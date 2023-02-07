Read full article on original website
breezynews.com
Happening today: Kosciusko High School parent meeting
Kosciusko High School will hold Sophomore Parent Night Thursday at 6:00 in KHS Commons. During the meeting, parents and staff will discuss college and careers, creating opportunities for internships and externships and providing students with clarity for pursuing majors that match their passions. For more information, call the high school...
breezynews.com
Audio: Career-Tech Center instructors visit The BreckFast Show
Throughout the month of February, instructors from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center will be guests on The BreckFast Show to celebrate National Career and Technical Education Month. This week: Amy Price and Tessa Horn discuss the CTC Health Science and Ed Prep programs.
pelahatchienews.com
Jones selected as one of 25 for MS Excellence in Coaching Fellowship
Twenty-five leaders are selected for the inaugural class that aims to amplify the work of Mississippi’s best high school and middle school coaches, and one of those leaders, Alexia Jones, is a basketball coach at Pelahatchie High School. In January, the Mississippi Excellence in Coaching Fellowship announced the twenty-five...
breezynews.com
Roof work begins at Attala County Library
The roof at the Attala County Library is getting a much-needed replacement, with work by Dixie Roofing in Winona to begin in February. Library staff will work with the construction team to remain open to the public as much as possible during the process, which could last several months. However,...
WTOK-TV
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have involved Red Water Elementary School and Choctaw Central Middle School and High School; the potential threats led to lockdowns. In a Facebook post, the administration said both incidents “were addressed immediately and all...
Corporal punishment was used in schools 4,300 times last year. Here’s what districts are doing to change that.
Shortly after moving to Madison, Jamie Bardwell learned that the Madison County School District requires parents to opt out in writing from corporal punishment being used on their children, a fact she discovered from other students talking about it in her son’s class. “A kid got paddled, came back and told my son, and my […]
wcbi.com
Starkville community supports grieving family of Gabby Frazier
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville mother said she will celebrate her daughter’s life even as she continues to deal with the pain of losing her. Paisley “Gabby” Frazier died after the ATV she was riding on was hit by a car in April of last year.
WLBT
Canton cemetery vandalized, leaving some memorials with bullet holes
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) -“Every veteran in the United States of America needs to see how they’re being defaced by their brothers that fell in arms. They need to see this,” said George Hodges. A sacred area that’s supposed to be a place for rest and peace has...
wtva.com
Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House
(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
meridian.mi.us
Meridian Township Police Investigate Incident at Elementary School
The Meridian Township Police Department and the Meridian Township Fire Department are investigating an incident that occurred on the playground at Cornell Elementary School on February 6, 2023. The police response is unrelated to the school, but happens to be in proximity to the school. There is no threat to...
breezynews.com
Prowlers, Alarms and Disturbances in Attala
12:05 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on 5th Avenue. 4:53 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about an alarm at El Rodeo on Veterans Memorial Drive. 6:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a business alarm at the Regions Bank on Veteran Memorial Drive.
breezynews.com
Construction begins on Attala County Courthouse
Construction has started on the historic Attala County Courthouse. Work on the project began over the weekend. Attala County Chancery Clerk Taylor Casey said major areas of focus will be asphalt shingle and membrane roof replacement including built-in gutters, parapet cap replacement, associated flashings and sealants, cupola restoration, limited rough and finish carpentry, sheet metal restoration including the entablatures and columns and window headers, plaster repair, ceramic tile, historic wood window restoration, and masonry repointing, relaying and crack stitching. .
jacksonadvocateonline.com
One Year Later: Family has questions about suicide ruling in demise of former Greenwood police officer
Wendy Forrest was driving at a fast clip from Nashville to Winona after getting word that her daughter, 31-year-old NaStacia Rice, a former Greenwood policewoman who had left to join the police force in Tchula only months before, had taken her own life. Army veteran NaStacia Rice was found dead...
WLBT
USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The McClain Lodge in Rankin County invites families to experience exotic animals, according to their website, “like never before.”. One of their frequent visitors since 2020: The USDA. The USDA stated in a 2020 citation report that McClain Lodge failed to demonstrate adequate experience and...
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Possession Charges in Neshoba
DAWASKAI ANDERSON, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $400, $300, $300, $80, $600, $600, $0. JAENASHA CLEMONS, 20, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO....
WTOK-TV
Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in pursuit
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple law enforcement departments were involved in a pursuit that started on Hwy. 493 in Lauderdale County. SGT Jameka Moore said the Highway Patrol was helping with traffic control at a fire on Hwy. 495 when a driver almost hit a trooper. When MHP tried to catch up to her, Moore said she intentionally tried to ram a trooper.
kicks96news.com
DUIs, Drunks, and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake
CHARLES H BOOKER, 55, of West Point, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Improper Equipment, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000. JERRY L BRASWELL, 71, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, KPD. Bond $0, $0. DESMOND D DAVIS,41, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Open Container, Resisting Arrest,...
WTOK-TV
Houses burn on Hwy. 495, road reopened
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Volunteer firefighters were called to house fires in the 8300 block of Highway 495 Wednesday shortly after 8 a.m. The road was closed for a while but reopened at midday. Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett also urged caution on Hwy. 493 near Bailey Acres...
