Overnight rescue dig saves 1-year-old girl trapped in Thai well

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Rescuers clapped and cheered as the toddler, the daughter of migrant workers from Myanmar, was pulled out of the 49-foot-deep well shaft.

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

