PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is celebrating its #NoFinishLines campaign with 50 automotive students at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, Florida. As part of the brand’s partnership with racing legend Jimmie Johnson and his upcoming race in Daytona, Florida, Carvana and the driver of the No. 84 Carvana Chevy are bringing these hardworking high school students to the racetrack for the field trip of a lifetime. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005466/en/ Carvana and Jimmie Johnson will host a Q&A session for 50 Atlantic High School students before they watch him race in Daytona. (Photo: Business Wire

PORT ORANGE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO