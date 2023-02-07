Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
2023 could bring record cattle prices, CattleFax experts say
If you were lucky enough to hang on to your cow herd through the double whammy of drought and the pandemic over the past three years, you may finally get rewarded this year. The market experts at CattleFax told beef producers at the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention in New Orleans that this could be a record price year for all classes of cattle.
Agriculture Online
Lower income forecast for farmers in 2023
After record-high profits for American farmers in 2022, farm expenses are expected to increase and farm income to decrease mildly throughout this year. The Economic Research Service released its first "Farm Sector Income Forecast" report for the calendar year on Tuesday. Net farm income, the full quota of overall farm...
Agriculture Online
A tougher financial road ahead for farmers
American farmers are entering 2023 in a strong financial position, but the squeeze is getting tighter, says one lender. This morning, AgAmerica released the 2023 Farm Forecast, a report on the financial status of farmers coming out of 2022 and what to expect in 2023. The report analyzed a variety of indicators, including commodity prices, input costs, and domestic and international supply and demand factors.
Agriculture Online
U.S. corn stocks outlook rises as ethanol usage falls
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Domestic corn supplies will be bigger than previously expected due to waning demand for ethanol, the government said on Wednesday. The U.S. corn stockpile at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year would likely come in at 1.267 billion bushels, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.
agupdate.com
Cattle inventory shows outlook for coming months
Cattle inventory numbers provide a look at the cattle supply in the coming months, University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says. “Given the recent cattle inventory report, the industry has a clearer understanding of cattle supply moving through the next several months,” he says. “Given cattle on feed numbers, the 2022 calf crop, and heifers held as beef replacements, finished cattle prices are not likely to exceed previous record prices this spring and summer.”
marketscreener.com
Wheat Futures Rise on Lingering Supply Issues -- Daily Grain Highlights
--Wheat for March delivery rose 2% to $7.64 3/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday as traders covered their short positions on wheat after Wednesday's USDA WASDE report didn't contain much in the way of market-moving data. --Corn for March delivery rose 0.7% to $6.78 1/2...
marketscreener.com
U.S. farm incomes seen to fall in 2023, after hitting record highs
CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farm incomes this year are expected to fall for the first time since 2019 amid higher production expenses, a drop in direct government payments and as cash prices for commodity crops and livestock ease back from historic highs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Tuesday.
