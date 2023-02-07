ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Want to watch 'Yellowstone' Season 5? Here's how to stream the award-winning series

By Liz Kocan and Daniel Donabedian
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44iF1v_0kf3xJNu00
Sign up for Philo to start streaming Yellowstone Season 5 today. Reviewed/Yellowstone

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Everyone is talking about Yellowstone . The award-winning series aired its midseason finale earlier this year and new episodes of season five will be available this summer. If you need to catch up on the drama, we have the inside scoop on how you can stream America's favorite series. Keep scrolling to learn more about the most-watched show on cable, which earned Kevin Costner, who stars as the head of a powerful cattle ranching family, a Golden Globe . We've got all the details on how to binge watch Yellowstone —you can catch up on past seasons and gear up for the rest of season five now.

Watch Yellowstone on Philo

Looking for a special Valentine's Day gift? Here are the best Valentine's Day gift ideas for all of your loved ones

All-Clad cookware sale: Get up to 73% off at the February 2023 VIP Factory Seconds sale

In the series, Costner stars as John Dutton, whose family’s claim to their land has gone back for generations—but the Duttons often find themselves at odds with the owners of neighboring ranches and Indigenous tribes nearby, and often with one another. The newest episodes of the series are available on the Paramount Network (which you can watch via Philo or SlingTV ). Here’s the rundown of how to watch every season of Yellowstone, including season five, on cable and streaming.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Where can you watch the new season of Yellowstone ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YPvZT_0kf3xJNu00
Kevin Costner as John Dutton in "Yellowstone." Yellowstone/Reviewed

New episodes of Yellowstone became available on Sunday, November 13, on the Paramount Network and you can watch them right now on Philo. The new season kicked off with a two-hour premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT that night. While previous seasons have consisted of 9 or 10 episodes, season five will consist of two parts with 14 episodes total as there are 8 episodes in part one and 6 more coming later in part two. Part one of season five just wrapped up on Sunday, January 1 , and the second part of the season is expected to air during summer 2023 .

If you need your fix of Yellowstone content as soon as possible, try the prequel series 1923 on Paramount+. Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton descendants, 1923 provides insight into the history of the Dutton family and how some of the characters of Yellowstone came to be. New episodes are set to start airing again on Paramount+ on Sunday, February 5 .

However, to make things slightly confusing, it’s important to note that despite the fact that Yellowstone airs on the Paramount Network, it is not currently available to stream on Paramount+ . Instead, you can watch all past episodes of the show on Peacock . (NBCUniversal purchased the streaming rights to Yellowstone in 2020, but Paramount+ didn't launch until 2021.)

If you don't subscribe to cable, you can sign up for a free seven-day trial of Philo to watch Yellowstone for free. A monthly subscription to the service is $25. Alternatively, you can sign up for SlingTV for $20 during the first month ($40 a month after your first).

Streaming episodes of season five will be made available for purchase on Amazon Prime , iTunes or Vudu , and they will eventually all head to Peacock, too, although the exact date hasn’t been released. In the past, the streamer has dropped the whole season’s worth of episodes within a few weeks of the finale.

Where can you stream Yellowstone ?

You can stream the latest season of Yellowstone on Philo or SlingTV .

Seasons one to four of Yellowstone are available to stream with a subscription to Peacock . These seasons are also available for purchase, either by the episode starting at $1.99 or by the season starting at $19.99, on Amazon Prime Video . Past episodes are also available to stream on Philo and DirectTV.

How can you watch Yellowstone for free?

If you don't have an existing cable subscription to watch on the Paramount Network channel or an account with Peacock , Philo or Sling TV , you can still stream the entire first episode of season five through Paramount Network (either with the app or at paramountnetwork.com). There's also the option to sign up for a 24-hour viewing pass if you want to binge it over the weekend. For a more leisurely catch up, there's the free seven-day trial of Philo available to new customers.

How can I sign up for Peacock?

There are two subscription tiers at Peacock . Peacock Premium subscriptions cost $4.99/month or $49.99/year, and Peacock Premium Plus, which offers the same selection of content with fewer ads, is $9.99/month and $99.99/year. With Peacock Premium Plus, you can also download up to 25 pieces of content at one time to save and watch offline.

Peacock is currently only available within the United States and certain U.S. territories, including American Samoa, Guam, Northern Marian Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Peacock is supported by most web browsers, Apple TV, Amazon Fire devices, Android TV-enabled Smart TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio Smart TV and XBox. Their supported devices list also provides the most up-to-date list of devices compatible with the platform.

In addition to Yellowstone , Peacock is also home to thousands of hours of new and classic content, including films like Jurassic World Dominion and Meet Cute , and series like Law & Order , The Office and Girls 5Eva , as well as extensive sports coverage, including live-streaming!

What is Yellowstone about?

On Yellowstone , the Dutton family are the powerful owners of the largest cattle ranch in the United States, and will do whatever they can to maintain their land and their status. That often puts them in the crosshairs, whether it’s from real estate developers who want to encroach on their land or Indigenous tribes who want to reclaim what was stolen from them. Series regulars include Costner as John Dutton, a widower with three children. Powerful within the ranching world, Dutton might also find himself taking over the job as Governor of Montana this season, a job that his adopted son Jamie (Wes Bentley) desperately wanted for himself. Luke Grimes plays his eldest son and former Navy SEAL Kayce Dutton, Kelly Reilly stars as daughter Beth Dutton, who has an on-again, off-again romance with ranch hand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), whom she married at the end of last season.

In addition to the main cast members returning for season five, several recurring stars have been bumped up to series regulars: Mo Brings Plenty, who stars as Mo, and Wendy Moniz, who plays Governor Lynelle Perry, will expand their roles, as will Jen Landon, who plays ranch hand Teeter, and Kathryn Kelly, who plays the ranch’s vet, Emily.

There are plenty of loose ends from season four that still need to be tied up, so tune in to the Paramount Network this summer to see what happens with the Duttons and their foes when the newest episode of Yellowstone premieres.

Watch Yellowstone on Philo

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Want to watch 'Yellowstone' Season 5? Here's how to stream the award-winning series

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
wegotthiscovered.com

If those Matthew McConaughey ‘Yellowstone’ rumors are true, here’s how he could fit into Taylor Sheridan’s universe

Yellowstone fans know that Taylor Sheridan’s Dutton universe is ever-evolving and always growing to include new talent and intricately interwoven storylines, linking scenes and pieces of dialogue through years of family lineage and various relationships. The latest rumor in the Yellowverse regarding the talented Matthew McConaughey has us excited about the possibility of a new power player in the Dutton storyline, and it’s alright alright alright.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Says Rip Kissing Beth Dutton Makes One Family Member ‘Really Uncomfortable’

Since makings its debut in 2018, Yellowstone fans have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the series’ leading couple, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. However, while the two actors that play the couple on screen, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, both have their own partners at home, the former, following the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five, revealed that his character’s intimate scenes with Reilly’s Beth Dutton make one of his young family members extremely “uncomfortable.”
Decider.com

Is ‘Yellowstone’ Airing A New Episode Tonight? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 9 Streaming Info

What should you stream while you wait for Yellowstone to return? Great question. If you have yet to watch Graham Yost’s sensational neo-Western Justified, well partner, you’re in for a treat. Available on Hulu, this critically acclaimed crime drama about a charismatic U.S. Marshal (the great Timothy Olyphant) who’s reassigned to his childhood home in rural Kentucky is as refreshing as a glass of top-shelf bourbon.
KENTUCKY STATE
ComicBook

Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death

Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
MONTANA STATE
Looper

CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Decider.com

Is There A New Episode of ‘1923’ on Paramount+ Tonight? How To Watch

It’s been a tough start to 2023 for Taylor Sheridan fans. The last new episode of Yellowstone aired all the way back on January 1, and 1923, the Harrison Ford/Helen Mirren-led Yellowstone prequel, has been on hiatus since Sunday, January 8. If you’re looking for a bit of optimism, the second season of Sheridan’s Jeremy Renner-led crime thriller Mayor of Kingstown has returned, with the next new episode airing February 5 on Paramount+.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Opens Up About That Brutal Fight Between Summer and Beth

It has been building up for a while now, and the tension finally boiled over too far as Yellowstone’s Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Summer (Piper Perabo) went head to head in a brutal battle in the neo-western drama’s fifth season. Now, Piper Perabo is delving deep into the brutal brawl between the two adversaries. Noting that she and Reilly started training for this moment a month before filming.
Looper

What Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Thought When She Saw The Younger Versions Of Beth And Rip

"Yellowstone" has attracted a loyal following because of its commitment to showing a way of life that is rarely seen on TV these days: the life of the cowboy. Creator Taylor Sheridan remarked to The New York Times that he does not care if "Yellowstone" is a hit with critics because he is making the show for the people who appreciate Westerns. "I'm not making it for [the critics]; I'm making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns," he said.
News Breaking LIVE

Popular NBC Show Announces Final Season

A popular NBC show is coming to an end after ten seasons on the network, as "The Blacklist" is coming to a conclusion, the network announced this week. "The Blacklist," season 10, which premieres on February 26th, will also feature the series 200th episode. It first debuted in 2013, starring James Spader alongside Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix.
AOL Corp

This Dutton Family Tree Shows How Seven Generations of 'Yellowstone' Characters Are Related

The Yellowstone universe is constantly evolving. And with the ever-expanding cast of characters, it can be hard to keep up with how each one is related. Taylor Sheridan's creation has expanded to include the Dutton family origin story with 1883 and 1923, and with new installments (1883: The Bass Reeves Story and 6666) on the horizon, we don't expect the world to be simplified any time soon.
MONTANA STATE
Popculture

Kevin Costner's Wife Reportedly Playing Part in 'Yellowstone' Ending Drama

The future of Yellowstone on Paramount Network was thrown into chaos Monday afternoon after reports that the network is ending the series. Deadline broke the initial news, with sources alleging Kevin Costner's desire to have a shorter work schedule had hit a red line with production. Is this the end...
New York Post

Kevin Costner lists 160-acre Aspen ranch for rent as fate on ‘Yellowstone’ looms

Kevin Costner may not be willing to give up his “Yellowstone” ranch in Montana, but he is saying welcome to his real-life ranch in Colorado. The recent Golden Globe winner is renting his 160-acre Aspen estate for a colossal $36,000 per night, The Post has learned. The property went up for rent last week. Comprising 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the spread occupies nearly 6,000 square feet. Known as the Dunbar Ranch, it has been pegged as “the ultimate luxury retreat,” and is located just minutes from downtown Aspen. Features of the property include 24/7 caretakers on site, a baseball...
ASPEN, CO
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

772K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy