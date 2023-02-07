BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! Winds should decrease later today and come in from the west at 5-15 mph. The bulk of the rain should be out of here by this afternoon with only isolated showers possible in east Alabama. Temperatures may cool briefly late this morning into the mid to upper 50s, but we could see them rebound into the low to mid 60s this afternoon as sunshine returns. If you have any evening plans, I recommend grabbing a jacket. Temperatures will likely cool into the lower 50s by 7 p.m. with a partly cloudy sky. We will likely remain dry this evening and into the overnight hours.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO