Kansas City, MO

fordauthority.com

NASCAR Ford Team Unexpectedly Sidelines Todd Gilliland For Five Races

NASCAR Ford team, Front Row Motorsports, recently announced that it would field Ford Mustang race cars for rookie driver Zane Smith in six Cup Series events throughout the 2023 racing season. Of those six events, Smith will be taking the place of Cup Series regular Todd Gilliland behind the wheel of the No. 38 Mustang for five – a decision that Gilliland himself was “disappointed” about.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Carvana, Jimmie Johnson Bring Florida Technical Students to NASCAR’s Biggest Event

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is celebrating its #NoFinishLines campaign with 50 automotive students at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, Florida. As part of the brand’s partnership with racing legend Jimmie Johnson and his upcoming race in Daytona, Florida, Carvana and the driver of the No. 84 Carvana Chevy are bringing these hardworking high school students to the racetrack for the field trip of a lifetime. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005466/en/ Carvana and Jimmie Johnson will host a Q&A session for 50 Atlantic High School students before they watch him race in Daytona. (Photo: Business Wire
PORT ORANGE, FL
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: February 2023 (Clash at the Coliseum)

Over the weekend, NASCAR unloaded in Los Angeles, California. The 1/4-mile bullring hosted the pre-season race for the NASCAR Cup Series. View 2023 NASCAR tv ratings below. Sunday’s exhibition race was seen by 3.647 million viewers. It brought a household rating of 2.01. That’s down from last year’s edition...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Speedway Digest

Panini America Headlines Gray Gaulding’s Return to Xfinity Series With Ss Greenlight Racing at Daytona

Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding are excited to announce today that they will be returning with primary sponsor Panini America, the Official Trading Card partner of NASCAR, and SS Greenlight Racing for multiple races throughout the 2023 race season. Gray will compete full time in the Xfinity Series starting on February 18th at Daytona International Speedway running in the Panini America #08 Chevrolet Camaro.
FOX Sports

Daly to enter Daytona 500 with Floyd Mayweather's team

IndyCar driver Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 with the NASCAR team owned by Floyd Mayweather. The Money Team Racing raced its way into the Daytona 500 last year with driver Kaz Grala; Daly made his Cup Series debut for the team in October on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
TEXAS STATE
Speedway Digest

Centene Corporation Partners with NASCAR Champion Driver Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports Across Two Series

Reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Champion Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports formally announce a new, multi-series partnership with Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, that includes both primary and associate sponsorship for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) entries driven by Smith. The partnership...

