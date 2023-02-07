Read full article on original website
Roger Nogosek
Roger Nogosek, 72, Jamestown, ND passed away in his home on Monday, February 6, 2023. Roger Nogosek was born on March 15, 1950 in Kensal, ND to Edward and Doris (Hopwood) Nogosek. He moved to Jamestown in 1968 following graduation. Roger met Patricia Frishmen in 1970 and they wed in...
Pfeifer Facing Additional Felony Charge in Logan County
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A former Jamestown priest is facing an additional felony charge in Logan County. 48 year-old Neil Joseph Pfeifer was charged with sexual exploitation by therapist in Southeast District Court. That is a Class C felony. This is additional to charges of sexual exploitation by therapist, and sexual assault in Stutsman county.
North Dakota priest faces three charges in two counties
NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify that the accused priest, who is not practicing and happens to live in Rugby, is charged with crimes while he was a practicing priest in Logan and Stutsman counties. (KXNET) — A priest is facing multiple charges in two North Dakota counties after being charged with multiple […]
Bismarck parents wait to hear from Jamestown High School over racial slurs, taunts
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — Parents of Bismarck High School students say officials from Jamestown Public Schools have yet to reach out to them regarding last week’s basketball game where racial slurs and taunts were targeted at players of color. “I guess I would have never said anything, but...
Ellis “Bud” Schmidt
Ellis “Bud” Schmidt, 85, of Dawson, North Dakota, passed away peacefully at his home on February 3, 2023. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Dawson City Hall with Pastor Jacob DeBoer officiating. Ellis, known by...
Giving Hearts Day – New Rockford Couple Grateful for Life-Saving Care After Welcoming Twins
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – The stakes were twice as high for one New Rockford couple. Tia Davis and Tyler Weber welcomed twins – Jeffrey and Jayla — on Oct. 24. The pregnancy progressed as expected, though the delivery and postpartum experience was anything but. When miles and...
Wayne Byers
Wayne Byers, 72, Jamestown, ND died Wednesday February 1, 2023 at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, ND. Wayne was born September 11, 1950 at Buffalo, NY, the son of Albert and Mildred (Schmidt) Byers. At an early age he moved to Syracuse, NY, attended school there and graduated from High School in 1969. He later attended Onondaga Community College. He then helped his brother at the Autostore in Canisteo, NY and also did broadcasting.
Douglas Roundy
Douglas Roundy, age 81, of Carrington, ND, died Monday, February 6, 2023 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, Edinburg, TX. Doug’s Visitation will be Tuesday, from 5:00PM-7:00PM with family present at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 1:00PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carrington, ND. His Burial will be at the Carrington Cemetery.
Utilities to Triple Giving Hearts Day Gifts for Lunchtime Power Hour
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – Two businesses are tripling Giving Hearts Day gifts during an electric utility power hour. On Giving Hearts Day, gifts of $10 or more are matched – up to $40,000. Individuals can even triple their love from noon to 1 p.m. thanks to the Otter Tail Power Company and Northern Plains Electric Cooperative (NPEC) power hour, said Lisa Jackson, Foundation Director for Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC).
Dateline NBC to focus on Valley City murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dateline NBC will shine its attention on Valley City, this Friday. The Dateline NBC television show is in its 31st season. The Feb. 10th episode is called “Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?”. It will focus on the 22-year-old Valley City State University student found murdered in her off-campus apartment in 2006.
Edgeley Elevator Fire Cause Undetermined
EDGELEY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/KFGO) – The cause of a fire that burned a grain elevator in Edgeley is undetermined. An investigator with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives led the investigation with assistance from the ND State Fire Marshal’s Office. A-T-F says there was no sign of criminal activity related to the blaze at the Cenex Harvest States-Dakota Plains Ag Elevator.
NDSU Extension to Offer Stop the Bleed Training
(NewsDakota.com/NDSU) – The number one cause of preventable death after an injury is bleeding. That’s why bleeding control – keeping the blood inside the body – is the purpose of Stop the Bleed training. The person next to a bleeding victim may very well be the one who’s most likely to save him or her from bleeding to death. Instead of being a witness, become an immediate responder. Participants will gain the ability to recognize life-threatening bleeding and act quickly and effectively to control bleeding.
Farm Bill Listening Session Feb. 13 In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, February 13 from 7 pm to 9 pm there will be a presentation on the upcoming Farm Bill for the USA to be held in the auditorium at the Rhoades Science Building on the campus of Valley City State University. It will...
VCHS Speech Team Results
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City High School Speech Team traveled to West Fargo, ND to compete on February 4, 2023 at West Fargo High School. Coach Abby Ingstad said the Hi-Liners won the meet and finished the day with 11 state qualifiers. Individual results below:. Radio:...
Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame will have two new inductees March 8 during the 2023 North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City. As executive director of the North Dakota Beef Commission for 38 years, Nancy Jo Bateman became a familiar face and voice having advocated for the beef industry her entire career.
Blue Jays Top Mandan on Senior Night
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Tuesday night at Wilson arena it was the final home game of the season for the Jamestown boys hockey team vs the Mandan Braves. Before the drop of the puck, all parents and players were recognized and the pregame ended with the 13 Seniors getting the spotlight.
NDHSAA Votes To Implement 3-Class Basketball
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Three-Class Basketball plan for the 2023-2024 school year was approved by the North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors on an 8 to 2 vote on Wednesday, February 8th during a board meeting in Valley City. The current plan was drafted...
Hi-Liner Gymnasts Place Seventh at Magi Open, Olson Wins All-Around
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Hi-Liner gymnast Karina Olson turned in another impressive performance to lead Valley City in their latest meet. The Hi-Liners placed seventh all-around at the Magi Bowl in Minot Friday, with a 124.250, edging Grand Forks and opening a path toward a state tournament berth. Olson won...
Barbara Larson
Barbara Larson, age 73, of Carrington, ND, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home with her husband by her side. Her Visitation will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 12:00PM-1:00PM followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00PM all at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carrington. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Carrington,...
Rough Second Half Stops Hi-Liner Girls at Davies
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Valley City challenged the Eastern Dakota Conference’s second-place girls basketball team Tuesday night, but the second half did them in. The Hi-Liners were within 13 at 42-29 at the break, but were outscored 51-24 in the second half, falling 93-53 to Fargo Davies. Carly Goven...
