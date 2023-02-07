ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KWCH.com

Gusty winds and cooler temps today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says in the wake of last night’s rain and snow, it is a dry but breezy and colder Thursday morning. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will climb into the 40s this afternoon, but wind gusts between 30-40 mph will keep it feeling much colder.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Less wind; chilly Friday ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One storm system departs, and the weather will calm down heading into the weekend. We are also on track to have a warmup for much of the area in the coming days. Look for the winds to remain breezy out of the northwest overnight with lows...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Breezy Thursday with rain and snow showers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more rain and snow will be possible across the state on Thursday. Areas of rain will continue this evening over portions of south central and eastern Kansas. Some of the rain may mix with snow at times, but little to no snow accumulation is expected.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Precipitation on the way this afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet morning across Kansas, but our next chance of moisture will arrive this afternoon. While the heavier rain will fall along and east of the turnpike, the Wichita area will see some light rain that may mix with snow after sunset. The rain/snow mix will be done by midnight, and no snow accumulation is expected.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Handy Heater

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On the coldest winter days, sometimes a coat and scarf don’t cut it. The Handy Heater Freedom Wearable Heater is designed to make a difference when layering up doesn’t seem to be enough to warm up. The Handy Heater acts as a portable and...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Bed Bath & Beyond confirms closure of NW Wichita location

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bed Bath & Beyond released a statement on Thursday confirming that its store located in Wichita’s New Market Square is closing. 12 News first reported about the closure on Tuesday when we learned that the store’s manager was telling customers that the liquidation process had begun.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing in west Wichita

Goddard community members moving forward with recall process of city's mayor. Without the resignation, community members who spoke out said they plan to move forward with recall plans. WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed. Updated: 1 hour ago. Just looking at him, you...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police to increase traffic enforcement on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Watch your speed! The Wichita Police Department will be increasing enforcement along the East Kellogg Corridor. The WPD Traffic Section along with the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct the concentrated enforcement project. Officers will be looking for excessive speeding and aggressive driving. Copyright 2023...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Week of Feb. 13: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring Automotive Mechanic/Repair Technician jobs. MONDAY: School Bus Diesel Mechanic | First Student | Wichita | $21 - $25 $2000 Sign-On Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12406020 | Qualifications: •Valid driver’s license required; Willingness to obtain CDL while employed – We train! •At least 1 year of automotive or diesel maintenance & repair experience •Willingness to participate in ASE certification program |Goodwill First Student has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Water main breaks as crews battle early morning house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An early morning fire destroys an east Wichita home undergoing renovations. The fire broke out around 4:15 Wednesday morning in the 600 block of N. Pinecrest near Central and Oliver. Firefighters found fire coming out of the home and in the basement. Battalion Chief Terry Greshman says they found a hole in the floor and broken stairs leading to the basement.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Warning from Wichita pet owner after dog finds, eats meth in park

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Alexander Holiday's family dog, Daisy, is clinging to life after a freak accident no one could have predicted. "I have a three-year-old daughter, and that's her best friend," said Holiday. It all started Monday night. "I was just taking her for some laps, for a run,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

The State of Aviation in Wichita

‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall. Goddard residents continue to express concerns and anger at what took place at a city council meeting in January as they question plans moving forward. Does It Work? Handy Heater. Updated: 39 minutes ago.
WICHITA, KS

