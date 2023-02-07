ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DogTime

Dogs Trust Ireland Receives Almost 400 Surrender Requests Since Christmas

By adam england
DogTime
DogTime
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQcbJ_0kf3xk1P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3agM32_0kf3xk1P00

(Picture Credit: NWphotoguy / Getty Images)

We might say ‘a dog is for life, not just for Christmas’. But, it’s clear that not everybody has got the memo.

Indeed, from Christmas Day to the end of January, Dogs Trust Ireland has reported 394 requests from members of the public asking to surrender their dogs into the care of the charity, per Dublin People .

Reasons for Rehoming

Of course, sometimes a dog parent will have no choice but to rehome a dog. Sadly, circumstances can change and mean that it’s actually in the dog’s interest for them to be rehomed. However, the most common reason given to the charity is that the dog is exhibiting unwanted behaviors. The second is that the dog parent doesn’t have enough time for the dog. Next up is the difficulty in finding pet-friendly accommodation.

Dogs Trust Ireland is asking for donations to help them deal with the increase in dogs in their care – they’re facing a 33% increase in the volume of dogs they’re helping compared to this time last year.

And as many of the dogs were raised during pandemic lockdowns , they require additional support with their behavior. This means that they’re spending longer in the care of Dogs Trust.

Helping the Surrendered Dogs

Ciara Byrne, head of communications at the charity, said: “As a charity that relies solely on the generosity of our supporters, we are appealing for donations. The current dog crisis is putting a huge strain on our resources.

“We are taking in more and more dogs with behavioral issues who then spend more time with us as our dedicated team works with them. To get them to a stage where they can be adopted.

She continued: “We are thankful that so many people contact us for help and advice about their dog. And, don’t resort to abandoning them.

“We try to help where we can, from our online Dog School training classes, to advice available on our website, our aim is to keep as many dogs as possible, happy in their existing homes.”

The post Dogs Trust Ireland Receives Almost 400 Surrender Requests Since Christmas appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Owners in court after keeping large dogs in their small London flat

Two “hoarders” have been handed suspended prison sentences and banned from keeping pets for life after neglecting and starving four large dogs who they locked up in their small London flat.Shuman Rashid and Suzanne Wimbledon were prosecuted by the RSPCA after failing to take care of Zsa Zsa, a Great Dane, a Neopolitan Mastiff called Kali, a husky-type dog called Rocky and Staffie cross.One of the canines was found in an emaciated condition while another was muzzled and penned inside a small cage.A court heard that the pair, who were found guilty of neglect, underfed the dogs because they...
DogTime

Animal Shelter Looking for Forever Home for “Part-Wolf” Dog

A Rhode Island animal shelter is trying to find a forever home for a dog that might be part-wolf, reports KCRG. Per the Potter League for Animals, Zeus is looking for a home in an area that allows hybrid animals. They think he’s a wolf hybrid – one-third wolf, one-third German Shepherd, and one-third Husky.  His […] The post Animal Shelter Looking for Forever Home for “Part-Wolf” Dog appeared first on DogTime.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
petpress.net

Top 10 Best Toy Dog Breeds for Companionship and Loyalty

Toy dog breeds are a type of small-sized companion dogs that have been selectively bred over centuries to be ideal companions for humans. These pint-sized pups come in all shapes and sizes and make perfect lapdogs due to their low energy levels and friendly temperaments. Toy dog breeds are also...
dallasexpress.com

Abandoned Dog Went Viral, Gets New Life

A dog rescued by Richardson Animal Services right before Christmas drew national attention after the shelter caught the animal being abandoned on camera. In the video, you can see the dog wandering around the parking lot after being abandoned, waiting for his owner to return, and eventually curling up in some donated blankets and a bed outside the front door of the shelter, trying to keep warm.
RICHARDSON, TX
The Independent

Dog owners told to ‘stay vigilant’ following fresh cases of life-threatening canine disease

Dog owners have been warned to “stay vigilant” as new cases of a life-threatening canine disease have been recorded across Britain.Alabama rot – also known as Cutaneous and Renal Glomerular Vasculopathy (CRGV) – is a disease that impacts dogs, damaging the blood vessels in the skin and kidneys. It can cause visible sores and lead to severe organ dysfunction and kidney failure.The news comes after a Berkshire couple were left “heartbroken” after their three-year-old Labrador, Grace, passed away after contracting the disease.Her owner, Simone, told Berkshire Live: “Grace was like a daughter to us, so it isn’t easy to accept...
ALABAMA STATE
The US Sun

Pet owners issued warning over sharing a bed with their dog

DOG owners have been given a warning about sharing a bed with their pet pooch. The advice was issued by the experts at bed and mattress retailer Happy Beds as warmer days are getting closer with spring being on the horizon. Due to the warmer temperatures, dogs and cats will...
Ceebla Cuud

A Woman Returned $36,000 Cash She Found Inside a Free Couch

Assume you're in a department store looking through handbags when you find one stuffed with $100. Maybe there's a secret entrance in your new home's ceiling, and when you open it, you find a bunch of garbage bags full of cash. So, what would you do? Clear up some debt? Get the car fixed? Why not treat yourself to something you've wanted for a while? But what about that nagging feeling in the back of your mind that money doesn't grow in purses or attics? Someone probably misplaced or lost it, and they'd be glad to get it back. Could you resist the need to keep it and instead return the money?
CALIFORNIA STATE
DogTime

Dog Goes Viral for Burying Cat Companion Hit by Car

A dog has gone viral on TikTok for burying a cat who was killed by a car.  TikTok user @innerthoughts.99 posted the footage, with the caption: “I just witnessed this today as i was passing the road, i saw a this dog and the cat shes carrying standing next to each other as i was […] The post Dog Goes Viral for Burying Cat Companion Hit by Car appeared first on DogTime.
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy