Monmouth County, NJ

4 New Jersey Restaurants Among Most Romantic In The U.S. For 2023

OpenTable has unveiled the ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America‘ list and 4 New Jersey spots have made the cut for 2023. If you haven’t made that special reservation for Valentine’s Day just yet, we suggest doing it now because OpenTable wants to help celebrate you and your loved ones in style. The highly anticipated and annual list features restaurants that “deliver on romance.”
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Best Dish in New Jersey Under $10 Looks Amazing

Yum! This is going to be a delicious article and yes it's going to make us all hungry! and save some money too! I have not had one of these in quite some time, but after reading about it, I think I need to head up and grab one of these or maybe you know a local shop to grab this economical dish.
NEWARK, NJ
The 25 Most Popular Last Names in New Jersey

Have you ever done research on the history of your surname or last name?. A little digging will uncover some pretty interesting facts. According to American Surnames, Ryan, my last name, is pretty common in New Jersey. It's the 41st most popular surname in New Jersey. Plus, there are 516...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Recently Single In NJ? Beware Of The Catfishers, They’re Bad Here

Have you ever gone out with someone you met on a dating app only to be faced with someone totally different from their picture upon your arrival? Honey, you've been catfished. If you're single and live in South Jersey, chances are, you're already aware that it's a serious problem in this state. That's not even just me speaking from experience; it's actually been studied. A new survey shows that New Jersey actually falls within the top 15 most catfished states in the country.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Northfield NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

