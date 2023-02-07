BALTIMORE -- Warmer weather is on the way this week. Temperatures tonight under mostly cloudy skies will drop into the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will reach the low 50s. It only gets warmer from there. By Wednesday, many areas will see high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will stay mild through Thursday with temperatures again reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. The next chance for rain will arrive later this week with an approaching storm system on Thursday into Friday. Cooler weather will return to the area for the weekend, but temperatures will remain at or above average through next Sunday.

3 DAYS AGO