North Dakota lawmakers push for ‘womens bill of rights’
Lawmakers supporting the resolution say the separation protects the sexes in places like bathrooms and locker rooms.
Minnesota politicians react to State of the Union Address
(St. Paul, MN) -- Mostly partisan reaction to President Biden's State of the Union address this morning. The Minnesota Republican Party says in a statement, "The state of the union is weaker and -American families are suffering because of Joe Biden and Democrats’ failed policies." G-O-P Chair David Hann also criticized Biden and Democrats for asking Republicans to increase the nation's debt ceiling with no restraints on spending. Democrats say Congress raised the debt limit three times under ex-President Trump without preconditions. D-F-L Congresswoman Angie Craig claims there has been "incredible progress" for the American people over the last two years. She points to capping insulin costs for seniors, the bi-partisan infrastructure bill, and bold investments in domestic manufacturing and energy sources.
DFL legislative push prompts threats of lawsuits
A day before Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill setting a 2040 deadline for electric utilities to transition to carbon-free power sources, North Dakota leaders said they were preparing to sue. And they set aside $1 million to take Minnesota to court. “We respect state sovereignty, and the ability of...
Biden Approves Disaster Declaration for North Dakota
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of North Dakota to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by a severe winter storm, snowstorm and straight-line winds from Nov. 9-11, 2022. The Office of Governor, State...
CTE Funding Approved By N.D. Gov. Doug Burgum
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – With the passage of North Dakota House Bill 1199 and the signature of Governor Doug Burgum, state funds will flow to 13 Career Technology Education (CTE) Centers in the state to make improvements to their respective facilities. One of those is the Sheyenne Area...
Recall signatures for Emily Eckroth
Fufeng project canceled by Grand Forks City Council. Fufeng project canceled by Grand Forks City Council. Health and Human Services pushes for lawmakers to …. Health and Human Services pushes for lawmakers to approve House Bill 1312.
Bills would ban vaccine mandates, mRNA vaccines in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers heard two bills Tuesday that, if passed, would have huge implications for most of the population in the state. Doctors say vaccines are vital to public health in North Dakota. “Maintaining high rates of routine wellness vaccination is necessary to keep North Dakotans protected against...
North Dakota Legislature: Bills circulating on school lunches, residents with disabilities, snow removal
(Bismarck, ND) -- Several bills are circulating involving a few hot-button issues in Bismarck as the legislative session continues. Lawmakers are considering a bill that would allocate general fund money toward school lunch programs. A House bill would allocate nearly 90-million dollars to fund lunches for the 2023 and 2024...
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners
A bill that would require hunters and anglers to pay a landowner for trespassing on their property, in addition to fines already enforced by the state, passed the South Dakota House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on an 8-5 vote Tuesday at the Capitol in Pierre. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Neal Pinnow, R-Lemmon, aims […] The post Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Which North Dakota counties are concerned the most about climate change?
STACKER — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policymakers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 […]
North Dakota may change the way spousal support works
BISMARCK, ND. - North Dakota is considering a bill that would change how spousal support, also known as alimony, is calculated and paid. The proposed bill would create new guidelines for the amount and duration of alimony payments and take into account factors such as the length of the marriage and the earning capacity of each spouse.
Health and Human Services pushes for lawmakers to approve House Bill 1312
Pam Sagness says it sometimes shocks people how young students are when they first deal with mental health issues.
Minnesota public safety committee approves four gun control bills
Minnesota lawmakers are one step closer to passing several new gun control bills. Four made it through a public safety committee Friday. With Democrats in control at the Capitol, there's a real chance for these bills to become law. To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota News site...
Attorney General Knudsen calls out Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase for ‘firearm discrimination’
Attorney General Austin Knudsen called out JPMorgan Chase, Citibank and Wells Fargo as banks that were engaged in discrimination against the firearm industry. At a hearing Wednesday, Knudsen said that large financial institutions were increasingly denying services to an “extremely highly regulated industry” because they “happen to be engaged in the Second Amendment.” “Some of […] The post Attorney General Knudsen calls out Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase for ‘firearm discrimination’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Bill requiring state electricity to be carbon free by 2040 heading to Gov. Walz
(St. Paul, MN)--A bill to require Minnesota's electricity to be carbon free by 2040 is heading to Governor Walz's desk. The measure was passed by the Minnesota Senate late Thursday night. This came after a 34 to 33 vote with all AFL members voting for the proposal. The bill pushes up the timeline set by two of the biggest energy generators in the state- Xcel Energy and Minnesota Power- who had both previously pledged to eliminate their use of coal, natural gas, and fossil fuels by 2050.
Dusty Johnson announces South Dakota sheriffs as State of the Union guests
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced Monday that Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller and Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman will be his guests at the State of the Union on Tuesday. “Poor decisions by the federal government harm the smallest communities in South Dakota,” said...
North Dakota House passes bill to raise speed limit to 80 on interstates
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — The North Dakota House passed a bill to raise speed limits from 75 to 80 miles per hour on most of Interstates 29 and 94. The bill allows cities like Fargo and Grand Forks to limit speeds on the interstates within city limits. “For a...
If ND Bill Passes – Is This Too Dangerous On the Highways?
By reading the title of this story, you can surely expect some controversy, but those with the "Heavy Foot" won't mind one bit... ...after all, I'm sure you have heard the old phrase "Leadfoot" when it comes to driving a motor vehicle, no matter what the speed limit, someone will always push the gas "pedal to the medal" to go faster - that's just human nature for many drivers on the road. So check this out, North Dakota may soon see speed limit signs change on the highways, and for those of you that STILL ( and I find it hard to believe but it's true ) remain lazy OR just refuse to wear a seat belt, there is a bill in effect that will handle that situation.
Bill aims to provide financial stability for people with disabilities and their families in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Legislature is considering a bill that could make a big difference for people with disabilities and their families. Senate Bill 2276 would reimburse family caregivers who provide “extraordinary care” to dependents who are on 1915(c) Medicaid Waivers. Those are for home and community-based services.
