FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Chiefs QB Mahomes and Eagles QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
fordauthority.com
NASCAR Ford Team Unexpectedly Sidelines Todd Gilliland For Five Races
NASCAR Ford team, Front Row Motorsports, recently announced that it would field Ford Mustang race cars for rookie driver Zane Smith in six Cup Series events throughout the 2023 racing season. Of those six events, Smith will be taking the place of Cup Series regular Todd Gilliland behind the wheel of the No. 38 Mustang for five – a decision that Gilliland himself was “disappointed” about.
Carvana, Jimmie Johnson Bring Florida Technical Students to NASCAR’s Biggest Event
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is celebrating its #NoFinishLines campaign with 50 automotive students at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, Florida. As part of the brand’s partnership with racing legend Jimmie Johnson and his upcoming race in Daytona, Florida, Carvana and the driver of the No. 84 Carvana Chevy are bringing these hardworking high school students to the racetrack for the field trip of a lifetime. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005466/en/ Carvana and Jimmie Johnson will host a Q&A session for 50 Atlantic High School students before they watch him race in Daytona. (Photo: Business Wire
NASCAR TV Ratings: February 2023 (Clash at the Coliseum)
Over the weekend, NASCAR unloaded in Los Angeles, California. The 1/4-mile bullring hosted the pre-season race for the NASCAR Cup Series. View 2023 NASCAR tv ratings below. Sunday’s exhibition race was seen by 3.647 million viewers. It brought a household rating of 2.01. That’s down from last year’s edition...
Panini America Headlines Gray Gaulding’s Return to Xfinity Series With Ss Greenlight Racing at Daytona
Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding are excited to announce today that they will be returning with primary sponsor Panini America, the Official Trading Card partner of NASCAR, and SS Greenlight Racing for multiple races throughout the 2023 race season. Gray will compete full time in the Xfinity Series starting on February 18th at Daytona International Speedway running in the Panini America #08 Chevrolet Camaro.
Love’s RV Stops to Sponsor NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega Superspeedway welcomes a new name to fall playoff weekend, announcing today that Love’s RV Stops, an amenity offered by Love’s Travel Stops, will sponsor the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in late September. The 250-lap race is officially titled the Love’s RV Stop 250, and will set...
FOX Sports
Daly to enter Daytona 500 with Floyd Mayweather's team
IndyCar driver Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 with the NASCAR team owned by Floyd Mayweather. The Money Team Racing raced its way into the Daytona 500 last year with driver Kaz Grala; Daly made his Cup Series debut for the team in October on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Elliott Reveal Two Brand New Paint Schemes
We are about a week and a half out from the Daytona 500 and Hendrick Motorsports is still revealing Chase Elliott paint schemes. This season might be a little more interesting as far as the on-track aesthetic is concerned for the No. 9 team. This week has been big for...
Centene Corporation Partners with NASCAR Champion Driver Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports Across Two Series
Reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Champion Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports formally announce a new, multi-series partnership with Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, that includes both primary and associate sponsorship for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) entries driven by Smith. The partnership...
