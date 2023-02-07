Kentucky man charged with rape, sodomy of juvenile

CARROLLTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — An ongoing investigation led to the arrest of a Kentucky man charged with rape and sodomy.

Kentucky State Police said 45-year-old Jason Davis, of Carrollton, was arrested after a family member of a juvenile victim contacted police and reported the allegations. Davis is charged with 10 counts of third-degree rape and five counts of third-degree sodomy.

He was lodged in the Carroll County Detention Center. According to the detention center website, Davis was arrested and lodged in the center on Friday.

45-year-old Jason Davis, of Carrollton. (Carroll County Detention Center)

