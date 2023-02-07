Read full article on original website
CVS Health Acquires Oak Street Health for $10.6B in Cash – M&A
– CVS Health acquires Oak Street Health in an all-cash deal of $39 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of approximately $10.6 billion. Bringing CVS Health and Oak Street Health together can significantly benefit patients’ long-term health by reducing care costs and improving outcomes – particularly for those in underserved communities.
marketplace.org
With another acquisition, what is CVS building?
CVS it is set to buy Oak Street Health, a primary care provider targeting Medicare patients, for $10.6 billion. CVS already has the insurance company Aetna, a pharmacy benefits provider, and a home care provider. Oak Street provides care to mostly older people through Medicare. Buying it is part of...
freightwaves.com
MyCarrier, Loadsure partner to reduce LTL claims process from weeks to hours
Since launching in 2017, less-than-truckload booking platform MyCarrier has focused on automating the inefficiencies of the industry to benefit both its elite carriers and shippers. On Tuesday, the company announced its next operational win — dynamic, on-demand insurance in partnership with insurtech provider Loadsure. “We wanted to find a...
How Medicare Advantage Insurers Will Be Affected By Proposed 2024 Payment Cut
Medicare Advantage insurers might see an average 2.27% reduction in baseline payments in 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. If the idea is approved, according to StatNews, the industry will see a net loss of more than $3 billion. What Happened: Medicare authorities are seeking to...
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: CVS Near Oak Street Health Acquisition; Cystic Fibrosis Drug Inaccessible in Poor Countries; NYC Vaccine Mandate to End
CVS Health Corp. is nearing a $10.5 billion deal to take on Oak Street Health Inc.; an innovative cystic fibrosis drug that can lengthen life expectancy for patients is blocked by high costs and unavailability in low-income countries; New York City will end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers.
Primary care a hot target; CVS spends $10.6B on Oak Street
Big money is pouring into primary care clinics as the nation’s health care giants hunt for ways to cut costs by keeping people healthy. CVS Health said Wednesday that it will spend about $10.6 billion to buy Oak Street Health, which runs clinics that specialize in treating Medicare Advantage patients. The acquisition comes just three months after a nearly $9-billion investment by rival Walgreens in VillageMD’s acquisition of the urgent and primary care chain Summit Health-CityMD. And that deal was announced two months after CVS said it would spend $8 billion to acquire home health care provider Signify Health. The money being spent tells of a rapid expansion in value-based care, an approach to medicine that is growing popular with bill payers like the federal government’s Medicare program.
Nursing homes sued for how their seemingly-legal practices affected patients
Through a maze of “related parties”, a term that describes affiliated corporations, nursing homes managed to come out millions of dollars ahead even at the height of the pandemic. These financial arrangements that are widespread, and legal allows nursing homes to outsource such services as management, staffing, and medical supplies. The law does not demand for the owners to disclose how much they charge above the cost of services.
The Important Role of Community Pharmacy in 2023
The healthcare landscape continues to shift as we emerge from an uncertain and continuously-evolving pandemic. Technology is playing a vital role in giving people access to necessary services and, as a part of this technology shift, community pharmacies are stepping up in order to better serve the public. Pharmacies in...
CVS Health Dealing to Aquire Oak Street Health For $9.5 Billion
Oak Street Health Inc (OSH.N) will be acquired by CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) for approximately $9.5 billion in cash. This will bring CVS Health Corp in line with its competitors in adding primary care to its portfolio at a time when pressure is mounting on its health insurance business.
PayMedix Flips Healthcare Payments Risk Model Upside Down by Underwriting Employers, Not Patients
It’s a concept in need of a catchy name, but the healthcare financing innovation from Health Payment Systems/PayMedix is in some ways a new form of buy now, pay later (BNPL) that may upend the apple cart of how people access healthcare — even if they can’t pay for it.
Car IQ Raises $15M to Drive the Future of Machine-to-Machine Payments Using Cars
Tomorrow’s connected ecosystem will leverage machine-native wallets, enabling authenticated machine-to-machine transactions across various commercial settings. That’s the vision of Sterling Pratz, CEO at leading payment solution for vehicles and fleets Car IQ, who tells PYMNTS’ CEO Karen Webster that he and his investors see machine payments, and vehicles in particular, as the future.
Medicare Dental Coverage Shortfall Harming Senior Health — How To Bridge the Gap
Poor dental care can lead to health problems that go beyond just your teeth -- especially for older people. This is a big problem in the United States, where many seniors don't have any dental care at...
Valvoline Looks to Double Retail Locations as Vehicle Maintenance Surges
Valvoline is seeing strong demand for quick and convenient oil changes and other automotive services. The preventative vehicle maintenance provider saw its system-wide same-store sales increase 11.9% during the quarter ended Dec. 31, and it’s continuing to add locations across the country, according to a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
Billtrust CEO: ‘Operating System for Business Payments’ Aims to Double in Size
Much has changed in the two months since Sunil Rajasekar became CEO of Billtrust. “Depending on who you talk to,” he told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, “we are already in a deep recession — or there’s a recession coming.”. Right now, he said, the focus for...
NCR’s Digital Banking Revenues Surge 5% as Spinoff Looms
With a spinoff ahead, NCR seeks to “run the store, run the restaurant and run self-directed banking.”. Those words, from CEO Michael Hayford during the company’s earnings call Tuesday (Feb. 7), crystalize a strategy where hardware and software meet and there’s ample opportunity to cross-sell and upsell additional services to its clients.
Fierce Gets $10M to Fund Super App Ambitions
New York FinTech Fierce has raised $10 million for what it calls an “all-in-one” financial app. The company, co-founded by former Gemini Chief Technology Officer Rob Cornish, announced the app and the financing Wednesday (Feb. 8), saying the funding would help it expand its team and acquire more customers.
The New “Front Door” to Healthcare Can Only Open Fully with True Interoperability
Some people think of retail pharmacists as standing behind the counter bottling pills, answering insurance questions, or discussing side effects with a customer. But the COVID pandemic fundamentally changed the role of the neighborhood pharmacist, from primarily dispensing medication to increasingly being the source of urgent and primary care for patients. With the successful administration of more than 300 million COVID vaccinations, an ongoing doctor shortage, and healthcare deserts in large parts of the country, the need for this transformation has never been more evident.
Conferma Pay Names Square Exec Jason Lalor as CEO
Conferma Pay has picked Square and Mastercard veteran Jason Lalor as its new CEO. Lalor has more than 20 years of FinTech experience and will help Conferma Pay in its goal of accelerating the digitization of B2B travel payments, the U.K. company said in a Monday (Feb. 6) news release.
Pattern and Mirakl Team Up to Add Brands to Marketplaces
Pattern and Mirakl have teamed up to enable brands to reach more customers. With the new collaboration, Pattern, a global eCommerce acceleration firm, has joined Mirakl Connect to enable its partner brands to sell on the 350 marketplaces within that ecosystem, which includes Kroger, Belk and Macy’s, the companies said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release.
