thrown a spanner in the work. Vinicius Jr had given Real Madrid the lead a few minutes before half time with a beautiful chipped effort after he pounced on a mistake. Just two minutes into the second period, Los Blancos doubled their advantage when Federico Valverde slotted home after Rodrygo had initially been denied by Mohamed El Shenawy.
Barcelona ranked as “best supported club” in Europe, Real Madrid 6th
After a difficult few years, Barcelona appear to be back on track. Having won their first trophy since the Copa del Rey in 2021 earlier this year, Xavi Hernandez’s side are on track to win their first La Liga title in four years. Barcelona’s success this season has seemingly...
Real Madrid star duo omitted from Club World Cup squad
Real Madrid's squad for the upcoming Club World Cup does not feature Thibaut Courtois or Karim Benzema.
Football transfer rumours: Mbappe's PSG exit request; Man Utd handed De Jong boost
Thursday's football transfer rumours include PSG and Kylian Mbappe, Man Utd, Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati, Erling Haaland & more.
Gabriel Jesus injury: Progress & potential return date for Arsenal star
Updates on Gabriel Jesus' knee injury and when he could return from action for Arsenal.
Barcelona confirm CAS appeal over failed winter transfer
Barcelona director Mateu Alemany has confirmed the club have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the failed deadline day signing of LA Galaxy right-back Julian Araujo. A deal had been wrapped up to sign the 21-year-old but official documentation to complete the transfer was completed 18...
Ronald Koeman laments Cody Gakpo's move to Liverpool
Ronald Koeman laments Cody Gakpo's move to Liverpool.
Hugo Lloris suffers significant injury in blow to Tottenham's season
Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has sustained a major injury in a blow to Spurs' season.
