Solana Beach, CA

Solana Ranch School improvements set for summer

By Karen Billing
Del Mar Times
 2 days ago

Solana Beach School District administration building. (Karen Billing)

Solana Ranch School will undergo an upgrade this summer with the full replacement of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. With the work, the Solana Beach School District also saw an opportunity to expand the kindergarten play area, bringing in an underutilized 2,800 square feet of grass inside the fence. The kinder play space will grow from 2.050 square feet to 5,850 square feet.

At the Jan. 19 meeting, the board approved the updated scope, timeline and $9.1 million budget for the project. The timeline has been condensed from 18 months to seven months so the district will be able to do the bulk of the work over a single summer, removing the need for interim housing.

While most work will be done during the summer, the rest will be completed during the November and December breaks, when students are not on campus.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

