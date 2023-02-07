ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

mykxlg.com

Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500

Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
BROOKINGS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed

Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
KELOLAND TV

DNA results in from ‘Dead men don’t talk’ investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in and they do not link that second man to the brutal Sioux Falls crime.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Local businesses teaming up to fight school lunch debt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even before the pandemic and certainly during it, school lunch debt has been an issue for many in South Dakota. Two months ago, the Sioux Falls School District said it had over $100,000 in school lunch debt by families. To answer that, local businesses in Sioux Falls this week are giving to help offset some of that debt.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Pig Out at Five Luverne Restaurants in February and March

Roadtrip! If you're a pork lover, it's time to hop in the car and head east to pig out!. The Luverne, Minnesota "We Love Pork Challenge" is about to begin again. For the 4th consecutive year, five different restaurants will battle it out to determine who has the best-tasting "other white meat" in the city of Luverne.
LUVERNE, MN
agupdate.com

God's Country Angus has top selling bull

Zach Post of Jackson, Minn., judged the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Angus Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls. Al Conover, Baxter, Iowa, served as auctioneer for the Angus Sale. Fourteen bulls averaged $4,796.43, and seven females averaged $2,528.57. Post chose lot 21, SHLI Payweight 2101, a consignment from Shane Lindsey...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
agupdate.com

Top Hereford bull hails from Parker, S.D.

Spencer Wangen of Ellendale, Minn., judged the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Hereford Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls. Chisum Peterson, Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the Hereford Sale. Seven bulls averaged $3,400, and five females averaged $2,650. Wangen chose lot 14, BHR May Doc 1409 ET, a consignment from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Crews respond to central Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a call around noon on Sunday after receiving reports of smoke coming from inside a home. When crews arrived at the home on north Nesmith Ave, they confirmed the reports and declared a working structure fire. Everyone in the home had evacuated before crews arrived and units were able to extinguish the fire on the main level and attic of the home within five minutes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Moody County Sheriff Wellman, ahead of attending State of the Union, calls southern border “a national health and safety issue”

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO.com) — Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman is one of Congressman Dusty Johnson’s guests tonight at the State of the Union address. Sheriff Wellman is hoping President Biden will address the drug problem and the southern border. Wellman says he has seen a significant drug trend since he took office in Moody County in 2007. He noted meth labs have become less common because “it’s cheaper to be made in Mexico or China and be smuggled in”. Wellman noted the amount produced in drug labs “was not sustainable to feed the addiction back then or build on the addiction seen over the years”. While at one time a felony drug charge would be filtered in with other cases in the court system, Wellman says now Circuit Courts are seeing “a higher amount of drug related cases than any other felony crime on the docket”. Congressman Johnson invited Sheriff Wellman, along with Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller, to the State of the Union saying he hopes “President Biden highlights a plan to combat fentanyl pouring into our communities”.
MOODY COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Noem appoints Perkins to Board of Education Standards

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has appointed a new person to the South Dakota Board of Education Standards. Noem’s office announced the selection of Steven Perkins of Sioux Falls on Tuesday night. Perkins will take the seat previously occupied by Aberdeen superintendent Becky Guffin, who was up for reappointment. Her term expired Dec. 31, 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

First Black filmmaker had deep South Dakota roots

This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Oscar Micheaux broke ground as a homesteader and as a filmmaker. The twentieth-century author, director and producer was a homesteader in Gregory County, South Dakota, before he went to Hollywood. Marty Watson is a scholar from that same county....
BROOKINGS, SD
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

