ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

John Mellencamp to perform two shows in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sing-songwriter and southern Indiana-native John Mellencamp will perform two shows in Louisville for his new North American tour. Mellencamp will play two shows at The Kentucky Center in Louisville on April 17 and 18, according to the Kentucky Performing Arts website. Ticket package prices range from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WAVE 3 News Anchor John Boel?

For over a decade, veteran WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel has served the people of Louisville, Kentucky. He is a highly respectable, iconic, and multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist. When he is not working, Boel loves to train for triathlons. But now, the veteran anchor is taking a break to focus more on his health. His regular viewers want to know if the anchor is leaving WAVE 3 News and if he will return to the station in the future. Find out what happened to John Boel and his break from the station.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LEGO convention coming to Louisville this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A massive LEGO convention for LEGO fans of all ages will arrive in Louisville this summer. The Louisville Brick Convention will fill the Kentucky International Convention Center with tiny bricks, color and people on July 15 and 16. Professional LEGO artists will come into Louisville from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville hospital celebrates 200th CardioMEMS procedure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health – Heart Hospital is celebrating another milestone, completing the 200th CardioMEMS HF System implantation procedure. According to a media release, the device is a "revolutionary wireless monitoring sensor" that reduces hospital admissions a great deal when used by physicians to manage heart failure.
LOUISVILLE, KY
OnlyInYourState

The One Fried Chicken Restaurant In Kentucky With Surprisingly Delicious Tacos

Kentucky is known far and wide for amazing fried chicken, with numerous eateries giving the ‘ole Colonel a run for his money. But it’s not just fried chicken, hot chicken, and chicken and waffles in the Bluegrass; there are restaurants that elevate this humble KY classic to new heights and flavors. Royals Hot Chicken is one such place. This fried chicken restaurant in Kentucky isn’t just known for killer poultry, their tacos are truly something to experience… and taste.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Civic Orchestra honors healthcare heroes with music

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Civic Orchestra, one of Louisville's oldest continuously-performing orchestras, honored healthcare heroes with a concert on Saturday. The orchestra performed works from Schubert's unfinished symphony and from Beethoven's Heroic symphony. Fittingly, the performance helped raise money for healthcare workers who they call modern day heroes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Flash Dads' cheer on Louisville elementary schoolers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Flash Dads" strike again. They are a group of 50 men across the city who show up at schools to cheer students on. This time, firefighters, fraternity members and dads showed up at Rutherford Elementary School on Wednesday morning, filling the halls with so much cheer and excitement.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy