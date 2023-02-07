ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Sun Tuesday, snow chances Wednesday, Thursday

By Carly Cassady
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PYxcp_0kf40tHl00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver’s weather will stay mild through Wednesday afternoon but the next storm system moves in quickly Wednesday night.

The Wednesday and Thursday storms will drop temperatures and bring a chance of snow to Colorado.

Weather today: Seasonal sunshine

Tuesday will be a quiet and calm weather day in Colorado. Temperatures will hit the mid-40s in Denver with sunshine and dry conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0siimw_0kf40tHl00
Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon highs on Feb. 7.
Could Colorado see a major earthquake like Turkey and Syria?

Weather tomorrow: Scattered afternoon snow

Wednesday will start out dry with temperatures hitting 50 degrees by midday. A cold front will swing through Wednesday afternoon and evening with cloud cover increasing and the wind picking up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02wrf6_0kf40tHl00
Pinpoint Weather: Daily highs for Feb. 8.

Temperatures will drop quickly Wednesday evening. Scattered snow showers are possible.

Looking ahead: Flurries before seasonal temps return

Thursday will be chilly and cloudy with flurries sticking around after Wednesday’s storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3BES_0kf40tHl00
Pinpoint Weather: Highs on Feb. 9.

Light accumulation is possible for most of the Front Range with numbers staying less than an inch while 1 to 6 inches is possible in the mountains by Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YNdud_0kf40tHl00
Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Feb. 9.

Dry weather will return on Friday with highs in the mid-40s.

Can you turn left at a red light in Colorado?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvCVi_0kf40tHl00
Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Feb. 7.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, mild and dry on the Front Range.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Cold front set to arrive Wednesday evening causing limited snow and intense wind chills

A cold front will reach the Front Range Wednesday evening causing a brief burst of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the metro area. For many areas there will be more wind than snow.The cold front was in Idaho early Wednesday morning and should move across the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas between 4-6 p.m. Once the front arrives, chilly northwest winds will quickly develop. Prior to the front, temperatures will be relatively mild with lower 50s along most of the urban corridor. It will be the warmest afternoon of the week in Denver followed by...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Sunny with temperatures near normal before the next storm system

Enjoy the sunny and dry conditions across Colorado today with near normal temperatures in the metro area. Daytime highs will be in the 40s along the front range. Our weather changes late tomorrow with another winter storm moving into the state. The mountains will see snow by sunset on Wednesday and around that same time we could also start seeing rain or light snow along the urban corridor. We expect nothing more than a few snow showers in the metro area Wednesday evening producing little to no snow accumulation for Denver. Some of us in the metro area may see less than...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Things to do in Colorado during the month of February

Love and creativity are in the air this month all across Colorado. As we head into the second week of February, here are some different events and things to do to celebrate with your loved ones.  Loveland, Colorado is known as the nation’s sweetheart City and you won’t want to miss their Sweetheart Festival. Enjoy […]
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy