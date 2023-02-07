ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, KY

Kentucky man charged with rape, sodomy of juvenile

By Dustin Massengill
 2 days ago

CARROLLTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — An ongoing investigation led to the arrest of a Kentucky man charged with rape and sodomy.

Kentucky State Police said 45-year-old Jason Davis, of Carrollton, was arrested after a family member of a juvenile victim contacted police and reported the allegations. Davis is charged with 10 counts of third-degree rape and five counts of third-degree sodomy.

He was lodged in the Carroll County Detention Center. According to the detention center website, Davis was arrested and lodged in the center on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvYUI_0kf3xxFc00
45-year-old Jason Davis, of Carrollton. (Carroll County Detention Center)
k105.com

Northern Ky. man jailed after allegedly molesting 2 children under 12

A northern Kentucky man has been accused of molesting two children younger than 12, according to Kentucky State Police. The investigation began in late January when state police received an allegation of juveniles being sexually abused in Owen County. The initial allegation, police said, involved two children, ages five and 13.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago. Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Woman shot by Lexington officer, arrested after chase identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is in custody after a police chase ended off of Newtown Pike. Lexington police say they were called to the 2300 block of Lonan Court at 4:15 p.m. for a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. According to court documents, Lasielle White is accused...
LEXINGTON, KY
953wiki.com

MADISON MAN WANTED ON WARRANTS FACING ADDITONAL CHARGES

Presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. February 6, 2023, Madison Police arrested Darin L. Brittain 42, Madison, Indiana, on narcotic related charges. Britain was taken into custody by Madison Police Detective B. Kyle Cutshaw, on Woodside Drive, without incident. Detective Cutshaw was assisted by Madison Police Patrolman Trent Smith,...
MADISON, IN
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Post 5 Warn Public of Scam

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (02/07/2023) – Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. This Citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience, all while gaining access to the citizen's bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account and the bank teller was able to close that account.
CAMPBELLSBURG, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD investigating shooting on Howard Street near Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting early Thursday morning near the California neighborhood. According to a news release, officers from the Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, near Dixie Highway around 6:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man found dead in Russell neighborhood identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 58-year-old man whose body was found in the Russell neighborhood on Sunday morning. Christopher Adams, from Louisville, died due to multiple blunt force and sharp injuries in connection to a homicide investigation in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. Louisville Metro...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 19

Missing NKY man found dead

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family. Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain. The chief said Holaday is thought to have been for two to three...
BELLEVUE, KY
WKYT 27

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Man Wanted On Numerous Warrants Arrested

February 5, 2023, Madison Police arrested Daniel W. Steelman 40, Madison, Indiana, on a warrant and for possession of drugs. Madison Police Officer Kyle Potter observed Steelman operating a vehicle in the 1900 block of Cragmont Street. Potter executed a traffic stop and took Steelman into custody without incident. The...
MADISON, IN
linknky.com

Campbell, Kenton Counties, among others, join KY Jailers Association in lawsuit against state

The Kentucky Jailers Association, four Kentucky counties, including Campbell and Kenton, and their jailers have joined forces in a complaint/petition against the Kentucky Department of Corrections. The complaint was filed on Jan. 20 regarding housing state inmates in county facilities, claiming that the state has ignored its statutory responsibilities to...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

