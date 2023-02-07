Read full article on original website
Kyle Waller
1d ago
lol, did anyone see the 30k the city was paying him? That's where people should be pissed.. Maybe if they paid him a good living wage he never would have had to seek more income. lol, double dip. He was probably in uniform standing all days keeping citizens safe... lol..
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment BuildingNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Controversy over Democratic Secrecy Sparks National Conversation on Transparency in GovernmentSuperb26Washington, DC
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Related
Carjackings by juveniles spike, some in Prince George's County want parents held accountable
OXON HILL, Md. — Fear for their safety and the direction of their community is what packed a Prince George's County library on Wednesday night. County Councilman Mel Franklin said he wanted a frank conversation about solutions to crime, and that's what he got. "A lot of the talk...
WTOP
Woman who disarmed alleged Metro shooter recalls tense moments on train
The woman who disarmed a man with a gun at the Potomac Avenue station in D.C. last week is the first to say her heroic act was out of character. “I would never think that was something I would ever do. Really, honestly, I’m not that type of person,” Shante Trumpet told WTOP.
D.C. Police Witness Armed Robbery, One Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an Armed Robbery that took place on Monday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 3 pm, officers from the Third District witnessed suspects displaying a handgun and taking property from a victim at the 700 Block of Gresham Place. Officers quickly responded and were able to arrest one of the suspects. 27-Year-Old Giovanni Anderson was arrested on Monday and charged with armed robbery. The other suspect is still at large. If you have any information about this incident, please take no action but contact the police at (202) 727-9099 or The post D.C. Police Witness Armed Robbery, One Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
newsnationnow.com
Former Washington police union leader charged with fraud
(NewsNation) — A Washington, D.C., police officer has been charged with fraud after he worked a second job while still on duty. Medgar Webster is also the former vice chair of the police union. He’s been charged with felony fraud because he was working on the clock as an officer, even getting paid overtime, while holding a second, secret job.
Suspected catalytic converter thief caught in Fairfax
Monday night, the Fairfax County Police Department caught a man accused of stealing several catalytic converters.
Police investigating double shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double shooting in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday evening. Police said they received reports of a shooting on Good Hope Road around 6:44 p.m. They said that one victim — a man — was found at a local hospital, and the second victim — another man — […]
Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
Six Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials announced Thursday five schools will close as the search continues for a man who allegedly shot an officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. The following schools will be closed: Cockeysville Middle School Dulaney High School Mays Chapel Elementary School Padonia International Elementary School Warren Elementary schoolPot Spring Elementary SchoolThe closure includes before- and after-school programs. Police are looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. An hourslong barricade situation ensued. Streets in the surrounding neighborhood were shut down for hours, and residents were asked to shelter in place. Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He was last seen "wearing a black hoodie and black pants" and is believed to be armed, Stewart said.Anyone who sees Linthicum or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital that evening "in good spirits" according to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
Police: Person robbed after being forced to get into car at gunpoint
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a man and a woman who forced a person into a car at gunpoint before robbing them. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the victim was in the 1500 block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. when a car pulled up just before 2:30 p.m.
Lansing Daily
2 Arrested in Alleged ‘Racially Motivated’ Plot to Attack Maryland Power Grid
Two people, including a suspected Neo-Nazi leader, were arrested for allegedly planning to attack the Maryland power grid in what authorities describe as a “racially motivated” plot, according to multiple reports. According to The Washington Post, Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel were taken into custody on charges of conspiring to destroy an energy facility in Baltimore, … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
WJLA
2 arrested after Kia stolen with USB cord in Prince George's County: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two men were arrested on Tuesday after they used a USB charging cord to steal a Kia in Prince George's County, the agency said in a release. Shortly after 12:15 p.m., the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) team...
40-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C., Woman Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed late Monday night in Southeast, D.C. The shooting occurred at the 4200 Block of 7th Street. Shortly after 11:30 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. Police found the victim inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. 35-year-old Latasha Gray was arrested at the scene. She was charged with second-degree murder while armed. Police say the shooting was domestic in nature. The post 40-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C., Woman Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Armed Robbers Caught On Camera In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects and a vehicle involved in an Armed Robbery that took place Monday night in Northwest, D.C. Just after 10:00 pm, an employee was approached by suspects at the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue. After displaying a handgun, the suspects demanded money from the victim. The victim did as ordered and the suspects left the scene. A surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT The post Armed Robbers Caught On Camera In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
DC opens investigation into bogus cosmetology licenses minutes after 7News I-Team story
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.'s Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) has informed 7News that an active investigation is now underway inside its own department. The action comes on the heels of a 7News I-Team investigation into the selling of fraudulent cosmetology and barber licenses by a former member of the D.C. Cosmetology Board. DLCP has yet to tell 7News who is conducting the investigation and when it started.
DC Police investigate Georgetown stabbing
WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Georgetown late Tuesday night. Police are still looking for who is responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of the 1500 block of 34th Street Northwest, near Georgetown University for a report of a stabbing around 10 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which were described as not life-threatening. The man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, police said.
NBC Washington
Woman Kidnapped at Gunpoint, Robbed in Broad Daylight in Northwest DC: Police
D.C. police are looking for a man and a woman accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman on Tuesday afternoon, stealing $8,000 cash and jewelry, according to police. The victim says a man approached her and asked for directions about 2:30 p.m. on Park Road in Columbia Heights, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
Rioter who carried Confederate battle flag into Capitol sentenced to 3 years in prison
WASHINGTON — A Delaware man who carried a large Confederate battle flag through the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 was ordered to serve 3 years in prison Thursday for obstructing the joint session of Congress. Kevin Seefried, 53, of Laurel, was convicted in June alongside his son Hunter...
Inside Nova
TikTok Kia theft challenge comes to Woodbridge; fleeing car thieves and violence ensue
A recent epidemic of stolen Kias and Hyundais reached Prince William County this week, with a shooting and two cases of thieves stealing, or trying to steal, vehicles. The incidents follow a national TikTok trend of teenagers stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles with just a phone charging cord. The thieves...
DC police officer accused of taking $33K in department pay while on clock at Whole Foods
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An arrest warrant filed in Superior Court of the District of Columbia says a Metropolitan Police Department officer was working at Whole Foods Market locations in the city at the same time he was supposed to be working for MPD. The paperwork, filed on Feb. 3, said that the department […]
WJLA
Judge orders accused Potomac Ave Metro shooter charged with murder to remain in custody
WASHINGTON (7News) — A judge ordered Tuesday that the 31-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a Metro worker and injured three others in a Feb. 1 shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metro station remain in custody on no bond. The order was made on the judge's finding of...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 13