Dogs Trust Ireland Receives Almost 400 Surrender Requests Since Christmas

We might say ‘a dog is for life, not just for Christmas’. But, it’s clear that not everybody has got the memo.

Indeed, from Christmas Day to the end of January, Dogs Trust Ireland has reported 394 requests from members of the public asking to surrender their dogs into the care of the charity, per Dublin People .

Reasons for Rehoming

Of course, sometimes a dog parent will have no choice but to rehome a dog. Sadly, circumstances can change and mean that it’s actually in the dog’s interest for them to be rehomed. However, the most common reason given to the charity is that the dog is exhibiting unwanted behaviors. The second is that the dog parent doesn’t have enough time for the dog. Next up is the difficulty in finding pet-friendly accommodation.

Dogs Trust Ireland is asking for donations to help them deal with the increase in dogs in their care – they’re facing a 33% increase in the volume of dogs they’re helping compared to this time last year.

And as many of the dogs were raised during pandemic lockdowns , they require additional support with their behavior. This means that they’re spending longer in the care of Dogs Trust.

Helping the Surrendered Dogs

Ciara Byrne, head of communications at the charity, said: “As a charity that relies solely on the generosity of our supporters, we are appealing for donations. The current dog crisis is putting a huge strain on our resources.

“We are taking in more and more dogs with behavioral issues who then spend more time with us as our dedicated team works with them. To get them to a stage where they can be adopted.

She continued: “We are thankful that so many people contact us for help and advice about their dog. And, don’t resort to abandoning them.

“We try to help where we can, from our online Dog School training classes, to advice available on our website, our aim is to keep as many dogs as possible, happy in their existing homes.”

