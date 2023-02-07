ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

Storms on the way today & Friday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A line of rain & strong thunderstorms moved rapidly overnight from Louisiana & Mississippi into western Alabama BUT has weakened notably early this morning….the remaining rain continues to weaken & fall apart, but a few brief showers likely will make it to the Dothan area around 7 to 9 am this morning; then expect a variably cloudy day….
DOTHAN, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Warm Thursday with showers in Southeast Alabama this evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! Winds should decrease later today and come in from the west at 5-15 mph. The bulk of the rain should be out of here by this afternoon with only isolated showers possible in east Alabama. Temperatures may cool briefly late this morning into the mid to upper 50s, but we could see them rebound into the low to mid 60s this afternoon as sunshine returns. If you have any evening plans, I recommend grabbing a jacket. Temperatures will likely cool into the lower 50s by 7 p.m. with a partly cloudy sky. We will likely remain dry this evening and into the overnight hours.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Even warmer Wednesday; Rain and a few storms starting Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With this warmer February weather, the atmosphere will respond by bringing rain back into the picture at times starting Thursday and the rest of the week. More clouds than sun on this Wednesday. It will be partly sunny and warm. Temperatures in the 50s in the...
LOUISIANA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Details on Alabama’s Possible Late-Night Severe Weather Threat

Today will feel like spring with temperatures reaching into the 70s for portions of Alabama. [Reminder this is way above average for this time of the year!]. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said that “a cold front will move east into Central Alabama through the morning hours on Thursday with shower and thunderstorm activity expected along and ahead of the front. Some of those storms may be severe.”
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Heavy Rain and High Winds Possible for our Area

There could be some stormy weather late tonight in parts of Alabama. The National Weather Service said there is a marginal risk for a tornado or two and damaging wind gusts starting Wednesday night and lasting into Thursday morning ahead of a cold front. It is also expected to be...
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground

A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WTVM

Electric vehicle adoption said to be rising in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - During the Tuesday’s State of the Union address, President Biden said that the country would build a network of 500,000 electric vehicle changing stations. Locally, the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition (ACFC) says wondering where to charge an electric vehicle is the main barrier to more people driving them.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Whitmire: I-65 rocket reveals the truth behind Alabama monuments law

Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. If...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Alabama ABC Board launches new quarterly sweepstakes

MONTGOMERY. Ala. – The popularity of Alabama ABC Board’s annual fall allocated whiskeys sweepstakes has opened up more opportunities to shop for hard-to-find brands.  In order to maximize interest and improve the consumer shopping experience, the Board announced a new quarterly limited-release sweepstakes program will be held in March, June and September 2023. The first quarterly sweepstakes will be held at 10 a.m. on March 25, 2023.  “We continue to hear from patrons that the sweepstakes-style sales are a fair way to offer allocated products,” said Neil Graff, chief operating officer for the ABC Board. “We want to make sure these brands...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South

Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Power customers getting refunds this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible Alabama Power customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million in 2022. There’s no word yet on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy