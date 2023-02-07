Denver weather: Sun Tuesday, snow chances Wednesday, Thursday

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver’s weather will stay mild through Wednesday afternoon but the next storm system moves in quickly Wednesday night.

The Wednesday and Thursday storms will drop temperatures and bring a chance of snow to Colorado.

Weather today: Seasonal sunshine

Tuesday will be a quiet and calm weather day in Colorado. Temperatures will hit the mid-40s in Denver with sunshine and dry conditions.

Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon highs on Feb. 7.

Weather tomorrow: Scattered afternoon snow

Wednesday will start out dry with temperatures hitting 50 degrees by midday. A cold front will swing through Wednesday afternoon and evening with cloud cover increasing and the wind picking up.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily highs for Feb. 8.

Temperatures will drop quickly Wednesday evening. Scattered snow showers are possible.

Looking ahead: Flurries before seasonal temps return

Thursday will be chilly and cloudy with flurries sticking around after Wednesday’s storm.

Pinpoint Weather: Highs on Feb. 9.

Light accumulation is possible for most of the Front Range with numbers staying less than an inch while 1 to 6 inches is possible in the mountains by Thursday night.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Feb. 9.

Dry weather will return on Friday with highs in the mid-40s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Feb. 7.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, mild and dry on the Front Range.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.