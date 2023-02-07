ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

Re-route, drivers: Crash involving 18-wheeler closes intersection of FM-1093 Fulshear and FM-1463, authorities say

FULSHEAR, Texas – A crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle closed the intersection of FM-1093 and FM-1463 in both directions Tuesday, authorities said. The Fulshear Police Department said officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are working the crash. TxDOT and CenterPoint are reportedly en route.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Deadly 3-vehicle crash shut down US-59 near Highway 90, police say

SUGAR LAND – One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Sugar Land Wednesday afternoon, according to officers. Sugar Land police responded to the crash located on the southbound mainlanes of U.S. Highway 59 between U.S. High 90 and Dairy Ashford around 4 p.m. Officers said two vehicles...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Deputies: 16-year-old among 4 suspects charged after breaking into multiple vehicles in Montgomery County area

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Three men and a teenager have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles throughout the Montogomery County area. Lamar Campbell, 19, Mark Crooms, 19, and a 16-year-old who cannot be identified due to being underage, have all been charged with felony engaging in organized criminal activity. The fourth suspect, 37-year-old Culberson Campbell, was arrested after leading Houston police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, deputies said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
CONROE, TX

