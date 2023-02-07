Read full article on original website
Metallica Announce Official Cassette Release of ’72 Seasons’
On Nov. 28, 2022, Metallica stopped the music world in its tracks with the announcement of their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, set for release on Friday, April 14. Along with the news came many different pre-order options for fans, including CD and digital versions as well as several different vinyl pressings: limited-edition black-and-yellow splatter (which is no longer available), smoky black, "never mellow yellow," purple and standard black.
New York artist says Megadeth never paid him for album artwork now seen by millions
A New York artist says that the award-winning metal group Megadeth used his artwork on its latest album without his permission — and without paying him for it. Brent Elliott White, a freelance illustrator and designer, has accused the heavy metal band of using his work on the cover of its 2022 album, “The Sick, The Dying… And the Dead!” without a contract that granted them permission to do so. He sued the band, its management 5B Artists + Media, and Universal Music Group in federal court in New York last week, alleging copyright infringement and violations of New York’s “Freelance Isn’t Free” Act.
hypebeast.com
Gorillaz Drops Animated Video for "Silent Running" Track
Gorillaz has officially released its newest music video for their “Silent Running” single featuring The Humanz Choir vocalist Adeleye Omotayo. Directed by Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and Emmy-nominated director Fx Goby, the animated video features Noodle, Murdoc, and Russel investigating the mystery disappearance of 2D. Finding 2D strapped...
David Guetta Replicated Eminem’s Voice in a Song Using Artificial Intelligence
David Guetta is bringing the topic of artificial intelligence to the forefront after proving just how well the new technology works at replicating the voices of pop artists. Last week, the French DJ and producer shared a video of him playing a song during one of his sets that used AI technology to add the “voice” of Eminem to one of his songs. “Let me introduce you to… Emin-AI-em,” Guetta wrote in the Twitter post’s caption. In the attached video, Guetta is seen hyping up a massive crowd while an unreleased track featuring a replica of Eminem’s voice echoes: “This...
urbanbellemag.com
Jojo Simmons is Assaulted by Father in Law at Recording Studio
Jojo Simmons has been clashing with his father-in-law. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Jojo Simmons had some tension with his wife Tanice Simmons during the recent episode. Jojo and Tanice enjoy living in New York. What they love about it the most is how much support they have from family members who live there as well. So having the help of a village comes in handy as they raise their small children. Although they love living in New York, Jojo has a major business opportunity in Los Angeles. He’s one of the partners of a growing cannibis business. And with it being legal in Los Angeles, Jojo’s partner told him it would make more sense for him to be full-time in LA. Plus, Tanice told him that she does like being in LA. So Jojo decided to look at a house and surprise Tanice with news about him putting in an offer.
Linkin Park are set to release an unreleased song on February 10
Lost was recorded during the Meteora sessions
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Released From Prison, Changing Name To “Bigg Money Blue”
Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue has been released from prison and is looking for a fresh start in more ways than one, as the 38-year-old plans to change his name to “Bigg Money Blue.” Blue, real name Diamond Smith, was met by his group members Spectacular and Pleasure P upon his Tuesday (Feb. 7) release. They enthusiastically documented the moment via live stream. More from VIBE.comRay J, Sammie, Bobby V, And Pleasure P Tease Becoming A Supergroup Named RSVPPretty Ricky Member Baby Blue To Serve 20 Months In Federal Prison For PPP Loan FraudBaby Blue Of Pretty Ricky Sentenced To 20...
Kiss’ Manager Defends Paul Stanley: ‘He’s Not Lip-Synching’
Longtime Kiss manager Doc McGhee has come to the defense of frontman Paul Stanley, insisting that the singer is not lip-synching during the band’s concerts. "He sings every track. So he sings to it. So he's not lip-synching,” McGhee declared in a brief interview with the Syncin’ Stanley YouTube channel. “He fully sings. It's enhanced. It's just part of the process to make sure that everybody hears the songs the way they should be sang to begin with. Nobody wants to hear people do stuff that's not real, that's not what they came to hear.”
Erykah Badu poses with her daughter Puma, 18, for sensational Vogue cover shoot
The American singer, 51, showed off her signature sense of style while posing on a sun-soaked beach as she appeared as Vogue's March cover star.
thesource.com
Tokyo Toni Speaks on Daughter Blac Chyna’s GRAMMYs Look: ‘It Was Terrible’
Blac Chyn’a mom, Tokyo Toni, is shading her daughter’s Grammy fit. Chyna hit the Grammys in Black and feathers and Toni is wondering why. “I text Chyna this morning when I found out and saw it,” Toni said. “I asked what in the H is this. Who are you trying to not impress? And was this the guy that lives with you, because this looks like his style.”
Zakk Wylde offers Ozzy Osbourne support in his retirement: "When you are ready to roll – we roll"
Zakk Wylde offers the Prince of Darkness his support in a heartfelt statement following the announcement of Ozzy's touring retirement
Iron Maiden’s Eddie – A Look Back Through More Than 40 Years of Metal’s Best Mascot
A street-walking axe murderer, the Devil's puppet, a lobotomized asylum patient, an Egyptian pharaoh, a cyborg... a tree (a menacing one at that), a fighter pilot, a storm hovering over a futuristic London, a gigantic space alien, a Mayan warrior... regardless of what form and no matter what horrific, metamorphosing torture he endures, Iron Maiden's Eddie has served as the most essential visual representation any band, metal or otherwise, could have.
NME
Church Of Satan responds to backlash to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Grammys performance
The Church Of Satan has responded to the backlash from conspiracy theorists and right-wingers to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Grammys performance. The pair’s performance of their collaborative single ‘Unholy’ at the awards show on Sunday (February 5) saw Smith wearing a red horned hat and Petras dancing in a cage flanked by dancers with red whips while flames blazed behind them.
Babymetal release epic live performance video of Metal Kingdom
Kawaii metallers Babymetal share performance video of Metal Kingdom, which was debuted live last week in Japan
geeksaroundglobe.com
What is the all time greatest driving song?
It’s an unexplainable feeling to drive with your perfect song playlist blasting out through the speakers while you sing along the track. But finding the best playlist for your drive is a bit of a dilemma. In this article we have listed down the “ Top 10 Driving Songs ” according to the replies received for the below question on the AskReddit thread.
Jeff Tweedy Breaks Down the Music That Inspired Him in Third Book ‘World Within a Song’
Jeff Tweedy, Wilco frontman and prolific blogger, has penned his third book World Within a Song, due out in November. Much like Bob Dylan’s The Philosophy of Modern Song and Bono’s Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, World Within a Song finds Tweedy writing about over 50 songs that inspired him and his music. This includes tracks by the Replacements, Mavis Staples, the Velvet Underground, Joni Mitchell, Otis Redding, Dolly Parton, and Billie Eilish. “I want to talk about songs that gave me permission to be creative…to be myself,” Tweedy said of the book in a statement. “To say something that was...
