10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
John Mellencamp to perform two shows in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sing-songwriter and southern Indiana-native John Mellencamp will perform two shows in Louisville for his new North American tour. Mellencamp will play two shows at The Kentucky Center in Louisville on April 17 and 18, according to the Kentucky Performing Arts website. Ticket package prices range from...
leoweekly.com
Greenberg Trying To Lure $100 Million ‘Dude Perfect World’ Theme Park To Louisville
If you were clutching your pearls about Topgolf coming to town, avert your eyes. According to an email obtained by LEO Weekly, Mayor Craig Greenberg wants Louisville to be the home of Dude Perfect World, a proposed $100 million theme park envisioned by the creators of one of YouTube’s most subscribed-to channels, Dude Perfect.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Polar Plunge returns to Louisville; will you take the plunge?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Will you take the plunge for a great cause?. The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kentucky will return to Main Event in Middletown for the third year in a row. Plungers can gather at a pool the arcade will set up at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday,...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WAVE 3 News Anchor John Boel?
For over a decade, veteran WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel has served the people of Louisville, Kentucky. He is a highly respectable, iconic, and multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist. When he is not working, Boel loves to train for triathlons. But now, the veteran anchor is taking a break to focus more on his health. His regular viewers want to know if the anchor is leaving WAVE 3 News and if he will return to the station in the future. Find out what happened to John Boel and his break from the station.
LEGO convention coming to Louisville this summer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A massive LEGO convention for LEGO fans of all ages will arrive in Louisville this summer. The Louisville Brick Convention will fill the Kentucky International Convention Center with tiny bricks, color and people on July 15 and 16. Professional LEGO artists will come into Louisville from...
'One-of-a-kind drive-thru experience': Dinosaur attraction headed to Louisville Mega Cavern
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dinosaurs will be storming Louisville next week. Staring Feb. 17, dinos will be taking over the Louisville Mega Cavern again with the Dinos Under Louisville attraction. According to a press release, visitors will explore under Louisville to uncover 80 moving dinosaurs on a 20-minute adventure through...
'Unfortunate and unnecessary decision': Papa Johns to sell Louisville headquarters
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A nationwide pizza chain announced they are selling their Louisville corporate campus on Wednesday. Papa John's corporate office in Jeffersontown will be put on sale next week. The company said since returning to in-office work last year, they found their current campus no longer fits their...
WLKY.com
It's official: Louisville's superhero-themed restaurant SuperChefs won't be reopening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY/LBF) — Turns out the rumors weren't true. If you were a fan of the superhero themed restaurant in the Highlands, SuperChefs, don't expect a revival. The restaurant was the product of Celebrity chef Darnell Ferguson. It closed in July 2022 after the lease on its Bardstown Road location ended, Louisville Business First reports.
WLKY.com
This Louisville steakhouse was named one of the most romantic restaurants in the U.S.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — An East End Louisville steakhouse is one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the country, according to a new report from OpenTable. Related video in the player above: Why Do We Give Red Roses on Valentine’s Day?. Malone's, which opened at 4370...
This Is Kentucky's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
watchstadium.com
Kenny Payne: How Long Will the Leash Be at Louisville?
Jeff Goodman and Doug Gottlieb talk about Kenny Payne’s future at Louisville when asked from our YouTube page. They say Payne will at least get another year.
Louisville hospital celebrates 200th CardioMEMS procedure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health – Heart Hospital is celebrating another milestone, completing the 200th CardioMEMS HF System implantation procedure. According to a media release, the device is a "revolutionary wireless monitoring sensor" that reduces hospital admissions a great deal when used by physicians to manage heart failure.
WLWT 5
Kentucky giving Ethan Hawke a warm welcome as he films movie across the state
From Louisville to Frankfort to Shelbyville and in between, Kentucky is going Hollywood. Scenes filmed in all three cities will be featured in Ethan Hawke's new movie, "Wildcat." The film is about American novelist Flannery O'Connor's life in the 1950s. The crew has been spotted filming scenes at the St....
wdrb.com
WDRB Mornings' Sterling Riggs is a dad again as he welcomes his newborn son!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Morning's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren welcomed a son a few days ago. Meet Sterling Miller Riggs, who was born at 10:57 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2023, and weighed in at 6.5 pounds and 19.5 inches. He joins big sister Crew, who is now...
OnlyInYourState
The One Fried Chicken Restaurant In Kentucky With Surprisingly Delicious Tacos
Kentucky is known far and wide for amazing fried chicken, with numerous eateries giving the ‘ole Colonel a run for his money. But it’s not just fried chicken, hot chicken, and chicken and waffles in the Bluegrass; there are restaurants that elevate this humble KY classic to new heights and flavors. Royals Hot Chicken is one such place. This fried chicken restaurant in Kentucky isn’t just known for killer poultry, their tacos are truly something to experience… and taste.
Louisville Civic Orchestra honors healthcare heroes with music
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Civic Orchestra, one of Louisville's oldest continuously-performing orchestras, honored healthcare heroes with a concert on Saturday. The orchestra performed works from Schubert's unfinished symphony and from Beethoven's Heroic symphony. Fittingly, the performance helped raise money for healthcare workers who they call modern day heroes.
'Fingers crossed': Daughter of Dr. J. Blaine Hudson hopes new Louisville middle school bears his name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After reviewing more than 1,000 online submissions and hearing from more than 40 people at community forums, Jefferson County Public Schools is proposing names for its three new schools. Superintendent Marty Pollio is expected to introduce names for three new schools at the board meeting on...
'Flash Dads' cheer on Louisville elementary schoolers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Flash Dads" strike again. They are a group of 50 men across the city who show up at schools to cheer students on. This time, firefighters, fraternity members and dads showed up at Rutherford Elementary School on Wednesday morning, filling the halls with so much cheer and excitement.
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
WHAS11
