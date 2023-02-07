Before Wednesday night’s match, a very young Warren Hills supporter sitting in the first row of the stands held up a sign saying “Josh Lee’s #1 Fan”. After the way Lee wrestled in the Blue Streaks’ 41-21 over Cranford in the North 2 Group 3 final in front of a raucous crowd in the Warren Hills gym Wednesday night, the little guy, who Lee coached at a youth wrestling class, might have some heavy competition for that honor.

WARREN, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO