Hellertown, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Delaware Valley wrestling pummels Point Pleasant Beach for Central Jersey Group 1 title

The Delaware Valley wrestling team is running out of space to display its sectional titles in its practice room. The first thing the Terriers (16-3) did after pummeling Point Pleasant Beach 78-3 to capture the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 1 championship, their seventh sectional title in the last nine years, was find a room on the Terrier Paw logo on the wall to etch in the year 2023.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Warren Hills lightweights strike gold to capture N2 G3 sectional wrestling title

Before Wednesday night’s match, a very young Warren Hills supporter sitting in the first row of the stands held up a sign saying “Josh Lee’s #1 Fan”. After the way Lee wrestled in the Blue Streaks’ 41-21 over Cranford in the North 2 Group 3 final in front of a raucous crowd in the Warren Hills gym Wednesday night, the little guy, who Lee coached at a youth wrestling class, might have some heavy competition for that honor.
WARREN, NJ
State and Lehigh Valley police beefing up patrols for Super Bowl weekend

While the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, police will be playing going on the offense in defense of traffic safety. Law enforcement including Pennsylvania State Police and the Lehigh Valley DUI/Highway Safety Task Force announced plans to step up enforcement for the big game weekend. Police are urging football fans to use common sense when deciding whether or not to drive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Emmaus bookstore opening second Lehigh County location

A popular Emmaus bookstore is starting another chapter with a second location in Lehigh County. Let's Play Books, established in 2013, is planning to open a second outpost this spring in Allentown's West End. Owner Kirsten Hess is keeping the new location's exact address under wraps for the time being,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Easton, PA
