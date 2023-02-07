Food prices in the U.K. are at their highest for 15 years and something similar is happening in almost every country around the world. The situation is set to get worse as high fertilizer prices, and resulting lower yields from reduced use, may cause further food inflation in 2023. My co-authors and I recently published research in Nature Food which suggests these price rises will lead to many people's diets becoming poorer, with up to 1 million additional deaths and 100 million more people undernourished.

2 DAYS AGO