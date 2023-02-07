Read full article on original website
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Video shows the moment an F-22 shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean
Videos posted to social media show jets circling the suspected Chinese spy balloon before shooting it down on Saturday.
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
A second 'Chinese surveillance balloon' has been spotted over Latin America, according to Pentagon officials
A high-altitude balloon floating over the United States was shot down Saturday. The second ballon is still floating somewhere over Latin America.
NORAD detected Chinese spy flight before it reached US, but 'could not' take action, general says
NORAD detected China's surveillance balloon before it reached the coast of Alaska, but “could not” take action to shoot it down because it was not obviously hostile.
Navy releases first close-up photos of Chinese balloon
WASHINGTON — Navy divers began pulling pieces of the downed Chinese spy balloon from the depths of the ocean floor on Tuesday, using sophisticated reconnaissance drones dubbed the Kingfish and the Swordfish to locate the debris. After collecting all of the balloon's white fabric and shell structure found floating...
China balloon: US shoots down airship over Atlantic
The US has shot down a giant Chinese balloon that it says has been spying on key military sites across America. The Department of Defense confirmed its fighter jets brought down the balloon over US territorial waters. Three airports were shut and airspace was closed off the coast of North...
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
Chinese Spy Balloon May Be Watching Our Cellphone Traffic: Ex-U.S. Colonel
The U.S. has reportedly been tracking the suspected surveillance balloon spotted over U.S. airspace in recent days.
Watch the Chinese Spy Balloon that Crossed Missouri Get Shot Down
The alleged spy balloon from China that has kept everyone's attention for the past couple of days is no more. What is believed to be a surveillance balloon that crossed over Missouri has now been shot down. As we shared early Friday, the path of the Chinese balloon that's expected...
Pentagon confirms suspected Chinese spy balloon over the U.S. ‘right now’
The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that the military has been tracking a high-altitude Chinese spy balloon over the United States.
Where is the Chinese balloon going next?
ARKANSAS, USA — A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted flying across the skies in the United States. While the U.S. government has been tracking it, reports have the balloon spotted over Montana on Feb. 2, and over the central states on Feb. 3, and even as close as Missouri.
U.S. Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon (UPDATE)
UPDATED 2/25, 3:12 p.m. ET: The United States military has shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon. According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration reportedly OK’d the move Saturday morning, after the airship made its way to the Atlantic Ocean coast, just outside South Carolina. Shortly before the balloon came down, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for airports in Wilmington, North Carolina, as well as Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The FFA said the move was intended “to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort.”
Chinese surveillance balloon was at least 5th spotted over the U.S. in past 6 years, U.S. officials say
The high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday wasn't the first such balloon to breach U.S. airspace in the past six years, U.S. officials said over the weekend. At least three of the earlier sightings over the U.S. happened during the Trump administration, including over Texas, Florida, and Guam, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said Sunday, citing a Saturday briefing by Pentagon officials. A similar airship traveled near Hawaii earlier in the Biden administration. Elmurod Usubaliev/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Chinese balloon flights during the Trump administration were not discovered until Biden was in office,...
U.S. is Tracking Massive Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over Montana
The United States government is currently tracking what it describes as a Chinese “high-altitude surveillance balloon” as it floats over Montana. Update 2/3: China now claims that the balloon is a “civilian research craft” that was blown off course by prevailing winds and that it regrets the incident, Fox News reports. Original story below:
Colombia Releases Information on Second Chinese Balloon
While Chinese business opportunities have expanded in Colombia in recent years, the country reportedly does not have strong political ties with Beijing.
China’s Spy Balloon Isn’t as Low Tech as You Think
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely heard about the Chinese spy balloon that entered U.S. airspace last week and floated its way into the hearts of millions of Americans—as well as over highly secured and classified locations like military bases and missile silos. But...
