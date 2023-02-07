ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WKRN

Man injured in Antioch shooting

License plate readers will be watching for crime …. After years of debate, Metro Council voted to launch a six-month license plate reader (LPR) pilot program last December. Those LPRs will be installed throughout Davidson County in the coming weeks. 2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, …
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Missing student found dead in cornfield

Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Teen charged with evading arrest in street racing incident

A teen involved in a street racing incident is now jailed and charged with evading arrest. Teen charged with evading arrest in street racing …. A teen involved in a street racing incident is now jailed and charged with evading arrest. Bill to rename portion of John Lewis Way a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man uses cat to attack officers in Downtown Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers had their hands in Downtown Nashville Wednesday morning after they say a man refused to cooperate and then used a cat to try to avoid being arrested. According to an arrest affidavit, 41-year-old Christopher Gaddis was spotted by MNPD officers on Printers...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Kevonni Young charged with DUI after traffic stop in Clarksville

21-year-old Kevonni Young was driving a Chevrolet Silverado near Outlaw Field Road / Airport Road late Saturday evening when Clarksville Police Officer Marcus Lax says he observed the vehicle weaving between lanes of travel. He initiated a traffic stop and noted Kevonni Young appeared intoxicated. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, and charged with DUI.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YAHOO!

Officer involved shooting reported in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY - The Davidson County Sheriff's Department has confirmed there was an officer involved shooting on Beckford Drive on Wednesday morning. According to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons, at approximately 11 a.m., a deputy responded to Beckford Drive off of Arnold Road in Welcome in response to a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the officer determined a vehicle that was being driven by the suspect had been reported as stolen. Further investigation identified the suspect and the deputy attempted to make contact.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

AirTag and unique haircut lead to burglary arrest in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Monday night after surveillance footage identified him in three separate robberies around Nashville in the past few weeks. According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a short-term rental home on 19th Avenue North on Jan. 26 after the...
NASHVILLE, TN

