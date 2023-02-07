Read full article on original website
Find the EPC and Colonial League basketball brackets here
The fields have been finalized for the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference and Colonial League basketball tournaments. The EPC boys and girls tourneys will once again return to the PPL Center in Allentown for semifinal and championship action. The Emmaus boys (18-4 overall, 14-2 league) and Easton girls (22-0, 16-0) claimed top...
Delaware Valley wrestling pummels Point Pleasant Beach for Central Jersey Group 1 title
The Delaware Valley wrestling team is running out of space to display its sectional titles in its practice room. The first thing the Terriers (16-3) did after pummeling Point Pleasant Beach 78-3 to capture the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 1 championship, their seventh sectional title in the last nine years, was find a room on the Terrier Paw logo on the wall to etch in the year 2023.
Phillipsburg wrestling wins sectional title No. 40 with rout of Westfield
When your wrestling program has won 40 of the 43 NJSIAA sectional tournaments it has entered, it might be easy for the Phillipsburg High School fan base to take this achievement for granted. Stateliners coach Brad Gentzle said he never wants his wrestlers to feel that way about adding more...
North Hunterdon wrestling uses early surge to edge Watchung Hills in sectional final
Second-seeded Watchung Hills rallied back from a big early deficit but top-seeded North Hunterdon did just enough in the closing middleweight bouts to edge the Warriors for a 34-32 win in the final of the NJSIAA North 2 Group 4 wrestling tournament in Clinton Township. With the win, the Lions...
Warren Hills lightweights strike gold to capture N2 G3 sectional wrestling title
Before Wednesday night’s match, a very young Warren Hills supporter sitting in the first row of the stands held up a sign saying “Josh Lee’s #1 Fan”. After the way Lee wrestled in the Blue Streaks’ 41-21 over Cranford in the North 2 Group 3 final in front of a raucous crowd in the Warren Hills gym Wednesday night, the little guy, who Lee coached at a youth wrestling class, might have some heavy competition for that honor.
Nazareth wrestling puts on cradle clinic to defeat St. Joseph’s Prep in PIAA preliminary round
The cradles just kept coming for the Nazareth wrestling team in its PIAA Class 3A preliminary round match against District 12 runner-up Saint Joseph’s Prep. It took the Blue Eagles (15-2) less than an hour to secure their trip to the state tournament in Hershey with a 69-4 win over the Hawks at Catasauqua Monday night.
Discafani’s 24 points propel Belvidere boys basketball to victory (PHOTOS)
Pete Discafani stuffed the stat sheet, scoring a game-high 24 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and five steals as Belvidere High School’s boys basketball team earned a victory at home over Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter, 62-50. Thomas Tighe recorded eight points, seven rebounds and a...
Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday with one of these Lehigh Valley game-day events
You might be a nervous wreck on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super LVII, and that’s understandable, but if you’re looking for a way to settle down a bit, the Lehigh Valley has you covered. From a 10k run to hot...
State and Lehigh Valley police beefing up patrols for Super Bowl weekend
While the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, police will be playing going on the offense in defense of traffic safety. Law enforcement including Pennsylvania State Police and the Lehigh Valley DUI/Highway Safety Task Force announced plans to step up enforcement for the big game weekend. Police are urging football fans to use common sense when deciding whether or not to drive.
Ex-MVP QB picks Eagles over Chiefs in Super Bowl, and Jalen Hurts is reason why
PHOENIX – Twenty years ago, Rich Gannon — a two-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowl player, and league MVP that season — was a win away from a Super Bowl ring as he led the Oakland Raiders into Super Bowl XXXVII against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the Raiders were scrambling.
Eagles superfan Kevin Hart: I paid 8 figures for an actual eagle and named it Jalen Hurts
Kevin Hart has a new pet. The comedian and longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan claims he paid $16.5 million for an eagle - and named it after MVP finalist quarterback Jalen Hurts. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hart talks about it in a video shared on Instagram. Here’s...
Super Bowl 2023: Here are 3 observations from Eagles’ Wednesday practice report
PHOENIX – After days of going through a circus-like atmosphere of crazy antics and team photos, the Eagles got back to practice Wednesday, running around on the practice fields of the Arizona Cardinals Training Facility in Tempe, Ariz. to prepare for their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Eagles remain mum on indicted rookie Josh Sills ahead of Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles remain tight-lipped regarding the indictment of rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills. Following last week’s announcement by the Ohio Attorney General, the Eagles released a statement:. The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and...
Eagles’ Darius Slay hopes the ‘C’ he wears into the Super Bowl eventually stands for champion
PHOENIX — Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is in his 10th season in the NFL, and has earned a slew of honors while bring recognized as one of the top defensive backs — an AP All-Pro and NFLPA All-Pro selection this season, he also has been named to five Pro Bowl teams.
Better than Philly? How Eagles fans took over this Arizona bar, which might be the best place to watch Super Bowl 2023
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The man they call “Philly Ray” stood near the entrance of Rockbar Inc. on Wednesday evening, wearing an Eagles cap atop his long, flowing hair, a Jay Ajayi jersey with a Super Bowl LII patch over his chest, and a horseshoe mustache on his face.
Eagles’ Miles Sanders has a hug for trash-talking Cowboys star
Miles Sanders wants to hug DeMarcus Lawrence. That’s what the Philadelphia Eagles running back said of the Dallas Cowboys defensive end during media availability Monday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. When asked who the best trash talker is, Sanders thinks, and then answers:. “Who talks trash?...
Eagles’ A.J. Brown tries to shed ‘diva’ label ahead of Super Bowl
PHOENIX – A.J. Brown came to the Eagles with a bit of a reputation. And don’t just take our word for it. Back in April, when he was embroiled in a contract dispute with the Titans before they traded him to Philly, he tweeted about the fans’ perception of him.
Mayors form 3 City Coalition to tackle Lehigh Valley-wide issues. What they’re targeting first.
During a Thursday afternoon news conference at Bethlehem’s City Hall, Mayor J. William Reynolds noted that whenever he’s in the company of Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk and Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr., someone often remarks to them, “it’s good to see you three together.”. That sight...
Emmaus bookstore opening second Lehigh County location
A popular Emmaus bookstore is starting another chapter with a second location in Lehigh County. Let's Play Books, established in 2013, is planning to open a second outpost this spring in Allentown's West End. Owner Kirsten Hess is keeping the new location's exact address under wraps for the time being,...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni: Getting let go by Chiefs’ Andy Reid put me on road to Super Bowl
PHOENIX – As Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni stood on the Super Bowl Opening Night stage Monday night with his team’s captains, they were joined by Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his captains. The meeting brought back memories of another meeting — 10 years ago...
