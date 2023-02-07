ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

UK leader Sunak shakes up govt to focus on business, energy

By JILL LAWLESS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BkDkt_0kf3zHY200
1 of 8

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shook up his government on Tuesday, moving ministers and merging departments in a bid to assert control amid ethics scandals and sniping from Conservative Party colleagues.

Sunak appointed lawmaker Greg Hands to chair the governing party, which is demoralized by dismal opinion poll ratings and a year of turmoil. Sunak is Britain’s third Conservative prime minister in less than a year.

Hands, a former trade minister who has served in Parliament since 2005, replaces Nadhim Zahawi, who was fired by Sunak last month after failing to come clean about a multimillion-dollar tax dispute.

As deputy party chair, Sunak installed Lee Anderson, an ex-coal miner turned combative legislator from the right wing of the Conservative Party who once said people use food banks because “they cannot cook properly” or make a budget.

Sunak has vowed to restore order and integrity to government after three years of instability under predecessors Boris Johnson — brought down in summer 2022 by ethics scandals — and Liz Truss, who quit in October after six weeks in office when her tax-cutting economic plans sparked mayhem on the financial markets.

But he faces opposition allegations that the government remains mired in scandal and sleaze. Ethics inquiries are also underway over claims Johnson secured a loan with the help of a Conservative donor who was later appointed chairman of the BBC, and into allegations that Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab bullied staff. Raab denies bullying.

United Kingdom government

Sunak also rearranged the ministries responsible for business, energy, science and trade as part of his aim to boost the country’s sluggish economy and make the U.K. a science and technology superpower.

Kemi Badenoch, formerly in charge of international trade, heads a new Department for Business and Trade. Former Business Secretary Grant Shapps becomes Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The government said the new energy department “has been tasked with securing our long-term energy supply, bringing down bills and halving inflation” after the cost-of-living crsis unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I think we’ve seen over the last year in particular the impact that happens to people’s bills at home when energy policy doesn’t work properly, when we’re reliant on imported energy from hostile countries,” Sunak told reporters.

“That’s why the creation today of a new department focused specifically on energy security and net zero is so important.”

Opposition parties questioned the expense involved in setting up new ministries, citing an Institute for Government estimate of 15 million pounds ($18 million) per department in direct costs.

Environmentalists expressed skepticism that the restoration of a department solely in charge of energy — abolished by a previous Conservative government in 2016 — would help Britain reduce its carbon emissions.

“As climate disasters intensify, energy costs spiral and the world continues to sink under rising seas, without other fundamental reforms, re-establishing a department for energy will be as helpful as rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic,” Doug Parr of Greenpeace U.K. said.

In other moves, Lucy Frazer was appointed to secretary of state at the Department for Culture Media and Sport – formerly Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. Its digital responsibilities moved to the new Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, headed by Michelle Donelan. ___

Follow AP’s coverage of U.K. politics at https://apnews.com/hub/united-kingdom-government

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Lee Anderson: Who is the new Tory deputy chairman?

Known for his outspoken views, it didn't take long for Lee Anderson to hit the headlines again after he was appointed as the Conservative Party's deputy chairman. In an interview conducted a few days before he was given the role, the MP for Ashfield expressed his support for bringing back the death penalty - a position not shared by the government.
BBC

New housing minister Rachel Maclean will be 15th since 2010

Rachel Maclean has been named as the new housing minister - the 15th since the Tories came to power and the sixth to hold the post in the past 12 months. Housing is not alone in seeing a rapid turnover of ministers, partly as a result of the UK changing leaders twice since last summer.
US News and World Report

UK PM Rishi Sunak May Announce Mini Cabinet Reshuffle on Tuesday -Source

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may announce a mini reshuffle of his Cabinet on Tuesday and is considering breaking up the government's business department into three separate ministries, a source familiar with the discussions said on Monday. The reshuffle of ministers comes just over a week after Sunak...
The Associated Press

Sri Lankan leader appeals for patience amid economic crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president on Wednesday appealed for patience amid the country’s worst economic crisis but promised brighter times ahead. President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a policy speech after inaugurating a new parliamentary session that he had been forced to make unpopular decisions to salvage the country’s finances, including by implementing measures such as higher taxes.
AFmitrynews

Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US

The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
msn.com

China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
TENNESSEE STATE
Phys.org

China's demand for Africa's donkeys is rising—why it's time to control the trade

In recent years, there's been a huge, rising demand for donkey hides in China, where they are used to make an ancient health-related product called ejiao. Ejiao is made from collagen that's been extracted from donkey hides mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create medicinal and health consumer products. It's believed to have properties that strengthen the blood, stop bleeding and improve the quality of both vital fluids and sleep.
Markets Insider

China's yuan will end US dollar dominance and create a bipolar currency system in the next decade, says 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini

The Chinese yuan poses a threat to US dollar dominance, according to Nouriel Roubini. He predicted in a Financial Times column the emergence of a bipolar currency regime. "The intensifying geopolitical contest between Washington and Beijing will inevitably be felt in a bipolar global reserve currency regime as well." The...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Zelenskyy: Ukraine caught Russian plan to ‘destroy’ Moldova

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that his country has intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova, and Moldovan intelligence confirmed the claim. Speaking to European Union leaders in Brussels, Zelenskyy said he recently told Moldovan President Maia Sandu about the alleged scheme. “I...
Jordan Arthur

President Lula of Brazil to Visit White House on Friday, February 10th

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil will visit the White House and meet with President Joe Biden on Friday, February 10th, according to a press release from the White House. Crafting foreign policy and maintaining foreign relations is one of the top responsibilities of the executive branch of government.
BBC

Medals for MPs among ideas to attract fresh talent to Parliament

Special medals for MPs who are standing down or have been voted out are among suggestions to make the job more attractive to newcomers. A committee of MPs claims a lack of job support for ex-politicians could put people off a career in Parliament. Other ideas in their report include...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
636K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy