Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Shaq Wants You to Join His All-Star Team at Big ChickenTom HandyHouston, TX
Generous Couple Makes Historic $22 Million Donation to Houston OperaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Just Got More Fun: Largest Trampoline Park Chain Comes to TownAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
1 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Southwest Freeway, several lanes closed for investigation
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Several lanes of traffic are closed on the Southwest Freeway following a deadly three-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sugar Land Police Department, the crash occurred between U.S. 90 and Dairy Ashford. Officials said two vehicles overturned, and one person died on the scene.
Click2Houston.com
Multi-vehicle crash causes complete closure on I-45 North northbound at Tidwell, TranStar says
HOUSTON – A multi-vehicle crash on I-45 North northbound at Tidwell has caused complete lane closures, TranStar says. According to TranStar, a vehicle is on fire as a result of the crash. Drivers are urged to avoid the area at the time. This is a developing story. Check back...
fox26houston.com
1 killed in 4-vehicle crash on Rankin Road in Harris Co., roadway closed down
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Rankin Road in Harris County is closed following a deadly crash involving four vehicles on Wednesday afternoon. Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred on the 500 block of Rankin Road. Gonzalez said a total of four vehicles were involved...
Click2Houston.com
Re-route, drivers: Crash involving 18-wheeler closes intersection of FM-1093 Fulshear and FM-1463, authorities say
FULSHEAR, Texas – A crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle closed the intersection of FM-1093 and FM-1463 in both directions Tuesday, authorities said. The Fulshear Police Department said officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are working the crash. TxDOT and CenterPoint are reportedly en route.
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured after 4-vehicle crash in north Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One man is dead after a four-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the crash, which was reported in the 500 block of Rankin Road around 4:30 p.m. According to deputies, four vehicles were involved in the crash and one was...
Click2Houston.com
Deadly 3-vehicle crash shut down US-59 near Highway 90, police say
SUGAR LAND – One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Sugar Land Wednesday afternoon, according to officers. Sugar Land police responded to the crash located on the southbound mainlanes of U.S. Highway 59 between U.S. High 90 and Dairy Ashford around 4 p.m. Officers said two vehicles...
'I wasn’t letting him go' | Video shows dramatic rescue of Houston firefighter after roof collapses
HOUSTON — A Houston firefighter is facing a long road to recovery after a roof that he was on collapsed as he fought a fire over the weekend. Around 10:30 a.m. on February 4th, Houston Fire Ladder 26 responded to an apartment complex fire on Telephone Road. Among those working the fire was Firefighter Donovan Apiag, 26.
Click2Houston.com
Robbery suspect arrested after leading officers on chase, crashing into vehicle on Southwest Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – A robbery suspect has been arrested after leading officers on a chase on the Southwest Freeway Tuesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said a motorcycle officer attempted a traffic stop on a white van, but the driver refused, leading the officer on a chase.
Drivers using toll road and have $500 in unpaid tolls, beware
If you don't think there is a way deputies can spot your car among all the other drivers, think again. Here is how they'll find you.
Houston man killed after crashing into ditch during street race in Chambers County, deputies say
Deputies say a street race turned deadly when several sports cars were driving on I-10, and one of those drivers crashed to his death into a ditch in Chambers County.
Body of missing Houston mechanic found in neighborhood drainage ditch, family says
HOUSTON — A Houston mechanic that had been missing for weeks was found dead Sunday, his family says. Editors note: The main video in this story is a previous report when Joseph Leviege's car was found. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, was reported missing after he was last seen on...
A Houston man’s body was found in a car at police impound. What happened?
James Martin was missing for days after another man was discovered dead at his home.
cw39.com
Teen shot while sleeping in drive-by shooting in northwest Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 13-year-old teen was struck by a bullet while sleeping during a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston. It happened at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning at an apartment complex at 15414 Kuykendahl Road near Cypress Landing Road. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the teen was asleep in...
Goats found wandering inside north Harris County Target store, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A couple of goats were caught wandering around a department store in north Harris County on Wednesday, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office Facebook page. The goats were found at the Target on Cypresswood near the North Freeway. Deputies showed up and...
Click2Houston.com
Woman dies at hospital after falling out of vehicle in Cypress area, HCSO deputy says
CYPRESS, Texas – A woman is dead after she fell out of a vehicle Tuesday in the Cypress area, according to a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The incident was reported at Barker Cypress and West Road around 3:02 p.m. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the...
Video shows robbers target victim who returned to vehicle with bank bag near NRG Stadium
The surveillance video shows just how easily these kinds of bank robberies can happen. Ironically, the suspects only got away with an empty duffle bag.
mocomotive.com
Criminal charges expected after 17-mile spill left gallons of motor oil on Montgomery County roads
Criminal charges are expected to be filed against those responsible for a 300 to 500 gallon oil spill that stretched across 17 miles of roadway in Montgomery County, officials said. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/montgomery-county-oil-spill-trailer-fire-17766478.php.
Click2Houston.com
Deputies: 16-year-old among 4 suspects charged after breaking into multiple vehicles in Montgomery County area
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Three men and a teenager have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles throughout the Montogomery County area. Lamar Campbell, 19, Mark Crooms, 19, and a 16-year-old who cannot be identified due to being underage, have all been charged with felony engaging in organized criminal activity. The fourth suspect, 37-year-old Culberson Campbell, was arrested after leading Houston police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, deputies said.
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen her? Search underway for 57-year-old woman last seen in Spring Thursday morning, Harris County Pct. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old woman who was last seen in Spring Thursday morning. Herman said Maria Del Rosio, who goes by Rosie, has been missing since Thursday morning. She was...
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
Comments / 0