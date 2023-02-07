ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
NEVADA STATE
KHOU

Navy releases first close-up photos of Chinese balloon

WASHINGTON — Navy divers began pulling pieces of the downed Chinese spy balloon from the depths of the ocean floor on Tuesday, using sophisticated reconnaissance drones dubbed the Kingfish and the Swordfish to locate the debris. After collecting all of the balloon's white fabric and shell structure found floating...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
BBC

China balloon: US shoots down airship over Atlantic

The US has shot down a giant Chinese balloon that it says has been spying on key military sites across America. The Department of Defense confirmed its fighter jets brought down the balloon over US territorial waters. Three airports were shut and airspace was closed off the coast of North...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCNC

Where is the Chinese balloon going next?

ARKANSAS, USA — A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted flying across the skies in the United States. While the U.S. government has been tracking it, reports have the balloon spotted over Montana on Feb. 2, and over the central states on Feb. 3, and even as close as Missouri.
TENNESSEE STATE
Complex

U.S. Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon (UPDATE)

UPDATED 2/25, 3:12 p.m. ET: The United States military has shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon. According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration reportedly OK’d the move Saturday morning, after the airship made its way to the Atlantic Ocean coast, just outside South Carolina. Shortly before the balloon came down, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for airports in Wilmington, North Carolina, as well as Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The FFA said the move was intended “to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Week

Chinese surveillance balloon was at least 5th spotted over the U.S. in past 6 years, U.S. officials say

The high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday wasn't the first such balloon to breach U.S. airspace in the past six years, U.S. officials said over the weekend. At least three of the earlier sightings over the U.S. happened during the Trump administration, including over Texas, Florida, and Guam, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said Sunday, citing a Saturday briefing by Pentagon officials. A similar airship traveled near Hawaii earlier in the Biden administration. Elmurod Usubaliev/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Chinese balloon flights during the Trump administration were not discovered until Biden was in office,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
petapixel.com

U.S. is Tracking Massive Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over Montana

The United States government is currently tracking what it describes as a Chinese “high-altitude surveillance balloon” as it floats over Montana. Update 2/3: China now claims that the balloon is a “civilian research craft” that was blown off course by prevailing winds and that it regrets the incident, Fox News reports. Original story below:
MONTANA STATE
Daily Beast

China’s Spy Balloon Isn’t as Low Tech as You Think

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely heard about the Chinese spy balloon that entered U.S. airspace last week and floated its way into the hearts of millions of Americans—as well as over highly secured and classified locations like military bases and missile silos. But...
MONTANA STATE

