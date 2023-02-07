Read full article on original website
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his car
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled home
KWCH.com
Gusty winds and cooler temps today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says in the wake of last night’s rain and snow, it is a dry but breezy and colder Thursday morning. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will climb into the 40s this afternoon, but wind gusts between 30-40 mph will keep it feeling much colder.
KWCH.com
Less wind; chilly Friday ahead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One storm system departs, and the weather will calm down heading into the weekend. We are also on track to have a warmup for much of the area in the coming days. Look for the winds to remain breezy out of the northwest overnight with lows...
KWCH.com
Breezy Thursday with rain and snow showers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more rain and snow will be possible across the state on Thursday. Areas of rain will continue this evening over portions of south central and eastern Kansas. Some of the rain may mix with snow at times, but little to no snow accumulation is expected.
KWCH.com
Precipitation on the way this afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet morning across Kansas, but our next chance of moisture will arrive this afternoon. While the heavier rain will fall along and east of the turnpike, the Wichita area will see some light rain that may mix with snow after sunset. The rain/snow mix will be done by midnight, and no snow accumulation is expected.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps continue to cool, rain chances arriving tomorrow
Showers are tracking across southeast Kansas this afternoon and will continue to push east this afternoon. Cloud cover lingers for southcentral Kansas, but clearing skies will be the story for the rest of the state. Temperatures will be cooler than we saw yesterday thanks to northerly flow, but we will...
KWCH.com
Does It Work? Handy Heater
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On the coldest winter days, sometimes a coat and scarf don’t cut it. The Handy Heater Freedom Wearable Heater is designed to make a difference when layering up doesn’t seem to be enough to warm up. The Handy Heater acts as a portable and...
Starlite Drive-In Wichita announces 2023 opening season weekend
The Starlite Drive-In Wichita has announced its 2023 opening season weekend will be on Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18.
A glimpse into the lives of some of the 35 people killed in Wichita in 2022
They were sons and daughters, moms and dads, sisters, brothers and friends.
KWCH.com
Bed Bath & Beyond confirms closure of NW Wichita location
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bed Bath & Beyond released a statement on Thursday confirming that its store located in Wichita’s New Market Square is closing. 12 News first reported about the closure on Tuesday when we learned that the store’s manager was telling customers that the liquidation process had begun.
Kansas fishing lake gets full renovation from KDWP
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is planning to fully renovate the water body of Kingman State Fishing Lake to improve aquatic habitat and fishing conditions.
KWCH.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in west Wichita
Goddard community members moving forward with recall process of city's mayor. Without the resignation, community members who spoke out said they plan to move forward with recall plans. WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed. Updated: 1 hour ago. Just looking at him, you...
Emily Younger thanks viewers as she says goodbye to KSN
Emily Younger said goodbye to KSN News 3 at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Crashes slowed down traffic on Kellogg downtown
Westbound Kellogg at Interstate 135 is down to two lanes due to a crash.
KWCH.com
Wichita police to increase traffic enforcement on Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Watch your speed! The Wichita Police Department will be increasing enforcement along the East Kellogg Corridor. The WPD Traffic Section along with the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct the concentrated enforcement project. Officers will be looking for excessive speeding and aggressive driving. Copyright 2023...
KWCH.com
Week of Feb. 13: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring Automotive Mechanic/Repair Technician jobs. MONDAY: School Bus Diesel Mechanic | First Student | Wichita | $21 - $25 $2000 Sign-On Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12406020 | Qualifications: •Valid driver’s license required; Willingness to obtain CDL while employed – We train! •At least 1 year of automotive or diesel maintenance & repair experience •Willingness to participate in ASE certification program |Goodwill First Student has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
Wichita nonprofit cafe needs help before serving customers
Carpe Diem Cafe, a new nonprofit, will employ people struggling to find and keep a job.
KAKE TV
Water main breaks as crews battle early morning house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An early morning fire destroys an east Wichita home undergoing renovations. The fire broke out around 4:15 Wednesday morning in the 600 block of N. Pinecrest near Central and Oliver. Firefighters found fire coming out of the home and in the basement. Battalion Chief Terry Greshman says they found a hole in the floor and broken stairs leading to the basement.
White Castle steps in with an offer to help save a castle-shaped Kansas diner
White Castle, which was founded in Wichita, is offering to help save a castle-shaped diner that never even held a White Castle restaurant.
KAKE TV
Warning from Wichita pet owner after dog finds, eats meth in park
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Alexander Holiday's family dog, Daisy, is clinging to life after a freak accident no one could have predicted. "I have a three-year-old daughter, and that's her best friend," said Holiday. It all started Monday night. "I was just taking her for some laps, for a run,...
KWCH.com
The State of Aviation in Wichita
‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall. Goddard residents continue to express concerns and anger at what took place at a city council meeting in January as they question plans moving forward. Does It Work? Handy Heater. Updated: 39 minutes ago.
