Northwest Freshman Slams the Door on Mason Wrestling
Northwest High School wrestler Aidyn Williams has a scowl on his face after winning a big match at the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 2 district final at Mason High School on Wednesday. (February 9, 2023 6:54 AM) It is a good thing that Northwest High School freshman Aidyn...
February 6, 2023: MHSAA Basketball Highlights
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two stops on the boys basketball trail, including out to Laingsburg, where the Wolfpack looked to stay unbeaten. Lansing Catholic also visited Haslett. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Good Samaritans who helped save Mike Garland honored before Spartans game
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Good Samaritans who helped save the life of former Spartans assistant basketball coach Mike Garland were recognized with a special honor Tuesday. They started a relay of teamwork and saved a life. Garland was driving with his wife when his heart stopped. Within seconds,...
Michigan State’s rare 4-star OT signee is ‘workhorse’ addition
EAST LANSING – At 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, Stanton Ramil has ideal size for a young offensive tackle. The 2023 prospect from Thompson High School in Alabama who signed with Michigan State in December is also one of the top recruits in the nation. Ramil gives the Spartans a rare four-star addition at the position but he isn’t basking in the hype.
Lake Lansing Road exit ramp on US-127 south reopened
The accident in Ingham County was first reported at 8:02 a.m.
Big Ten Basketball Is Unwatchable: A Play In Three Acts
Boss said I had to refine what were previously private kvetchings into an article, so. Perhaps you, personally, didn’t ask for this, but someone did. scene: Off Tackle Empire Slack basketball channel, late evening, Tuesday, February 7th. Enter MNWILDCAT and GREEN AKERS. Throughout, Michigan State uses a splendid 10-0 burst to begin the contest and then fiddles and diddles about, not surrendering the lead but declining to put Maryland away as the Terps shoot 1/10 from deep and Donta Scott goes scoreless in the first half.
Former Ohio State Player Is Transferring To Big Ten Rival
The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the nation's elite college football programs. Along with Michigan, Ohio State is one of the premier members of the Big Ten conference. One former Buckeye is taking his talents to another very successful Big Ten school. Former Ohio State punter Michael O'Shaughnessy ...
Events of Thursday, February 9, 2023
Galentine’s Day Sip ’N Shop. 4 – 7 PM. Galentine’s Day Sip n’ Shop. Downtown Jackson Retailers and Shops: The Blue Julep LLC, Nevermore Decor Store, Apricot Lane Jackson. Windy Hill Creations Market, Fortress Cafe, The Blessed Nest Jackson, Rustic Market Co., FarmSudz, Jackson Candle Company. We are so excited for our 3rd annual Galentine’s Day! This evening is to celebrate the “Galentine’s” or the gal pals in your life, but guys are welcome too! This event features shopping specials, pop-up shops, giveaways, and of course drinks!
12 Celebrities With Ties to Lansing, Michigan
Lansing is the home to many things. It's the State Capital. Michigan State is located about 2 miles east of downtown Lansing and we bleed green and white. Lansing is also the home to many celebrities that we've grown to know and love. Some celebrities were born and raised here,...
Electric scooter rider hit by car at Grand River & Hagadorn intersection
6 News was on the scene when it happened and said there was no visible blood but the person who was hit was laying on the ground before 9-1-1 was called.
Jackson’s pivotal role in the Underground Railroad
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When you think of Jackson, you don’t think of the Underground Railroad. Jackson’s role granted slaves a life of freedom. The Amtrak station helps people get around to other parts of the country, but its history plays an important part in our country’s fight against slavery.
Metro Detroit under Wind Advisory Thursday, could see severe thunderstorms as temps approach record highs
Metro Detroit is bracing for some severe weather on Thursday, but it’s not the kind you would typically expect in February. The area will be under a Wind Advisory and could see severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
Missing Teen Found Safe
A 17-year-old girl reported missing after disappearing January 25 from Mt. Pleasant has been found safe. Jade Lee Sackett was believed to have been in the Saginaw or Lansing areas. Police say the girl’s father was able to locate her, although they did not specify where she was found.
Powerball results for 02/06/23; 1 winner of $754 million jackpot
LANSING, MI – A player in Washington was the lone winner of the $754 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Monday, Feb. 6. That jackpot is the fifth largest in the game’s history and ninth largest in U.S. history. The drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 8 will...
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
19-year-old deceased, two others injured in Blissfield Twp. crash Monday afternoon
BLISSFIELD, Mich. — The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office has identified a 19-year-old killed in a car crash Monday afternoon. Two others were injured in the crash. According to a report, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Carrol Road in Blissfield Township at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Monday. Sheriff deputies determined the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn near Berry Road.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green
LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
Walmart in Coldwater evacuated due to bomb threat
The Walmart in Coldwater was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat.
