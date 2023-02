Water main break affecting thousands in Fayette repaired

A water main break affected thousands of residents Tuesday morning.

A 911 dispatcher said the break was on North Gallatin Avenue in Uniontown, Fayette County. Approximately 7,000 customers were affected, the dispatcher said.

Channel 11 was told Pennsylvania American Water was on site, making repairs. We reached out to PA American Water, who said service was repaired to most customers by 3 p.m.

East Main Street to Peters Street was to remain closed overnight. Crews were to return at at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to make final repairs.

TRENDING NOW: