ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 13

Kyle Waller
1d ago

lol, did anyone see the 30k the city was paying him? That's where people should be pissed.. Maybe if they paid him a good living wage he never would have had to seek more income. lol, double dip. He was probably in uniform standing all days keeping citizens safe... lol..

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Witness Armed Robbery, One Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an Armed Robbery that took place on Monday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 3 pm, officers from the Third District witnessed suspects displaying a handgun and taking property from a victim at the 700 Block of Gresham Place. Officers quickly responded and were able to arrest one of the suspects. 27-Year-Old Giovanni Anderson was arrested on Monday and charged with armed robbery. The other suspect is still at large. If you have any information about this incident, please take no action but contact the police at (202) 727-9099 or The post D.C. Police Witness Armed Robbery, One Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
newsnationnow.com

Former Washington police union leader charged with fraud

(NewsNation) — A Washington, D.C., police officer has been charged with fraud after he worked a second job while still on duty. Medgar Webster is also the former vice chair of the police union. He’s been charged with felony fraud because he was working on the clock as an officer, even getting paid overtime, while holding a second, secret job.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Police investigating double shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double shooting in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday evening. Police said they received reports of a shooting on Good Hope Road around 6:44 p.m. They said that one victim — a man — was found at a local hospital, and the second victim — another man — […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Six Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials announced Thursday five schools will close as the search continues for a man who allegedly shot an officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. The following schools will be closed: Cockeysville Middle School Dulaney High School Mays Chapel Elementary School Padonia International Elementary School Warren Elementary schoolPot Spring Elementary SchoolThe closure includes before- and after-school programs. Police are looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum.  Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. An hourslong barricade situation ensued. Streets in the surrounding neighborhood were shut down for hours, and residents were asked to shelter in place. Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He was last seen "wearing a black hoodie and black pants" and is believed to be armed, Stewart said.Anyone who sees Linthicum or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital that evening "in good spirits" according to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Lansing Daily

2 Arrested in Alleged ‘Racially Motivated’ Plot to Attack Maryland Power Grid

Two people, including a suspected Neo-Nazi leader, were arrested for allegedly planning to attack the Maryland power grid in what authorities describe as a “racially motivated” plot, according to multiple reports. According to The Washington Post, Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel were taken into custody on charges of conspiring to destroy an energy facility in Baltimore, … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

40-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C., Woman Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed late Monday night in Southeast, D.C. The shooting occurred at the 4200 Block of 7th Street. Shortly after 11:30 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. Police found the victim inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. 35-year-old Latasha Gray was arrested at the scene. She was charged with second-degree murder while armed. Police say the shooting was domestic in nature. The post 40-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C., Woman Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Armed Robbers Caught On Camera In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects and a vehicle involved in an Armed Robbery that took place Monday night in Northwest, D.C. Just after 10:00 pm, an employee was approached by suspects at the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue. After displaying a handgun, the suspects demanded money from the victim. The victim did as ordered and the suspects left the scene. A surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT The post Armed Robbers Caught On Camera In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC opens investigation into bogus cosmetology licenses minutes after 7News I-Team story

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.'s Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) has informed 7News that an active investigation is now underway inside its own department. The action comes on the heels of a 7News I-Team investigation into the selling of fraudulent cosmetology and barber licenses by a former member of the D.C. Cosmetology Board. DLCP has yet to tell 7News who is conducting the investigation and when it started.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC Police investigate Georgetown stabbing

WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Georgetown late Tuesday night. Police are still looking for who is responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of the 1500 block of 34th Street Northwest, near Georgetown University for a report of a stabbing around 10 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which were described as not life-threatening. The man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy