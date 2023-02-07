ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

jtv.tv

Northwest Freshman Slams the Door on Mason Wrestling

Northwest High School wrestler Aidyn Williams has a scowl on his face after winning a big match at the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 2 district final at Mason High School on Wednesday. (February 9, 2023 6:54 AM) It is a good thing that Northwest High School freshman Aidyn...
MASON, MI
WILX-TV

February 6, 2023: MHSAA Basketball Highlights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two stops on the boys basketball trail, including out to Laingsburg, where the Wolfpack looked to stay unbeaten. Lansing Catholic also visited Haslett. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Good Samaritans who helped save Mike Garland honored before Spartans game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Good Samaritans who helped save the life of former Spartans assistant basketball coach Mike Garland were recognized with a special honor Tuesday. They started a relay of teamwork and saved a life. Garland was driving with his wife when his heart stopped. Within seconds,...
LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s rare 4-star OT signee is ‘workhorse’ addition

EAST LANSING – At 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, Stanton Ramil has ideal size for a young offensive tackle. The 2023 prospect from Thompson High School in Alabama who signed with Michigan State in December is also one of the top recruits in the nation. Ramil gives the Spartans a rare four-star addition at the position but he isn’t basking in the hype.
EAST LANSING, MI
offtackleempire.com

Big Ten Basketball Is Unwatchable: A Play In Three Acts

Boss said I had to refine what were previously private kvetchings into an article, so. Perhaps you, personally, didn’t ask for this, but someone did. scene: Off Tackle Empire Slack basketball channel, late evening, Tuesday, February 7th. Enter MNWILDCAT and GREEN AKERS. Throughout, Michigan State uses a splendid 10-0 burst to begin the contest and then fiddles and diddles about, not surrendering the lead but declining to put Maryland away as the Terps shoot 1/10 from deep and Donta Scott goes scoreless in the first half.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Is Transferring To Big Ten Rival

The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the nation's elite college football programs. Along with Michigan, Ohio State is one of the premier members of the Big Ten conference. One former Buckeye is taking his talents to another very successful Big Ten school. Former Ohio State punter Michael O'Shaughnessy ...
COLUMBUS, OH
jtv.tv

Events of Thursday, February 9, 2023

Galentine’s Day Sip ’N Shop. 4 – 7 PM. Galentine’s Day Sip n’ Shop. Downtown Jackson Retailers and Shops: The Blue Julep LLC, Nevermore Decor Store, Apricot Lane Jackson. Windy Hill Creations Market, Fortress Cafe, The Blessed Nest Jackson, Rustic Market Co., FarmSudz, Jackson Candle Company. We are so excited for our 3rd annual Galentine’s Day! This evening is to celebrate the “Galentine’s” or the gal pals in your life, but guys are welcome too! This event features shopping specials, pop-up shops, giveaways, and of course drinks!
JACKSON, MI
99.1 WFMK

12 Celebrities With Ties to Lansing, Michigan

Lansing is the home to many things. It's the State Capital. Michigan State is located about 2 miles east of downtown Lansing and we bleed green and white. Lansing is also the home to many celebrities that we've grown to know and love. Some celebrities were born and raised here,...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson’s pivotal role in the Underground Railroad

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When you think of Jackson, you don’t think of the Underground Railroad. Jackson’s role granted slaves a life of freedom. The Amtrak station helps people get around to other parts of the country, but its history plays an important part in our country’s fight against slavery.
JACKSON, MI
kisswtlz.com

Missing Teen Found Safe

A 17-year-old girl reported missing after disappearing January 25 from Mt. Pleasant has been found safe. Jade Lee Sackett was believed to have been in the Saginaw or Lansing areas. Police say the girl’s father was able to locate her, although they did not specify where she was found.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WILX-TV

Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
MASON, MI
WTOL 11

19-year-old deceased, two others injured in Blissfield Twp. crash Monday afternoon

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office has identified a 19-year-old killed in a car crash Monday afternoon. Two others were injured in the crash. According to a report, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Carrol Road in Blissfield Township at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Monday. Sheriff deputies determined the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn near Berry Road.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Lima News

Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green

LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

