Kentucky man charged with rape, sodomy of juvenile
CARROLLTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — An ongoing investigation led to the arrest of a Kentucky man charged with rape and sodomy.
Kentucky State Police said 45-year-old Jason Davis, of Carrollton, was arrested after a family member of a juvenile victim contacted police and reported the allegations. Davis is charged with 10 counts of third-degree rape and five counts of third-degree sodomy.
He was lodged in the Carroll County Detention Center. According to the detention center website, Davis was arrested and lodged in the center on Friday.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
