Lee's Summit, MO

Recruiting profile on 5-Star DL Williams Nwaneri out of Lee's Summit

By John Williams
 2 days ago
Williams Nwaneri is one of the best prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. A five-star player in the 247Sports composite and On3 consensus, Nwaneri is the No. 3 player in the cycle.

Hailing from Lee’s Summit, Mo. (the same hometown as 2023 OL Cayden Green), Nwaneri has seen an incredible rise in the last year. He entered the 247Sports composite as the No. 157 prospect back in April of 2022. With a stellar junior year, he’s become a target for all of the heavy hitters in college football.

In addition to his Oklahoma offer, he holds 30 Power Five offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Penn State and USC.

Nwaneri is a mismatch as an interior rusher. His quickness, agility, and speed make him incredibly difficult to block. On the rare occasion when the offensive line does stymie his initial rush, he continues to work to the ball to make the play.

He’s a little light at the moment to play on the interior at the collegiate level but would be fantastic as an edge player in three or four-man alignments. However, with another year of growth and then working in a collegiate strength and conditioning program, Nwaneri could be a terror on the inside.

Has verified size, length and testing data that is impressive for a player of his build and age. Rare change of direction and agility numbers at his size. Was a good young prospect as a freshman and sophomore but showed big developmental strides on the field as a junior. Quickness off the ball and foot speed in pursuit were improved and those qualities of his are at a high national level. Used his hands better and when combined with his physical gifts, makes him very tough to block. Does not let offensive linemen get clean punches off on him and is able to turn himself and get skinny to help with that. Can shade inside or play on the EDGE and is going to be able to project to any defensive scheme. Based on his size, strongside end or 3-4 defensive end are where we project him although he is rare enough athlete that he can be edge pass-rusher at his size. If the development we saw between sophomore and junior year continues, he is an elite national prospect who will be an impact college player and early draft choice. – Allen Trieu, National Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports

Williams Nwaneri’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

  • No predictions for Williams Nwaneri at this time

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN 4 30 2 7

Rivals 4 74 2 9

247Sports 5 3 1 1

247 Composite 5 17 2 3

On3 Recruiting 4 3 1 1

On3 Consensus 5 15 1 2

Vitals

Hometown Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Projected Position Defensive Line

Height 6-5

Weight 260 lbs

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

  • Missouri
  • Georgia Tech
  • Illinois
  • Iowa State
  • Kansas
  • Kansas State
  • Kentucky
  • Miami
  • Minnesota
  • Ole Miss
  • Purdue
  • Vanderbilt

