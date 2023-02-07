ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr

Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
Report Provides Insight Into Ramos’ Relationship With Messi, Neymar and Mbappe

Sergio Ramos has been enjoying a bounce-back season in his second year with Paris Saint-Germain, and he has also emerged as a leader off the field. RMC Sport provided insight into Ramos’ second campaign with the reigning Ligue 1 champions. The veteran defender reportedly “gets along as well” with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. On the other hand, his relationship with Lionel Messi is “fluid.”
Ancelotti: Attacks on Vinícius a problem of Spanish soccer

MADRID (AP) — The hate attacks against Vinícius Júnior are a problem of Spanish soccer and must be dealt with, his Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. Vinícius, the Brazilian forward who is Black, has been subjected to hate attacks since he arrived in Spain in 2018. The most recent were on Sunday at a Spanish league game in Mallorca. Last month, his effigy hung off a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid.
Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul Gonzalez turns down Premier League approach

Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez has opted to continue his coaching development with the B team at Valdebebas, despite an offer from the Premier League. Leeds United are on the hunt for a new manager after dismissing Jesse Marsch on Monday, having seen a significant fall off in results. Spanish...
Watch: Al Ahly score to set up tense finish against Real Madrid

Real Madrid looked well on course to book their place in Saturday’s Club World Cup final, but Al Ahly have thrown a spanner in the work. Vinicius Jr had given Real Madrid the lead a few minutes before half time with a beautiful chipped effort after he pounced on a mistake. Just two minutes into the second period, Los Blancos doubled their advantage when Federico Valverde slotted home after Rodrygo had initially been denied by Mohamed El Shenawy.
Barcelona ranked as “best supported club” in Europe, Real Madrid 6th

After a difficult few years, Barcelona appear to be back on track. Having won their first trophy since the Copa del Rey in 2021 earlier this year, Xavi Hernandez’s side are on track to win their first La Liga title in four years. Barcelona’s success this season has seemingly...
Barcelona confirm CAS appeal over failed winter transfer

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany has confirmed the club have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the failed deadline day signing of LA Galaxy right-back Julian Araujo. A deal had been wrapped up to sign the 21-year-old but official documentation to complete the transfer was completed 18...
