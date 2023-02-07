Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
🏈 Chiefs activate RB Edwards-Helaire off IR for Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve Monday and placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the list for the second time as they finalize their roster for the Super Bowl. Edwards-Helaire, a 2020 first-round pick, has been out since...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASCAR TV Ratings: February 2023 (Clash at the Coliseum)
Over the weekend, NASCAR unloaded in Los Angeles, California. The 1/4-mile bullring hosted the pre-season race for the NASCAR Cup Series. View 2023 NASCAR tv ratings below. Sunday’s exhibition race was seen by 3.647 million viewers. It brought a household rating of 2.01. That’s down from last year’s edition...
'No one-offs': Kevin Harvick content in decision to trade racecar for Fox broadcast booth
In a Zoom press conference last week, Kevin Harvick reiterated that his NASCAR Cup Series days would be over at the end of the 2023 season and that no future one-offs or single-race entries would be in the cards. On Sunday, he revealed why. Turns out, he’s going to be...
NASCAR star Kyle Busch addresses Mexico detainment for bringing handgun into country
NASCAR star Kyle Busch addressed reports he was arrested in Mexico last month over a handgun issue. He said he considered the matter resolved.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch says he accidentally brought gun to Mexico in January
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch ran afoul of the Mexican authorities last month.
Final predictions on Chase Elliott’s entire 2023 season through Phoenix Raceway
Chase Elliott looks to redeem himself after a difficult 2022 playoffs. Find out what Elliott is predicted to do throughout the entire 2023 season!
Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine Cowboys Up with NASCAR Driver Spencer Boyd
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Driver, Spencer Boyd announced today a new sponsorship from Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine for the 2023 season. The partnership includes a primary paint scheme featuring the company’s wine for the April 1st race at Texas Motor Speedway. There will also be an exciting event following the race at the Fort Worth Stockyards.
The Clash at the Coliseum Was a Possible Preview of the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro…and That May Not Be a Good Thing
The second edition of the Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday was quite the crashfest as drivers used their knowledge from the first year of the Next Gen car to drive as aggressively as possible in the exhibition race, which might have been a showcase of what’s in store for the All-Star Race in May.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0