Ames, IA

kiwaradio.com

No. 11 Iowa State Falls At West Virginia

Another near miss on the road for Iowa State. West Virginia scored the final six points of the game in a 76-71 win over the 11th ranked Cyclones. It was Iowa State’s fifth straight loss on the road. That’s Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger. The Cyclones fought back from...
ISU Professor Studying Iowa’s Wine Drinking Habits

Ames, Iowa — An expert at Iowa State University is conducting an online survey of Iowa wine drinkers to learn more about how and why they choose products made in the state. Aude Watrelot says the survey on white and red wines covers many aspects of the decision to buy a product.
ISU Part Of Project To Diversify The Corn Belt

Ames, Iowa — Iowa State University researchers are part of an effort led by Purdue University to diversify the corn belt. ISU sociology professor J. Arbuckle says farmers once planted many different crops on their land. The crops became less diversified with the advent of chemicals to deal with...
