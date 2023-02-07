Read full article on original website
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
This Bulls-Nets Trade Sends Zach LaVine To Brooklyn
If you follow the NBA, chances are, you’ve got an opinion about Kevin Durant. Of course, his basketball ability is undeniable. Durant is one of the purest offensive forces the game has ever seen. His combination of height and guard skills is practically unmatched in league history. Still, he’s...
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA star Ja Morant’s friend banned from Grizzlies arena after league probed laser-pointing claims
The NBA released a statement following an investigation into an altercation that occurred between Ja Morant's associates and the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29 after their game.
Memphis Grizzlies trade for Luke Kennard, send Danny Green to Rockets in 3-team deal
The Memphis Grizzlies acquired shooting guard Luke Kennard from the L.A. Clippers in a three-team trade that will also send Danny Green to the Houston Rockets, a source confirmed to The Commercial Appeal. The Grizzlies are sending three second-round draft picks to the Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Green is being...
Report: Bulls interested in signing Russell Westbrook
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook, should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, according to Chris Haynes. On Wednesday, Westbrook was dealt to the Utah Jazz by way of a three-team trade that also saw D'Angelo Russell land with the Los Angeles Lakers. If the...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
A New Era: Kyrie Irving Shines in Mavs Debut, Delivers Big Win vs. Clippers
NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving made his Dallas Mavericks debut in a road matchup against the LA Clippers, leading the team to a victory without Luka Doncic.
NBC Los Angeles
Lakers Flip Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverly For Davon Reed and Mo Bamba at Trade Deadline
If you thought the Los Angeles Lakers were done making moves after trading Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster three-team deal on Wednesday, than you were gravely mistaken. According to multiple reports, the Lakers made a bevy of moves in the waning hours of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. The...
Yardbarker
Proposing 3 potential trades that could spark the Memphis Grizzlies
The trade deadline is fast approaching and the Memphis Grizzlies have to make an important decision. Grizzlies general manager and executive vice president Zach Kleiman has been doing his best Marvel impression by living in a multiverse, attempting to walk out two timelines: contending and developing. The core of Ja...
NBA
Keys to the Game - 02.07.23 (Bulls at Grizzlies)
The Chicago Bulls (26-27) complete the second half of a back-to-back this evening down in Memphis, taking on the Grizzlies (32-21) in the first of two games between them this season. The Bulls come in on a high note after thumping the San Antonio Spurs last night, 128-104, at the...
DeRozan's absence leads to Bulls' worst offensive game
For the fourth time this season, the Chicago Bulls failed to extend a three-game win streak. Playing without DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls bookended their 104-89 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies with season-low, 14-point quarters in the first and fourth quarters on Tuesday night. Their 89 points also marked a season-low...
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland out vs. Pistons
Cleveland Cavaliers guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland will miss Wednesday night’s game against the visiting Detroit Pistons. Mitchell will
