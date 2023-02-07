DAVIDSON COUNTY - The Davidson County Sheriff's Department has confirmed there was an officer involved shooting on Beckford Drive on Wednesday morning. According to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons, at approximately 11 a.m., a deputy responded to Beckford Drive off of Arnold Road in Welcome in response to a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the officer determined a vehicle that was being driven by the suspect had been reported as stolen. Further investigation identified the suspect and the deputy attempted to make contact.

