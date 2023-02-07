Read full article on original website
Orville Tewes, 92, Paullina
A private family service will be held for 92 year old Orville Tewes of Paullina. Burial will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Hartley. Warner Funeral Home in Sutherland will be in charge of arrangments.
Connie Helgeson, 72, of Emmetsburg
Services for 72-year-old Connie Helgeson of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, February 11th at 1pm at Bethany Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg in charge of arrangements.
G. Wallis “Wally” Reed, 82, Spirit Lake
A visitation and celebration of life for 82 year old G. Wallis “Wally” Reed of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, February 11th from 2:30pm to 5:30pm at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. A private family burial will take place at the Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fairmont, MN.
Live-Saving Awards Presented in Jackson County
Jackson, MN (KICD) — A Minnesota State Trooper, a tow truck operator, and a County Deputy have been given life-saving awards for actions they took at the scene of a traffic accident on the interstate near Jackson in December. Sheriff Shawn Haken tells us Trooper Thomas Saunders and tow...
Grand Avenue Fire Undetermined Cause
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The state Fire Marshall’s office has completed its investigation into Spencer’s most recent downtown fire. Inspector Andrew Griere has sorted through the mess and determined the blaze did indeed start in an upstairs apartment where it was first spotted, but says it’s impossible to determine what started it.
Albert City Man Sentenced to Prison
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — An Albert City man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison for third or subsequent possession of a controlled substance. 35 year old Nicholas Skog entered a guilty plea to methamphetamine possession in September. He appeared before Judge Charles Borth in Buena Vista County district court Monday to receive his sentence.
Spencer City Council 2/7
Spencer, IA (KICD) — After a month of consideration, the Spencer city council has voted to enter into a one year contract with the business recruitment firm called “The Retail Coach.” The contract is for 20 thousand dollars with another 5 thousand dollars for expenses. Councilman Bill Orrison pointed out to the public that Spencer Municipal Utilities has agreed to pay half of each bill.
Driver clocked at 118 arrested by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, after the vehicle he was driving was clocked at 118 mph on the Highway 60 expressway near Hospers. The arrest of Branden John Hengeveld stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2014 Chrysler 300 on the expressway...
Rock Valley Implement Dealer Building Damaged After Smoldering Insulation Found
Rock Valley, Iowa — A business building was damaged after some insulation got hot and the fire department was called on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:45 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of smoke from the roof at Town & Country Implement on Rock Valley’s west side.
Rock Valley man sentenced to assault, gun
ORANGE CITY—A 38-year-old Rock Valley man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to charges of assault, reckless use of a firearm and first-degree harassment for a mid-August incident in Rock Valley. The case against Kurtis Lee De Groot stemmed from an incident with a neighbor who is a relative...
Top market lamb comes from Hawarden, Iowa
Cooper Jackson from Hawarden, Iowa, exhibited the champion market lamb at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Lamb Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls. Spencer Scotten of Nevada, Mo., judged a total of 18 lambs in four classes. People are also reading…. Reagan Rodgers from Savannah, Mo., exhibited the reserve...
Authorities investigating billboard stolen in Sioux County
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving a recent theft.
Grandview Park water tanks coming down after 3 years of work
A more than century old Sioux City landmark is crumbling to the ground.
Hull man arrested for OWI in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A 24-year-old Hull man was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and speeding. The arrest of Jonathan Luevano stemmed from the stop of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup clocked at 47 mph in the 35-mph zone and 43 mph in the 25-mph zone of Seventh Street in Orange City, according to Orange City Police Department.
Inmate charged with no contact violation
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after allegedly calling an individual he is not to have contact with from the facility in Primghar at about noon Sunday, Feb. 5. Twenty-year-old Dalton Kade Den Hartog-Hopcroft of Sanborn was charged with violation of a no contact/protective order...
Estherville City Council 2/6
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The city of Estherville isn’t quite ready to allow their economic development director to ride off into the sunset. City Administrator Penny Clayton says they’ll keep Lyle Hevern on as a consultant to finish a potentially big project. The city council approved the...
Plymouth County Sheriff warning of potential scams
The sheriff's office advised that if something seems too good to be true it probably is too good to be true.
Linn Grove man jailed for OWI by Hartley
HARTLEY—A 21-year-old Linn Grove man was arrested about 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, near Hartley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Caden Gregory Webber stemmed from 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup found in the ditch on...
Rock Valley Family Homeless After Garage/House Fire
Rock Valley, Iowa — Some Rock Valley residents are homeless after a fire on Saturday night, February 4, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 6:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a garage fire at 2716 14th Street, on Rock Valley’s east side.
KLEM News for Tuesday, February 7, 2023
A 2-year-old boy was injured in a tractor accident near Craig, in Plymouth County, Monday afternoon. The Plymouth County Sheriff says the 2-year-old was riding on a tractor with his father, who was the driver. The driver became distracted and the child fell to the ground. The child was partially run over by the back wheel of the tractor.
