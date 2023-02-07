ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NECN

Several Storms, Including Chance of Snow, on the Horizon This Week

We're eyeing several storms for the upcoming week, and despite mild temperatures, one chance for snow is appearing early next weekend. For Monday, we’ll see more clouds than sun, with a slight chance of an early shower for the Cape and Islands. Highs are in the upper 40’s, running 10 degrees above average. Skies clear Monday night as some cooler air works in. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday

Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
The Weather Channel

February Temperature Outlook: Classic La Niña Pattern Likely

February is expected to trend colder in the West, especially early in the month. Any February cold in the rest of the U.S. might not last very long. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.​. A​ colder start...
NorthcentralPA.com

AccuWeather: 2023 US Spring Weather Forecast

Reprinted from AccuWeather.com Meteorological spring is right around the corner with the season kicking off on the first day of March, but for some areas of the country, the new season will bring more of the same with cold air, chances of snow and far-reaching winter storms. About one month before the start of spring is the most well-known meteorological holiday of the year: Groundhog Day. ...
News 12

Temps on the rise; showers expected tomorrow before warm Friday

NOW: Increasing clouds this evening with cold temps in the upper-30s to near 40. NEXT: Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy on Thursday. Showers move in after 5 p.m. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says to expect showers tomorrow before temperatures rise to the upper-50s on Friday, followed by a dry and chilly weekend.
Boston 25 News WFXT

List of school closings and delays

Some schools have announced closings and delays for Monday due to a winter storm that’s bringing wet snow, rain, and wind Sunday night into Monday. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news...
KOEL 950 AM

Early Summer Predictions In Iowa Are Looking Hot

We aren’t even a month into winter and I am already ready for the warm weather. In August the Farmer’s Almanac released its winter predictions. Those predictions told us that Iowa was in Hibernation Zone that will be Glacial and Snow-Filled. In December, we got our first taste...
CBS Baltimore

First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather returns this week

BALTIMORE -- Warmer weather is on the way this week. Temperatures tonight under mostly cloudy skies will drop into the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will reach the low 50s. It only gets warmer from there. By Wednesday, many areas will see high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will stay mild through Thursday with temperatures again reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. The next chance for rain will arrive later this week with an approaching storm system on Thursday into Friday. Cooler weather will return to the area for the weekend, but temperatures will remain at or above average through next Sunday. 
The Weather Channel

WEATHER WORDS: 'Snow Pack'

T​his story originally appeared in the Morning Brief email newsletter. Sign up here to get more stories like this and weekday weather updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Snowpack is a weather term you’ve likely heard before, and probably already have a basic contextual understanding of. I...
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain to Unload in Southeastern, South-Central United States This Weekend Until Next week; Flash Flood, Thunderstorms Expected

The latest weather forecast said that portions of the Southeastern and South-Central United States would expect severe weather conditions, unloading flooding rainfall, damaging winds, thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. Residents and motorists should keep updated with the weather reports as the weather could be dangerous. The USA Today reported that about...
KWQC

RI Public Library and YMCA set to open next week

Season-to-date snowfall statistics: Where does 2022-23 winter season stand?. Through February 7, the QC is sitting more than a foot below average. First Alert Forecast: Gradual clearing Tuesday afternoon. Updated: 12 hours ago. Rain moves in Wednesday night, changing to snow by Thursday morning. 2022 gunfire incidents. Updated: 14 hours...

