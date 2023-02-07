(NewsDakota.com/NDSU) – The number one cause of preventable death after an injury is bleeding. That’s why bleeding control – keeping the blood inside the body – is the purpose of Stop the Bleed training. The person next to a bleeding victim may very well be the one who’s most likely to save him or her from bleeding to death. Instead of being a witness, become an immediate responder. Participants will gain the ability to recognize life-threatening bleeding and act quickly and effectively to control bleeding.

FARGO, ND ・ 5 HOURS AGO