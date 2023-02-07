Read full article on original website
Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists
Blake Shelton’s newest project, Barmageddon, is apparently causing problems in Music City. According to a source, his fellow country stars... The post Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists appeared first on Outsider.
Here Are Some Facts About Trisha Yearwood, Country Music’s Leading Lady
In 1991, Trisha Yearwood arrived in country stardom with a bang! Her debut single, “She’s in Love With the Boy,” landed on the top spot of the country charts. Since then, she has become one of the genre’s leading ladies, logging in five No. 1s while winning multiple awards from the Academy Of Country Music, the Country Music Association, and the Grammys.
Naomi Judd’s Death Brought Wynonna + Ashley Judd Together After Years of Estrangement
Following Naomi Judd's death by suicide in April 2022, her daughter and the Judds band mate Wynonna Judd says she's an "orphan" — but that doesn't mean she's going through her grief without family support. The singer finds comfort in her husband of a decade, drummer Cactus Moser, and is also reconnecting with her sister, actor Ashley Judd.
Kacey Musgraves’ 2023 Grammys Tribute to Loretta Lynn Was Stone-Cold Country
Kacey Musgraves took the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) for a touching, and fittingly traditional, tribute to a country music great who died in 2022: Loretta Lynn. Musgraves performed "Coal Miner's Daughter," one of the most impactful and memorable songs of Lynn's career. She sat...
Oak Ridge Boys Bass Singer Richard Sterban to Miss Grand Ole Opry Performance Due to Injury
Bad news, The Oak Ridge Boys fans. Bass singer Richard Sterban will not be joining the country music group on Saturday (February 4th) at the Grand Ole Opry. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. According to the band, Sterban is under doctor’s care...
Remember Lisa Marie Presley’s Grand Ole Opry Debut?
For a year, Lisa Marie Presley flirted with country music audiences. She was promoting a new album in 2012 when she attended the CMA Awards and CMT Awards, and made her Grand Ole Opry debut. It's not clear if her performance on Aug. 21, 2012 was her only Opry performance....
47 Years Ago: Ronnie Milsap Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry
Forty-seven years ago today (Feb. 6, 1976) was a day of celebration for Ronnie Milsap: It was on that date that the singer-songwriter was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, when he was just 33 years old. Milsap became an Opry member just as he was beginning to dominate the...
musictimes.com
Garth Brooks Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Country Singer Performs at a Hospice Benefit to Help the Needy
Happy birthday, Garth Brooks! As the musician turns 61 today, we take a look at his accomplishments that have made him a legendary country singer that he is. Troyal Garth Brooks was born on February 7, 1962 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Brooks was born to parents Troyal Brooks, Jr. and Colleen Carroll. The now country singer attended Oklahoma State University under a javelin throwing scholarship. Brooks has been well-known to have successfully mixed pop and rock components of music into country melodies. He has also known to have crossed over into the mainstream pop music scene. Brooks has been married to fellow singer, Trisha Yearwood, since 2005. He has three children from his previous marriage.
Musical actors to bring Willie, Waylon and Cash to life at the Cole on Feb. 16
HAMLET — If the band is never going to get back together again, thankfully, we still have tribute bands who preserve some of music’s greatest sounds and legendary personas. Such is the case with the Highwaymen Live, a tribute band to three giants of the outlaw country music movement.
The Ultimate Collection: Most Popular Country Songs of All Time
Get ready for a musical trip down memory lane with Country Thang Daily’s handpicked selection of the most popular country songs of all time. From classic hits that have stood the test of time to modern-day crossover sensations, these popular country tracks have captured the hearts of millions. With their catchy lyrics and upbeat melodies, these best country hits have become timeless classics, cementing their place in the annals of music history.
Marty Stuart Announces First Album In Six Years, ‘Altitude’
Marty Stuart is back with his first album in six years. Announced today, his new record Altitude is on the way, which was recorded in Nashville with his longtime band The Fabulous Superlatives. The the follow up to his 2017 Way Out West record, Marty says it’s his belief that real, authentic country music can still be made in today’s modern world, and he’s out to prove that once again: “I’ve been quoted as saying the most outlaw thing you […] The post Marty Stuart Announces First Album In Six Years, ‘Altitude’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
