The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
Have You Been To New Jersey’s Best “Under The Radar” Restaurant?
Nobody needs to tell you that we have great restaurants all over New Jersey, and a lot of them get a ton of attention. But are you missing one of the best Garden State eateries because it's flying under the radar?. So many amazing restaurants in New Jersey get the...
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
This NJ restaurant was voted to have the ‘best view’ in the state
Nothing beats dinner with a view and New Jersey has some great landmarks to watch the sunset while you’re sipping on an adult beverage and enjoying some fine dining. The great thing about dining in New Jersey is every part of the state has something to look at. The...
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
Experts Say this New Jersey Town is One of the Most Underrated in the U.S.
A Jersey Shore town is getting some national attention for being underrated. The Shore gets lots of love. For example, Asbury Park was recognized for having one of the most underrated beaches. TIME magazine gave Asbury a nod as well. Lifestyle website Thrillist chose one town from each state that...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
4 New Jersey Restaurants Among Most Romantic In The U.S. For 2023
OpenTable has unveiled the ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America‘ list and 4 New Jersey spots have made the cut for 2023. If you haven’t made that special reservation for Valentine’s Day just yet, we suggest doing it now because OpenTable wants to help celebrate you and your loved ones in style. The highly anticipated and annual list features restaurants that “deliver on romance.”
New Jersey Most Heart Pounding Attraction Gets Major National Attention
There are so many reasons to get our blood flowing and heart pumping here in New Jersey, and some of them are even fun. It's not like we need amazing attractions to get our blood flowing a little faster here in the Garden State, but we have some great ways anyway.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Seaside Heights, NJ Reveals The Exciting Opening Date For Casino Pier Rides
I don't know about you, but I'm very much looking forward to it being summer here at the Jersey Shore. Last night, my wife and I were taking a walk on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, and outside of an awesome view of the moon, we saw some signs of summer.
N.J. has ZERO Michelin-starred restaurants. These 11 amazing spots deserve the award.
The Michelin Guide, the biggest name in fine dining, recently announced a new round of New York restaurants that had earned coveted Michelin stars. And again, New Jersey was left off the prestigious list. This means there are still no New Jersey restaurants with Michelin stars. Zero, zilch.
Best Dish in New Jersey Under $10 Looks Amazing
Yum! This is going to be a delicious article and yes it's going to make us all hungry! and save some money too! I have not had one of these in quite some time, but after reading about it, I think I need to head up and grab one of these or maybe you know a local shop to grab this economical dish.
The 25 Most Popular Last Names in New Jersey
Have you ever done research on the history of your surname or last name?. A little digging will uncover some pretty interesting facts. According to American Surnames, Ryan, my last name, is pretty common in New Jersey. It's the 41st most popular surname in New Jersey. Plus, there are 516...
Gov. Murphy gives $10 million to NJ 'Arrive Together' program
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is providing another $10 million and expanding the state’s “Arrive Together” program, which has a police officer and a mental health worker show up in tandem for some calls.
This Enormous Steak Has New Jersey Dumbfounded and Drooling
Are you a grill master or do you like to have your steak served to you?. They say "bigger is better." Is that the case for this gargantuan steak from New Jersey?. Right before Christmas, my girlfriend and I went to New York City for dinner and to see the tree.
Wow! Look at this Million Dollar Home Right Here in Toms River, New Jersey
Ok, let's just dream for a bit, and let's say you had a million dollars to spend on a home, would you want beauty in Ocean County on the water? Well if so we may have an option for you and it's right along the Toms River. So this article...
Recently Single In NJ? Beware Of The Catfishers, They’re Bad Here
Have you ever gone out with someone you met on a dating app only to be faced with someone totally different from their picture upon your arrival? Honey, you've been catfished. If you're single and live in South Jersey, chances are, you're already aware that it's a serious problem in this state. That's not even just me speaking from experience; it's actually been studied. A new survey shows that New Jersey actually falls within the top 15 most catfished states in the country.
2 New Jersey Boardwalks Are Among The Best In America
There is no doubt that New Jersey is synonymous with great summer fun, and we have some of the best boardwalks in the whole country, and that fact has just been supported by a major travel website. When a major travel site lists the 15 best boardwalks in all of...
Margate Gets Called Out as the 2nd ‘Whitest City in New Jersey’
There is racial diversity - and then there's Margate. That's the point made by a national website that crunched data to come to that conclusion. (You do have to notice that, literally, right down the road a few miles sits Atlantic City - a city with a very diverse population.)
Historic Jersey Shore church sold for $1.7M to developer suing over plan to demolish it
A 142-year-old historic church in Asbury Park, N.J., that is at the center of a lawsuit over plans to knock it down and build luxury houses was sold last week to the developer for $1.7 million, the listing agent confirmed. JLD Investment Group closed on the purchase of Holy Spirit...
