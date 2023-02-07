Read full article on original website
Eerie Prediction About Turkey Earthquake Goes Viral
A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, killing at least 1,300 people.
Earthquake pulverizes chunks of nearly 2,000-year-old Turkish castle in Gaziantep
The historic Gaziantep Castle in Turkey was built nearly 2,000 years ago. After Monday's earthquake, images showed parts of Gaziantep Castle in ruin.
The Jewish Press
More Than 3,000 Dead as Second Massive 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Turkey, Syria
More than 3,000 people were killed Monday in two massive earthquakes that struck southeastern Turkey and its neighbor to the south, Syria, where at least 900 people died. The first quake, which measured 7.8 magnitude on the Richter scale, struck at around 4 am local time, crushing more than a thousand people in collapsing buildings while they slept.
The Jewish Press
Israel Rescue Teams Ready to Go After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Kills 1300 in Turkey and Syria, Shakes Israel
Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 4:17 AM Monday and was centered in the Pazarcik district in southeastern Turkey. The quake was felt along Israel’s Mediterranean coastline and in the interior. The quake was followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake that...
Early Photos Show Devastation In Turkey, Syria After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake
The U.S. pledged to provide “any and all” assistance needed as rescue efforts began.
Soccer Player Christian Atsu Still Missing After Being 'Pulled Out of Rubble' in Turkey, Says Agent
Atsu was reportedly rescued from a collapsed building on Monday, but his agent said he still remains missing as of Wednesday Christian Atsu, a soccer player from Ghana, has still not been located following Syria and Turkey's devastating earthquakes, according to his agent Nana Sechere. The Ghanaian Football Association said Tuesday that Atsu had been pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building and was in "stable" condition. But on Wednesday, Sechere said that his client's location is currently unknown and he has yet to personally confirm that Atsu,...
Child and mother pulled from rubble ’83 hours’ after deadly Turkey earthquake
A young child and their mother were rescued alive in southern Turkey on Thursday after spending around “83 hours” trapped in rubble following earthquakes in the region, local officials said.
Turkey earthquake: Moment resident is rescued from half-collapsed building
A resident as rescued from a half-collapsed building after an earthquake struck Turkey on 6 February, the country's deadliest earthquake since a tremor near Istanbul in 1999 killed more than 17,000.Sky News footage shows the civilian being lowered to the ground on a crane.At least 3,700 people have died after after both earthquakes over magnitude 7 hit Turkey and Syria.According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a high-magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border.The second tremor was later felt in central Turkey.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment building collapses as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and SyriaSecond earthquake reduces Turkey buildings to rubbleSyria earthquake: Child pulled from rubble of collapsed building
Everything We Know About the Deadly Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria
At least 7,200 people have been killed as a result of the quakes, and thousands more have been injured.
Live updates | Powerful quake kills scores in Turkey, Syria
The death toll is rising from a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southeast Turkey and Syria early on Monday. Scores were killed in both countries, hundreds were injured and the toll was expected to rise.Here is the latest:___Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency said the 7.8 magnitude earthquake has killed at least 76 people were killed in seven Turkish provinces. The agency said 440 people were injured. The news was announced as rescuers scrambled in areas across southeast Turkey to search for people trapped in toppled apartment blocks and other buildings. Suleyman Soylu, the Turkish interior minister, called the...
Turkish Goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan Confirmed Dead As Earthquake Death Toll Passes 5,000
A club statement from Yeni Malatyaspor said: "We will not forget you, beautiful person."
Alabama professor explains back-to-back earthquakes in Turkey, Syria
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A geology professor at the University of Alabama from Turkey has insight into the earthquakes similar to the ones that hit Turkey and Syria this week. Dr. Ibrahim Cemen said back-to-back earthquakes, like the two major ones to impact that region, happened when he studied the events back in 1999 when […]
Christian Atsu Still Missing After Turkey Earthquakes, According To Agent And Manager
It had been reported on Tuesday that Atsu was in hospital after being rescued from the rubble, but the player's agent said on Wednesday that his whereabouts remain unknown.
dotesports.com
Turkish VALORANT pro Luie confirmed dead following earthquake in Turkey
VALORANT Game Changers professional player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya has died as a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6, according to her former team Unknownpros. Harmankaya was reportedly trapped under rubble from a collapsed building and stopped responding to people who were looking after her following the earthquake.
Over 50 Dead, Hundreds Trapped After Turkey, Syria Rocked By Powerful Earthquake: 'Never Felt Anything Like It'
Over 50 people died and hundreds of others were trapped under debris in southern Turkey on Monday after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 collapsed dozens of buildings. What Happened: The tremors of the massive earthquake that triggered a search for survivors under the rubble in snowy streets were felt in Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria, reported Reuters.
Death toll from Turkey, Syria quake set to jump, WHO says
GENEVA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) expects a significant jump in the death toll following a major earthquake and its aftershocks in southern Turkey and northwestern Syria that reduced many buildings to rubble.
UK will keep working with UN on Syria-Turkey earthquake response - Cleverly
ROME, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Britain will continue to work with the United Nations and others to support Turkey and Syria following earthquakes there, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Thursday, describing the situation in Syria as "considerably harder."
7.8 magnitude quake knocks down buildings in central Turkey
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shock southeast Turkey early Monday and was felt in several provinces and elsewhere in the Middle East. The quake knocked down a number of buildings, reports said. The U.S. Geological Survey said quake was centered about 33 kilometers (20 miles) from...
Soccer-Ghana's Atsu pulled alive from Turkey earthquake rubble
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ghana international winger Christian Atsu has been found alive after being buried under rubble in the earthquake that hit Turkey, the vice president of his club Hatayspor told media on Tuesday.
