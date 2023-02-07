Read full article on original website
Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis
Zilch, the UK-headquartered payments technology company, today announces it has signed an industry-first partnership to work with StepChange, the UK’s leading debt advice charity, which will help Zilch’s millions of customers access help, should they need it, more quickly during the current cost of living crisis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005630/en/ Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis (Graphic: Business Wire) This support for StepChange will see Zilch become the first provider of credit via buy now pay later to fully integrate StepChange Direct into its platform. The payments technology company will also go one step further and provide innovation that will better advance the user experience.
BBC
A9 work will not be completed by 2025 target, minister says
The Scottish government has said work to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth will not be completed by 2025. Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the target was "unachievable". She said the government remained committed to upgrading the remaining single carriageway sections of the road to dual carriageway. But she...
Peak rail fares in Scotland to be axed for six months to encourage train travel
The price of a peak-hour day return trip between Edinburgh and Glasgow will soon almost halve, saving travellers £13.40 on the round trip.All ScotRail peak fares are to be suspended for a spell of six months – beginning some time between April 2023 and March 2024 – with only cheaper off-peak tickets available for “walk-up” passengers.Scotland’s government says the trial is a bid to persuade more travellers to go by train. Ministers at Holyrood have provided £15m for the experiment.At present most ScotRail trains that leave at or before 9.15am on weekdays are classed as peak, with sharply higher fares.Peak...
No direct England-Scotland trains to run on February weekend as both West and East Coast main lines closed
Network Rail has confirmed it will close stretches of both the East Coast and West Coast main lines over the weekend of 18 and 19 February – making nonstop journeys between Scotland and London impossible on Saturday or Sunday.The infrastructure provider blames “a congested work programme caused by landslips, floods and strikes”.But the boss of the train drivers’ union has accused the government and rail industry of “total disregard for the travelling public”.Closures for engineering work of the UK’s two key rail arteries – the East Coast and West Coast main lines – rarely take place simultaneously. Normally one or...
BBC
Unlawful trade barrier warning over bottle return scheme
A leading lawyer has claimed that Scotland's bottle deposit return scheme could create an unlawful trade barrier with the rest of the UK. The initiative is due to launch in August and is designed to boost recycling via a 20p deposit on single-use drinks bottles and cans. But Aidan O'Neill...
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
BBC
Late night swim luxury we can't afford - Monmouthshire council
Late night swimming is a "luxury" which can no longer be afforded, a Welsh council has been told. Monmouthshire plans to cut leisure centre opening hours under proposals to save £11.4m in the next financial year. The centres open until 10pm on weekdays and 6pm at weekends, but cabinet...
Palatial Georgian-Era Home in the Heart of Ireland Comes With a Bonus Castle
The 14,000-square-foot 18th-century house includes 300 acres and a rundown 16th-century citadel
BBC
Six Nations 2023: New Wales defence coach Mike Forshaw aims to match Shaun Edwards' impact
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Bus cuts in Somerset could leave vulnerable people isolated
Vulnerable people say they could become isolated if supported bus services are cut across the West of England. Residents of villages across North East Somerset have raised concerns that they will not be able to get to work, school, and hospital appointments. More than 19 supported services in the area...
BBC
NHS staff in and around Bristol face job cuts
NHS staff are facing job cuts due to high inflation and temporary funding coming to an end. As a result, bosses say many NHS workers in fixed term posts at the Integrated Care Board (ICB) will likely not have their contracts renewed. They say it is unclear how many roles...
BBC
Rental evictions build after Covid ban lifted
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the country went into lockdown in March 2020, the government halted landlord possession actions. They...
BBC
David Goodwillie: Radcliffe admit 'significant misstep' in signing ex-Scotland striker
Ex-Scotland striker David Goodwillie has been released by Radcliffe FC a day after scoring a hat-trick on his debut, with the non-league club admitting his signing was a "a significant misstep". The signing of Goodwillie, 33, who was ruled to be a rapist in a 2017 civil case, was not...
PM flew from London to Cornwall despite being in south west night before
Rishi Sunak flew from London to Cornwall despite being in the south west for a press conference the night before.Downing Street confirmed the Prime Minister and his wife, Akshata Murty, used a plane to travel on Thursday morning for a visit at 9am to a family hub in St Austell.The Conservative Party leader had been at Lulworth Camp in Dorset on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where they met Ukrainian armed forces personnel being trained in Britain.He flew down this morning. I can’t say how he is getting backThe Prime Minister's official spokesmanThe pair then held a press conference...
BBC
Commonwealth bull gets New Street station home
A permanent home has been announced for the iconic giant bull from the 2022 Commonwealth Games - Birmingham New Street station. The 33ft (10m) sculpture was due to be dismantled at the end of the Games, but won a reprieve after a public outcry. It will be housed under the...
BBC
Guernsey autism centre is building boss's proudest job
The outgoing CEO of Guernsey's biggest housebuilder says one of his proudest achievements was building new accommodation for people with autism. Steve Williams is set to leave the Guernsey Housing Association (GHA) at the end of the month after 17 years in the post. The new accommodation at Le Vieux...
Time Out Global
More crap rail news? Return train tickets are set to be scrapped
The delays, the cancellations, the constant industrial action: Britain’s railways are a bit of a nightmare right now. Now, in a move that’s likely prove just as unpopular as all that, return train tickets are expected to be replaced by ‘single-leg pricing’ soon as part of a revamp of the UK’s rail system.
BBC
Council defends Coventry's City of Culture legacy
Coventry's UK City of Culture legacy has been defended by the council after the group overseeing the projects said it faced financial crisis. The trust responsible for delivering them after Coventry's tenure as City of Culture has spoken with administrators. David Welsh, the councillor responsible for arts and culture, accepted...
BBC
London City Airport plans extra weekend flights
Extra flights could be set to take off from London City Airport on Saturday afternoons. The airport proposed extending its Saturday cut-off time for flights from 13:00 to 18:30 in an application to Newham Council in December. It said the changes would allow it to introduce "potentially lower fares" but...
