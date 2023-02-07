ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

47 Years Ago: Ronnie Milsap Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry

Forty-seven years ago today (Feb. 6, 1976) was a day of celebration for Ronnie Milsap: It was on that date that the singer-songwriter was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, when he was just 33 years old. Milsap became an Opry member just as he was beginning to dominate the...
Garth Brooks Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Country Singer Performs at a Hospice Benefit to Help the Needy

Happy birthday, Garth Brooks! As the musician turns 61 today, we take a look at his accomplishments that have made him a legendary country singer that he is. Troyal Garth Brooks was born on February 7, 1962 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Brooks was born to parents Troyal Brooks, Jr. and Colleen Carroll. The now country singer attended Oklahoma State University under a javelin throwing scholarship. Brooks has been well-known to have successfully mixed pop and rock components of music into country melodies. He has also known to have crossed over into the mainstream pop music scene. Brooks has been married to fellow singer, Trisha Yearwood, since 2005. He has three children from his previous marriage.
The Ultimate Collection: Most Popular Country Songs of All Time

Get ready for a musical trip down memory lane with Country Thang Daily’s handpicked selection of the most popular country songs of all time. From classic hits that have stood the test of time to modern-day crossover sensations, these popular country tracks have captured the hearts of millions. With their catchy lyrics and upbeat melodies, these best country hits have become timeless classics, cementing their place in the annals of music history.
Marty Stuart Announces First Album In Six Years, ‘Altitude’

Marty Stuart is back with his first album in six years. Announced today, his new record Altitude is on the way, which was recorded in Nashville with his longtime band The Fabulous Superlatives. The the follow up to his 2017 Way Out West record, Marty says it’s his belief that real, authentic country music can still be made in today’s modern world, and he’s out to prove that once again: “I’ve been quoted as saying the most outlaw thing you […] The post Marty Stuart Announces First Album In Six Years, ‘Altitude’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
