Rain for Tuesday, a few flakes may mix in overnight Thursday into Friday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says to expect spotty showers Tuesday afternoon. He says a few snowflakes may mix in overnight Thursday into Friday.
KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday February 7th, 2023
Some isolated showers possible through the early morning hours, but skies will start to clear out by the afternoon with highs in the 50s.
The US’ 2023 Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Be A Snowy Spring Before Brutal Heat Comes
As we move further into the winter season full of snow storms and frigid temperatures, it's time to look ahead toward weather predictions for the United States in 2023. The Farmers' Almanac's prediction reveals these chilly and snowy conditions will stretch all the way into April for most of the country, which they are calling "unseasonably cold."
NECN
Several Storms, Including Chance of Snow, on the Horizon This Week
We're eyeing several storms for the upcoming week, and despite mild temperatures, one chance for snow is appearing early next weekend. For Monday, we’ll see more clouds than sun, with a slight chance of an early shower for the Cape and Islands. Highs are in the upper 40’s, running 10 degrees above average. Skies clear Monday night as some cooler air works in. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday
Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
The Weather Channel
February Temperature Outlook: Classic La Niña Pattern Likely
February is expected to trend colder in the West, especially early in the month. Any February cold in the rest of the U.S. might not last very long. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.. A colder start...
AccuWeather: 2023 US Spring Weather Forecast
Reprinted from AccuWeather.com Meteorological spring is right around the corner with the season kicking off on the first day of March, but for some areas of the country, the new season will bring more of the same with cold air, chances of snow and far-reaching winter storms. About one month before the start of spring is the most well-known meteorological holiday of the year: Groundhog Day. ...
News 12
Temps on the rise; showers expected tomorrow before warm Friday
NOW: Increasing clouds this evening with cold temps in the upper-30s to near 40. NEXT: Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy on Thursday. Showers move in after 5 p.m. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says to expect showers tomorrow before temperatures rise to the upper-50s on Friday, followed by a dry and chilly weekend.
List of school closings and delays
Some schools have announced closings and delays for Monday due to a winter storm that’s bringing wet snow, rain, and wind Sunday night into Monday. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news...
Early Summer Predictions In Iowa Are Looking Hot
We aren’t even a month into winter and I am already ready for the warm weather. In August the Farmer’s Almanac released its winter predictions. Those predictions told us that Iowa was in Hibernation Zone that will be Glacial and Snow-Filled. In December, we got our first taste...
natureworldnews.com
Latest Weather Forecast: Chances of Snow, Blasts of Cold Air Expected in US as Meteorological Spring Comes Near
The latest weather forecast explained that there could be a chance of snow due to a blast of cold air in the United States. As the Meteorological Spring ends, the winter season might be extended for weeks, or the spring season would begin earlier. The early beginning of the winter...
Snow accumulations exceed forecast, several schools closing
For the latest school district closings, click on this link:
First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather returns this week
BALTIMORE -- Warmer weather is on the way this week. Temperatures tonight under mostly cloudy skies will drop into the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will reach the low 50s. It only gets warmer from there. By Wednesday, many areas will see high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will stay mild through Thursday with temperatures again reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. The next chance for rain will arrive later this week with an approaching storm system on Thursday into Friday. Cooler weather will return to the area for the weekend, but temperatures will remain at or above average through next Sunday.
Seasonally cold, snow showers tonight, light rain Sunday
Another cold front and weak low pressure will result in increasing clouds, followed by showers that will end with a snowing at night.
The Weather Channel
WEATHER WORDS: 'Snow Pack'
This story originally appeared in the Morning Brief email newsletter. Sign up here to get more stories like this and weekday weather updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Snowpack is a weather term you’ve likely heard before, and probably already have a basic contextual understanding of. I...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain to Unload in Southeastern, South-Central United States This Weekend Until Next week; Flash Flood, Thunderstorms Expected
The latest weather forecast said that portions of the Southeastern and South-Central United States would expect severe weather conditions, unloading flooding rainfall, damaging winds, thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. Residents and motorists should keep updated with the weather reports as the weather could be dangerous. The USA Today reported that about...
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Millions face threat of storms, snow and wind today
Start your day with the latest weather news – A storm system marching across the eastern third of the country is bringing with it severe weather, snow and high winds.
KWQC
RI Public Library and YMCA set to open next week
Season-to-date snowfall statistics: Where does 2022-23 winter season stand?. Through February 7, the QC is sitting more than a foot below average. First Alert Forecast: Gradual clearing Tuesday afternoon. Updated: 12 hours ago. Rain moves in Wednesday night, changing to snow by Thursday morning. 2022 gunfire incidents. Updated: 14 hours...
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather possible during cross-country storm
Start your day with the latest weather news – A storm system moving across the eastern U.S. this week is bringing with it the chance for severe weather and flooding in the South and wintry weather in the Upper Midwest.
